MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2025 Assets Under Management

Milwaukee, WI - March 11, 2025 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2025 totaled $167.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of February 28, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 20,708 Global Discovery 1,885 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,712 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,978 Global Equity Team Global Equity 367 Non-U.S. Growth 13,417 China Post-Venture 179 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,118 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,690 Value Income 17 International Value Team International Value 46,553 International Explorer 588 Global Value Team Global Value 30,646 Select Equity 331 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,575 Credit Team High Income 11,968 Credit Opportunities 312 Floating Rate 87 Developing World Team Developing World 4,356 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,002 Antero Peak Hedge 239 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,868 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 817 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,044 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,241 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 167,698

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $109.0 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

