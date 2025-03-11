Anzeige
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2025 Assets Under Management

Finanznachrichten News

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2025 Assets Under Management

Milwaukee, WI - March 11, 2025 - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2025 totaled $167.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $81.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of February 28, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$ 20,708
Global Discovery1,885
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth12,712
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,978
Global Equity Team
Global Equity367
Non-U.S. Growth13,417
China Post-Venture179
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity5,118
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,690
Value Income17
International Value Team
International Value46,553
International Explorer588
Global Value Team
Global Value30,646
Select Equity331
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,575
Credit Team
High Income11,968
Credit Opportunities312
Floating Rate87
Developing World Team
Developing World4,356
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak2,002
Antero Peak Hedge239
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,868
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained817
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,044
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,241
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$ 167,698

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $109.0 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.