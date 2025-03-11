Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
PR Newswire
11.03.2025 22:04 Uhr
Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Finanznachrichten News

REDMOND, Wash., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share. The dividend is payable June 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be May 15, 2025.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

