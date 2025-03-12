Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.03.2025 09:58 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Reflects continued growth and strong profitability while maintaining financial stability

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the fourth quarter of the year.

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of NIS 2,371 million in the year 2024; Return on equity 19%;
  • Net income of NIS 573 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; Return on equity 17.4%
  • Net credit to the public grew by 10% in 2024 and by 3.7% in the fourth quarter;
  • Deposits from the public grew by 12.4% in 2024 and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter;
  • Customers' assets grew by 25% in 2024 and by 5% in the fourth quarter, and reached NIS 839 billion;
  • Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders amounted to NIS 13.4 billion; an increase of 11.3% compared to the end of 2023; Tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio of 11.31%;
  • The Bank's Board of Directors decided on the distribution of a dividend amounting to NIS 228 million, representing a return of 40% of the net income;

Financial Results of the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

The First International Group's net income amounted to NIS 2,371 million in 2024, an increase of 9.2% compared with that of the previous year. The return on equity reached 19%.

In the fourth quarter of the year, the net income amounted to NIS 573 million, an increase of 14.8% over that of the previous year. The return on equity was 17.4%.

Credit to the public, net, amounted to NIS 129.4 billion, an increase of 10% in 2024 and an increase of 3.7% in the fourth quarter.

Deposits from the public amounted to NIS 214.8 billion, an increase of 12.4% in 2024 and 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The customers' assets portfolio increased by 25% in comparison with that of the previous year and by 5% in the fourth quarter of 2024, and amounted to NIS 839 billion.

Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders increased to NIS 13.4 billion, an increase of 11.3% by comparison with the end of 2023. The tier 1 shareholders' equity ratio increased to 11.31%, 2.1 percentage points above the required regulatory amount. The liquidity coverage ratio remained high and stood at 165%.

Considering the directives of the Supervisor of Banks regarding Capital Planning and Profits Distribution Policy, the Bank's Board of Directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend to shareholders amounting to NIS 228 million, representing 40% of net income. The Board of Directors will continue to consider the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy, according to which the bank will distribute up to 50% of its net profit each year, in light of ongoing developments and impacts on the economy and the Bank.

Income for credit losses amounted to NIS 16 million in 2024, compared with expenses of NIS 502 million in 2023. The expenses for credit losses were NIS 35 million in the fourth quarter of the year, of which the collective expense was NIS 41 million. The percentage of the expense to the average balance of credit to the public was 0.11%.

In terms of the qualitative credit portfolio, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio (the balance of non-accrual debts or debts that are in arrears of 90 days or more, out of the balance of the credit to the public) declined, and reached 0.53% at the end of the fourth quarter, as compared to 0.6% at the end of 2023. The ratio is an indication of the quality of the credit portfolio.

Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 2,977 million in 2024, an increase of 3.5% over 2023 and was primarily due to an improved efficiencies as well as the impact of inflation. The 2024 efficiency ratio stood at 44.1%.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, First International Bank Israel's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2024 presented many challenges for us, amid ongoing uncertainty. The Swords of Iron War negatively affected hundreds of thousands of Israelis, both directly and indirectly, and the Bank's staff and managers remained fully committed to providing optimal customer service throughout the period. Together with a series of benefits and reliefs for First International Bank's customers, we continued to support Israel's security forces and to society in general. This is primarily through an initiative we launched in the early days of the war, and which continues today. As part of this initiative, we stand by and supports the brave members of Kibbutz Nir Oz, who have suffered devasting losses in the attack."

"I am proud and grateful to the thousands of First International Bank's staff members, for their devotion during this period of war, for their motivation, their determination and their dedicated service they continue to provide our customers."

"Today, we published the Bank's financial results for 2024. Despite the significant challenges, the results reflect resilience and growth. This year, we have seen strong momentum in our core operations and strategic focus areas, with the credit portfolio growing by 10% and customer assets increasing by 25%. We have achieved growth through our activity with new customers and the continued expansion in our activity with existing customers, reinforcing our position as the leading bank in the capital markets sector. "

"The Bank's results are also marked through a high level of financial stability, reflected in the quality of the credit portfolio, as well as the high capital and liquidity ratios. This stability is of considerable importance in the current period of economic uncertainty."

"We are continuing to improve our value proposition to customers, by providing both a personalized service and also through our digital capabilities. The First International Bank's customers are the first who can benefit from FibiWise, an innovative system we developed, that provides customers with a comprehensive financial view of their various accounts across all banks and financial institutions. Additionally, we also recently launched a preloaded wallet called Beyond, which, for the first time in the Israeli banking system, enables its holders to benefit from significant fixed benefits on their purchases."

"I hope and pray that we will achieve calm in the security situation on the various fronts, for the safe return of the residents of the North and the South and for the return of all the hostages. I send my wishes for a speedy and full recovery to all the wounded and share my deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES


Principal financial ratios


2024


2023


2022


2021


2020











percent

Execution indices











Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank

19.0

19.7

16.6

14.7

8.6

Return on average assets

1.02

1.06

0.89

0.82

0.49

Ratio of equity capital tier 1

11.31

11.35

10.42

11.46

11.18

Leverage ratio

5.18

5.26

5.19

5.34

5.29

Liquidity coverage ratio(1)

165

156

127

128

150

Net stable funding ratio(2)

140

146

133

139


Ratio of total income to average assets

2.9

3.2

2.9

2.6

2.7

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets

2.0

2.4

2.0

1.6

1.7

Ratio of fees to average assets

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.9

Efficiency ratio

44.1

43.5

50.9

58.3

61.8

Credit quality indices






Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.25

1.36

1.02

1.05

1.38

Ratio of total provision for credit losses (3) to credit to the public

1.38

1.50

1.12

1.13

1.48

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.53

0.60

0.48

**0.63

0.86

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

244.6

234.5

219.7

**244.0

221.3

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public

(0.04)

0.03

0.03

(0.01)

0.10

Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public

(0.01)

0.42

0.11

(0.23)

0.52


Principal data from the statement of income


2024


2023


2022


2021


2020











NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


2,371


2,172


1,667


1,405


750

Interest Income, net

4,740

4,966

3,803

2,794

2,637

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(16)

502

123

(216)

464

Total non-interest income

2,006

1,652

1,611

1,756

1,523

Of which: Fees

1,553

1,502

1,489

1,444

1,371

Total operating and other expenses

2,977

2,877

2,755

2,652

2,569

Of which: Salaries and related expenses

1,739

*1,766

*1,700

*1,621

*1,552

Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

23.63

21.65

16.62

14.00

7.48


Principal data from the balance sheet


2024


2023


2022


2021


2020











NIS million

Total assets


248,563


221,593


195,955


180,470


167,778

of which: Cash and deposits with banks

77,175

68,866

57,130

57,370

57,802

Securities

34,396

26,985

16,010

15,091

13,105

Credit to the public, net

129,416

117,622

115,961

101,164

90,970

Total liabilities

234,479

208,947

184,920

170,033

158,243

of which: Deposits from the public

214,755

191,125

168,269

153,447

141,677

Deposits from banks

2,508

4,314

4,821

5,144

2,992

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,479

4,767

4,749

3,356

4,394

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

13,430

12,071

10,559

10,003

9,141


Additional data


2024


2023


2022


2021


2020

Share price (0.01 NIS)


17,940


14,990


13,900


12,950


8,514

Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)

986

795

942

543

125

Average number of positions (4)

3,555

3,634

3,676

3,715

3,895


* Reclassified.

** Restated in respect of the new disclosure format on non-accruing debts instead of impaired debts, since January 1, 2022. Comparative data for 2020 have not been restated.

(1) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

(2) According to instructions of the Bank of Israel the Net stable funding ratio was calculated since 2021. Therefor no comparative data is stated.

(3) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

(4) The number of positions includes conversion of overtime in terms of positions.

STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31
(NIS million)



Consolidated


The Bank


2024


2023


2022

2024


2023


2022

Interest Income


11,097


9,850


5,161


10,506


9,317


4,833

Interest Expenses

6,357

4,884

1,358

6,251

4,801

1,339

Interest Income, net

4,740

4,966

3,803

4,255

4,516

3,494

Expenses (income) from credit losses

(16)

502

123

(23)

484

118

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

4,756

4,464

3,680

4,278

4,032

3,376

Non-Interest Income







Non-Interest Financing income

432

142

113

432

161

111

Fees

1,553

1,502

1,489

1,387

1,348

1,331

Other income

21

8

9

78

62

66

Total non-Interest income

2,006

1,652

1,611

1,897

1,571

1,508

Operating and other expenses







Salaries and related expenses

1,739

*1,766

*1,700

1,620

*1,644

*1,582

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

359

*321

*312

334

*297

*288

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

134

122

113

133

120

111

Other expenses

745

668

630

717

642

604

Total operating and other expenses

2,977

2,877

2,755

2,804

2,703

2,585

Profit before taxes

3,785

3,239

2,536

3,371

2,900

2,299

Provision for taxes on profit

1,383

1,090

884

1,228

973

801

Profit after taxes

2,402

2,149

1,652

2,143

1,927

1,498

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

74

113

74

228

245

169

Net profit:







Before attribution to non-controlling interests

2,476

2,262

1,726

2,371

2,172

1,667

Attributed to non-controlling interests

(105)

(90)

(59)

-

-

-

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

2,371

2,172

1,667

2,371

2,172

1,667














Consolidated and The Bank




2024

2023

2022

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders of the Bank












NIS

Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value




23.63

21.65


16.62

* Reclassified.




Tel-Aviv, March 11, 2025

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

(NIS million)



Consolidated



2024


2023


2022

Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests

2,476

2,262

1,726

Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests

(105)

(90)

(59)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

2,371

2,172

1,667

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:




Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

31

213

(441)

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

(60)

25

235

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

(29)

238

(206)

Related tax effect

9

(81)

71

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes

(20)

157

(135)

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests

3

9

(13)

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

(23)

148

(122)

Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests

2,456

2,419

1,591

Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests

(108)

(99)

(46)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

2,348

2,320

1,545

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of
amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive profit.

BALANCE SHEET AS AT DECEMBER 31
(NIS million)



Consolidated


The Bank


2024


2023

2024


2023

Assets









Cash and deposits with banks

77,175

68,866

76,194

67,472

Securities

34,396

26,985

31,996

25,940

Securities which were borrowed

70

57

70

57

Credit to the public

131,050

119,240

124,573

113,118

Provision for Credit losses

(1,634)

(1,618)

(1,533)

(1,520)

Credit to the public, net

129,416

117,622

123,040

111,598

Credit to the government

1,496

1,055

789

369

Investment in equity-basis investees

842

786

1,826

1,642

Premises and equipment

867

877

847

855

Intangible assets

363

328

360

324

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

2,565

3,651

2,565

3,651

Other assets(2)

1,373

1,366

1,290

1,293

Total assets

248,563

221,593

238,977

213,201

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits from the public

214,755

191,125

207,007

184,082

Deposits from banks

2,508

4,314

4,091

6,344

Deposits from the Government

2,540

750

2,540

750

Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase

2,304

-

2,304

-

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,479

4,767

2,218

2,442

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

2,729

3,784

2,732

3,790

Other liabilities(1)(3)

5,164

4,207

4,655

3,722

Total liabilities

234,479

208,947

225,547

201,130

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

13,430

12,071

13,430

12,071

Non-controlling interests

654

575

-

-

Total equity

14,084

12,646

13,430

12,071

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

248,563

221,593

238,977

213,201

(1) Of which: provisions for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 177 million and NIS 165 million
(consolidated) and NIS 173 million and NIS 161 million (the Bank) as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 1 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.23 - NIS 10 million
consolidated and the Bank).

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 1 million consolidated and the Bank (31.12.23 - NIS 11 million
consolidated and the Bank).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)



Share capital
and premium (1)


Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings(2)


Total share-
holders'
equity


Non- controlling
interests


Total equity

Balance as at January 1, 2022


927


(181)


9,213


9,959


430


10,389

Changes during 2022 -







Net profit for the year

-

-

1,667

1,667

59

1,726

Dividend

-

-

(945)

(945)

-

(945)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(122)

-

(122)

(13)

(135)

Balance as at December 31, 2022

927

(303)

9,935

10,559

476

11,035

Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial
implementation in investee company*

-

-

(10)

(10)

-

(10)

Balance as at January 1, 2023, following initial implementation

927

(303)

9,925

10,549

476

11,025

Changes during 2023 -







Net profit for the year

-

-

2,172

2,172

90

2,262

Dividend

-

-

(798)

(798)

-

(798)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

148

-

148

9

157

Balance as at December 31, 2023

927

(155)

11,299

12,071

575

12,646

Changes during 2024 -







Net profit for the year

-

-

2,371

2,371

105

2,476

Dividend

-

-

(989)

(989)

(29)

(1,018)

Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect

-

(23)

-

(23)

3

(20)

Balance as at December 31, 2024

927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084

* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments - credit losses (ASC-326).

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

