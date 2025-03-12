PSI Software AG: PSI Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud to Accelerate Industrial AI adoption

PSI will run its SaaS offerings on Google Cloud and partner on AI-driven business transformation services

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire/ March 12, 2025 / As part of its cloud & SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) transformation, PSI has selected Google Cloud as its strategic partner. The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is going to serve as the foundation for PSI's SaaS offerings and both partners complement each other with their powerful industrial artificial intelligence (industrial AI) applications. The partnership also opens up a new powerful ecosystem for PSI and will radically modernize the PSI software development environment.

PSI is going to drive the cloud transformation on several levels. Besides a significant increase in efficiency, reliability and speed-to-market, this partnership supports the transformation of PSIs product portfolio to enable SaaS-based business models.

"We chose Google Cloud because we are convinced that this partnership is complementary and unique," says Robert Klaffus, CEO of PSI. "With significant commitments from both parties, the partnership will boost PSI's cloud and SaaS transformation. This will enable us to innovate faster, substantially improve the scaling of our business and be at the forefront of the industrial AI revolution."

"Google Cloud will provide PSI with its secure, AI-optimized infrastructure to enhance the company's SaaS transformation journey," says Marianne Janik, VP EMEA North at Google Cloud. "Together, we will enable PSI to modernize their infrastructure and accelerate innovation in industrial AI solutions, underscoring our joint commitment to driving digital transformation among Germany's industrial technology leaders."

After streamlining the corporate structures and focusing the portfolio, PSI is taking the next important step in the implementation of its strategic change program "PSI reloaded". Transforming PSI into a cloud-first software company will help it increase business efficiency and create more value for customers.

The PSI Groupdevelops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production and logistics by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de

