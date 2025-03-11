Zynex, Inc.: Zynex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Key Highlights and Business Update

FY 2024 orders increased 16% year-over-year

FY 2024 net revenue increased 4% to $192.4 million

FY 2024 net income of $3.0 million; Diluted EPS $0.09

FY 2024 cash flow from operations of $12.7 million

Received FDA Clearance for new TensWave device

Management Commentary

"In the fourth quarter of 2024 we continued our steady growth in orders and delivered another year of revenue growth and profitability," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO of Zynex. "We generated $12.7 million of positive cash flow from operations and $10.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2024.

"Our fourth quarter revenue was less than expected. The shortfall was due to slower than normal payments from certain payers and we were recently notified that Tricare has temporarily suspended payments as they review prior claims. We continue to be in-network and have maintained good relations with Tricare. We have a meeting with Tricare in April and believe we have good evidence to get payments reinstated. TriCare currently represents approximately 20-25% of our annual revenue. As directed by Tricare, we continue to support both existing patients and new patients as we receive their prescriptions.

"Due to the temporary payment suspension and lack of clarity on the timing of a resolution, we are restructuring our staff to align with current revenue. We are decreasing our overall staff by approximately 15%, which primarily affects employees in our corporate departments. This staff reduction along with other expense reductions made during the second half of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 will result in savings of approximately $35 million annually. Although these processes are never easy, it is critical for us to be prudent and conservative in adapting to external changes and execute these expense adjustments immediately. We are confident that long-term, our pain management business is still solid with significant growth potential.

"We continue to accelerate our payer expansion and expect it to offset some of the near-term revenue challenges. Building relationships with new payers is a process, but we have been working on expansion in several areas during 2024 and expect those to start yielding results in 2025.

"Additionally, we completed the NiCO laser pulse oximeter human clinical trial at Duke University with positive results. The NiCO pulse oximeter utilizes highly precise laser technology to measure fractional blood oxygenation levels, compared to LED-based pulse oximeter products which have been shown to incorrectly estimate oxygen levels in several populations, most prominently in individuals with darker skin pigmentation.

"We maintain a flexible and healthy balance sheet and it's important to note over the past few years we have been able to buy back over $80 million worth of shares on the open market, directly increasing shareholder value.

"Over the long term we believe we will remain a leader of holistic, non-invasive approaches to pain management and patient monitoring and continue to pursue additional lines of revenue that improve patient outcomes and overall health," concluded Sandgaard.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue was $46.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $47.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Gross profit in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $36.0 million, or 78% of revenue, as compared to $37.0 million or 78% of revenue, in 2023.

Sales and marketing expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, decreased 11% to $19.3 million from $21.7 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to decreased headcount in the sales force.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $17.3 million, versus $13.0 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, totaled ($0.6) million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $0.6 million, as compared to $9.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Cash flows from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $2.4 million. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had working capital of $58.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $39.6 million at December 31, 2024, up 5% from September 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Net revenue was $192.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 4% increase compared to $184.3 million in 2023.

Gross profit in the year ended December 31, 2024, was $152.9 million, or 80% of revenue, as compared to $146.0 million or 79% of revenue, in 2023.

Sales and marketing expense for the year ended December 31, 2024, decreased slightly to $86.6 million from $86.7 million for 2023, primarily due to decreased headcount in the sales force.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $60.4 million, versus $48.5 million in the prior year.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, totaled $3.0 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $9.7 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $10.9 million, as compared to $22.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash flows from operations for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $12.7 million and $17.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2025 Guidance

The Company expects Q1 2025 net revenue of at least $30 million. Loss per share is expected to be ($0.30) per share or better. The Company expects quarterly revenues to increase throughout the year with the usual seasonality typically experienced. The reduction in expenses which were undertaken throughout the second half of 2024 and more aggressively during Q1 2025 will show a significant impact on the bottom line in Q2 and going forward.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 4:15 PM Eastern Time (2:15 PM Mountain Time)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)





December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 39,631

$ 44,579 Accounts receivable, net



18,022



26,838 Inventory, net



13,919



13,106 Prepaid expenses and other



3,607



3,332 Total current assets



75,179



87,855













Property and equipment, net



3,084



3,114 Operating lease asset



9,820



12,515 Finance lease asset



1,141



587 Deposits



408



409 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization ?



7,247



8,158 Goodwill



20,401



20,401 Deferred income taxes



4,799



3,865 Total assets

$ 122,079

$ 136,904













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses



7,091



8,433 Operating lease liability



4,030



3,729 Finance lease liability



287



196 Income taxes payable



-



633 Accrued payroll and related taxes



5,456



5,541 Total current liabilities



16,864



18,532 Long-term liabilities:











Convertible senior notes, less issuance costs



58,567



57,605 Operating lease liability



10,151



14,181 Finance lease liability



789



457 Total liabilities



86,371



90,775













Stockholders' equity:











Common stock



32



33 Additional paid-in capital



93,088



90,878 Treasury stock



(87,186)



(71,562) Retained earnings



29,774



26,780 Total stockholders' equity



35,708



46,129 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 122,079

$ 136,904

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited)



For the Quarter Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 NET REVENUE





















Devices $ 14,809

$ 16,279

$ 59,612

$ 58,822 Supplies

31,165



31,005



132,742



125,500 Total net revenue

45,975



47,284



192,354



184,322























COSTS OF REVENUE AND OPERATING EXPENSES





















Costs of revenue - devices and supplies

9,983



10,271



39,429



38,366 Sales and marketing

19,262



21,677



86,581



86,659 General and administrative

17,292



13,038



60,354



48,517 Total costs of revenue and operating expenses

46,537



44,986



186,364



173,542























Income (loss) from operations

(563)



2,298



5,990



10,780























Other income (expense)





















Gain on disposal of assets

-



-



19



39 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-



(1)



-



2,854 Interest expense, net

(615)



(366)



(2,382)



(1,094) Other income (expense), net

(615)



(367)



(2,363)



1,799























Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

(1,178)



1,931



3,627



12,579 Income tax expense (benefit)

(563)



716



633



2,847 Net income (loss) $ (615)

$ 1,215

$ 2,994

$ 9,732























Net income (loss) per share:





















Basic $ (0.02)

$ 0.04

$ 0.09

$ 0.27 Diluted $ (0.02)

$ 0.04

$ 0.09

$ 0.27























Weighted average basic shares outstanding

31,885



33,595



31,941



35,555 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

32,187



34,013



32,299



36,142

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)

















For the Years Ended December 31,



2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income

$ 2,994

$ 9,732 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation



2,901



2,684 Amortization



1,881



1,536 Non-cash reserve charges



-



(91) Stock-based compensation



2,989



2,296 Non-cash lease expense



(1,033)



904 Benefit for deferred income taxes



(934)



(2,303) Change in fair value of contingent consideration



-



(2,854) Gain on disposal of assets



(19)



(39) Change in operating assets and liabilities:











Short-term investments



-



(190) Accounts receivable



8,816



8,225 Prepaid and other assets



(67)



(1,150) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses



(2,072)



269 Inventory



(2,736)



(1,445) Deposits



1



182 Net cash provided by operating activities



12,721



17,756













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchase of property and equipment



(578)



(1,206) Purchase of short-term investments



-



(9,810) Maturity of short-term investments



-



10,000 Proceeds on sale of fixed assets



-



50 Net cash used in investing activities



(578)



(966)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Payments on finance lease obligations



(334)



(128) Cash dividends paid



(9)



(3) Purchase of treasury stock



(15,625)



(37,924) Excise tax payments on net treasury stock purchases



(473)



- Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs



-



57,018 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock on stock-based awards



22



86 Principal payments on long-term debt



-



(10,667) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards



(672)



(737) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(17,091)



7,645













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(4,948)



24,435 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



44,579



20,144 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 39,631

$ 44,579

ZYNEX, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)

(unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



Adjusted EBITDA:

















Net income (loss) $ (615)

$ 1,215

$ 2,994

$ 9,732



Depreciation and Amortization* 503

423

1,872

1,660



Stock-based compensation expense 644

676

2,989

2,296



Interest expense and other, net 615

366

2,363

1,055



Change in value of contingent consideration -

1

-

(2,854)



Non-cash lease expense ** -

362

-

1,340



Non-cash receivables adjustment *** -

6,183

-

6,183



Income tax expense (benefit) (563)

716

633

2,847



Adjusted EBITDA $ 584

$ 9,942

$ 10,851

$ 22,259



% of Net Revenue 1 %

21 %

6 %

12 %























* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold.



** Amount expensed under building lease agreements in excess of cash payments due to abated rent

*** Amount of non-recurring reduction in net revenue, booked as a charge against revenue, related to slow collecting receivables from a prior period







































SOURCE Zynex, Inc.