First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the fourth quarter of the year.

Financial Highlights

Net income of NIS 2,371 million in the year 2024; Return on equity 19%;

Net income of NIS 573 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; Return on equity 17.4%

Net credit to the public grew by 10% in 2024 and by 3.7% in the fourth quarter;

Deposits from the public grew by 12.4% in 2024 and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter;

Customers' assets grew by 25% in 2024 and by 5% in the fourth quarter, and reached NIS 839 billion;

Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders amounted to NIS 13.4 billion; an increase of 11.3% compared to the end of 2023; Tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio of 11.31%;

The Bank's Board of Directors decided on the distribution of a dividend amounting to NIS 228 million, representing a return of 40% of the net income;

Financial Results of the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

The First International Group's net income amounted to NIS 2,371 million in 2024, an increase of 9.2% compared with that of the previous year. The return on equity reached 19%.

In the fourth quarter of the year, the net income amounted to NIS 573 million, an increase of 14.8% over that of the previous year. The return on equity was 17.4%.

Credit to the public, net, amounted to NIS 129.4 billion, an increase of 10% in 2024 and an increase of 3.7% in the fourth quarter.

Deposits from the public amounted to NIS 214.8 billion, an increase of 12.4% in 2024 and 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The customers' assets portfolio increased by 25% in comparison with that of the previous year and by 5% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and amounted to NIS 839 billion.

Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders increased to NIS 13.4 billion, an increase of 11.3% by comparison with the end of 2023. The tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio increased to 11.31%, 2.1 percentage points above the required regulatory amount. The liquidity coverage ratio remained high and stood at 165%.

Considering the directives of the Supervisor of Banks regarding Capital Planning and Profits Distribution Policy, the Bank's Board of Directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend to shareholders amounting to NIS 228 million, representing 40% of net income. The Board of Directors will continue to consider the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy, according to which the bank will distribute up to 50% of its net profit each year, in light of ongoing developments and impacts on the economy and the Bank.

Income for credit losses amounted to NIS 16 million in 2024, compared with expenses of NIS 502 million in 2023. The expenses for credit losses were NIS 35 million in the fourth quarter of the year, of which the collective expense was NIS 41 million. The percentage of the expense to the average balance of credit to the public was 0.11%.

In terms of the qualitative credit portfolio, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio (the balance of non-accrual debts or debts that are in arrears of 90 days or more, out of the balance of the credit to the public) declined, and reached 0.53% at the end of the fourth quarter, as compared to 0.6% at the end of 2023. The ratio is an indication of the quality of the credit portfolio.

Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 2,977 million in 2024, an increase of 3.5% over 2023 and was primarily due to an improved efficiencies as well as the impact of inflation. The 2024 efficiency ratio stood at 44.1%.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, First International Bank Israel's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2024 presented many challenges for us, amid ongoing uncertainty. The Swords of Iron War negatively affected hundreds of thousands of Israelis, both directly and indirectly, and the Bank's staff and managers remained fully committed to providing optimal customer service throughout the period. Together with a series of benefits and reliefs for First International Bank's customers, we continued to support Israel's security forces and to society in general. This is primarily through an initiative we launched in the early days of the war, and which continues today. As part of this initiative, we stand by and supports the brave members of Kibbutz Nir Oz, who have suffered devasting losses in the attack."

"I am proud and grateful to the thousands of First International Bank's staff members, for their devotion during this period of war, for their motivation, their determination and their dedicated service they continue to provide our customers."

"Today, we published the Bank's financial results for 2024. Despite the significant challenges, the results reflect resilience and growth. This year, we have seen strong momentum in our core operations and strategic focus areas, with the credit portfolio growing by 10% and customer assets increasing by 25%. We have achieved growth through our activity with new customers and the continued expansion in our activity with existing customers, reinforcing our position as the leading bank in the capital markets sector. "

"The Bank's results are also marked through a high level of financial stability, reflected in the quality of the credit portfolio, as well as the high capital and liquidity ratios. This stability is of considerable importance in the current period of economic uncertainty."

"We are continuing to improve our value proposition to customers, by providing both a personalized service and also through our digital capabilities. The First International Bank's customers are the first who can benefit from FibiWise, an innovative system we developed, that provides customers with a comprehensive financial view of their various accounts across all banks and financial institutions. Additionally, we also recently launched a preloaded wallet called Beyond, which, for the first time in the Israeli banking system, enables its holders to benefit from significant fixed benefits on their purchases."

"I hope and pray that we will achieve calm in the security situation on the various fronts, for the safe return of the residents of the North and the South and for the return of all the hostages. I send my wishes for a speedy and full recovery to all the wounded and share my deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal financial ratios

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020



















percent Execution indices



















Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank 19.0 19.7 16.6 14.7 8.6 Return on average assets 1.02 1.06 0.89 0.82 0.49 Ratio of equity capital tier 1 11.31 11.35 10.42 11.46 11.18 Leverage ratio 5.18 5.26 5.19 5.34 5.29 Liquidity coverage ratio(1) 165 156 127 128 150 Net stable funding ratio(2) 140 146 133 139

Ratio of total income to average assets 2.9 3.2 2.9 2.6 2.7 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets 2.0 2.4 2.0 1.6 1.7 Ratio of fees to average assets 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.9 Efficiency ratio 44.1 43.5 50.9 58.3 61.8 Credit quality indices









Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public 1.25 1.36 1.02 1.05 1.38 Ratio of total provision for credit losses (3) to credit to the public 1.38 1.50 1.12 1.13 1.48 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public 0.53 0.60 0.48 **0.63 0.86 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public 244.6 234.5 219.7 **244.0 221.3 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (0.04) 0.03 0.03 (0.01) 0.10 Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (0.01) 0.42 0.11 (0.23) 0.52

Principal data from the statement of income

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020



















NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

2,371

2,172

1,667

1,405

750 Interest Income, net 4,740 4,966 3,803 2,794 2,637 Expenses (income) from credit losses (16) 502 123 (216) 464 Total non-interest income 2,006 1,652 1,611 1,756 1,523 Of which: Fees 1,553 1,502 1,489 1,444 1,371 Total operating and other expenses 2,977 2,877 2,755 2,652 2,569 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 1,739 *1,766 *1,700 *1,621 *1,552 Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 23.63 21.65 16.62 14.00 7.48

Principal data from the balance sheet

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020



















NIS million Total assets

248,563

221,593

195,955

180,470

167,778 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 77,175 68,866 57,130 57,370 57,802 Securities 34,396 26,985 16,010 15,091 13,105 Credit to the public, net 129,416 117,622 115,961 101,164 90,970 Total liabilities 234,479 208,947 184,920 170,033 158,243 of which: Deposits from the public 214,755 191,125 168,269 153,447 141,677 Deposits from banks 2,508 4,314 4,821 5,144 2,992 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,479 4,767 4,749 3,356 4,394 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 13,430 12,071 10,559 10,003 9,141

Additional data

2024

2023

2022

2021

2020 Share price (0.01 NIS)

17,940

14,990

13,900

12,950

8,514 Dividend per share (0.01 NIS) 986 795 942 543 125 Average number of positions (4) 3,555 3,634 3,676 3,715 3,895

* Reclassified. ** Restated in respect of the new disclosure format on non-accruing debts instead of impaired debts, since January 1, 2022. Comparative data for 2020 have not been restated. (1) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period. (2) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel the Net stable funding ratio was calculated since 2021. Therefor no comparative data is stated. (3) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments. (4) The number of positions includes conversion of overtime in terms of positions.

STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)







Consolidated

The Bank

2024

2023

2022 2024

2023

2022 Interest Income

11,097

9,850

5,161

10,506

9,317

4,833 Interest Expenses 6,357 4,884 1,358 6,251 4,801 1,339 Interest Income, net 4,740 4,966 3,803 4,255 4,516 3,494 Expenses (income) from credit losses (16) 502 123 (23) 484 118 Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 4,756 4,464 3,680 4,278 4,032 3,376 Non-Interest Income











Non-Interest Financing income 432 142 113 432 161 111 Fees 1,553 1,502 1,489 1,387 1,348 1,331 Other income 21 8 9 78 62 66 Total non-Interest income 2,006 1,652 1,611 1,897 1,571 1,508 Operating and other expenses











Salaries and related expenses 1,739 *1,766 *1,700 1,620 *1,644 *1,582 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 359 *321 *312 334 *297 *288 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 134 122 113 133 120 111 Other expenses 745 668 630 717 642 604 Total operating and other expenses 2,977 2,877 2,755 2,804 2,703 2,585 Profit before taxes 3,785 3,239 2,536 3,371 2,900 2,299 Provision for taxes on profit 1,383 1,090 884 1,228 973 801 Profit after taxes 2,402 2,149 1,652 2,143 1,927 1,498 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 74 113 74 228 245 169 Net profit:











Before attribution to non-controlling interests 2,476 2,262 1,726 2,371 2,172 1,667 Attributed to non-controlling interests (105) (90) (59) - - - Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 2,371 2,172 1,667 2,371 2,172 1,667

























Consolidated and The Bank





2024 2023 2022 Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank





















NIS Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value





23.63 21.65

16.62 * Reclassified.





Tel-Aviv, March 11, 2025

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31 (NIS million)



Consolidated



2024

2023

2022 Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests 2,476 2,262 1,726 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (105) (90) (59) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 2,371 2,172 1,667 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:





Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 31 213 (441) Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (60) 25 235 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes (29) 238 (206) Related tax effect 9 (81) 71 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes (20) 157 (135) Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests 3 9 (13) Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes (23) 148 (122) Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 2,456 2,419 1,591 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (108) (99) (46) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 2,348 2,320 1,545 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of

amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)



Consolidated

The Bank

2024

2023 2024

2023 Assets















Cash and deposits with banks 77,175 68,866 76,194 67,472 Securities 34,396 26,985 31,996 25,940 Securities which were borrowed 70 57 70 57 Credit to the public 131,050 119,240 124,573 113,118 Provision for Credit losses (1,634) (1,618) (1,533) (1,520) Credit to the public, net 129,416 117,622 123,040 111,598 Credit to the government 1,496 1,055 789 369 Investment in equity-basis investees 842 786 1,826 1,642 Premises and equipment 867 877 847 855 Intangible assets 363 328 360 324 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 2,565 3,651 2,565 3,651 Other assets(2) 1,373 1,366 1,290 1,293 Total assets 248,563 221,593 238,977 213,201 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Deposits from the public 214,755 191,125 207,007 184,082 Deposits from banks 2,508 4,314 4,091 6,344 Deposits from the Government 2,540 750 2,540 750 Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase 2,304 - 2,304 - Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,479 4,767 2,218 2,442 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 2,729 3,784 2,732 3,790 Other liabilities(1)(3) 5,164 4,207 4,655 3,722 Total liabilities 234,479 208,947 225,547 201,130 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 13,430 12,071 13,430 12,071 Non-controlling interests 654 575 - - Total equity 14,084 12,646 13,430 12,071 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 248,563 221,593 238,977 213,201 (1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 177 million and NIS 165 million

(consolidated) and NIS 173 million and NIS 161 million (the Bank) as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 1 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.23 - NIS 10 million

consolidated and the Bank). (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 1 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.23 - NIS 11 million

consolidated and the Bank).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)



Share capital

and premium (1)

Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings(2)

Total share-

holders'

equity

Non- controlling

interests

Total equity Balance as at January 1, 2022

927

(181)

9,213

9,959

430

10,389 Changes during 2022 -











Net profit for the year - - 1,667 1,667 59 1,726 Dividend - - (945) (945) - (945) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (122) - (122) (13) (135) Balance as at December 31, 2022 927 (303) 9,935 10,559 476 11,035 Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial

implementation in investee company* - - (10) (10) - (10) Balance as at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation 927 (303) 9,925 10,549 476 11,025 Changes during 2023 -











Net profit for the year - - 2,172 2,172 90 2,262 Dividend - - (798) (798) - (798) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - 148 - 148 9 157 Balance as at December 31, 2023 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 Changes during 2024 -











Net profit for the year - - 2,371 2,371 105 2,476 Dividend - - (989) (989) (29) (1,018) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - (23) - (23) 3 (20) Balance as at December 31, 2024 927 (178) 12,681 13,430 654 14,084 * Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326). (1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

