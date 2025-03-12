Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

BEIJING, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter of 2024 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 12.2% year over year to RMB2,636.5 million (US$361.2 million *) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB187.2 million (US$25.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, from RMB452.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB230.5 million (US$31.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, from RMB514.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.05 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.32 in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.30 (US$0.18) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.63 in the same period of 2023.

Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 10.8 million in December 2024, compared to 13.7 million in December 2023.

For the Momo app total paying users was 5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 7.4 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 0.9 million paying users for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 1.2 million from the year ago period.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 12.0% year over year to RMB10,563.0 million (US$1,447.1 million) for the full year of 2024.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,039.6 million (US$142.4 million) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB1,957.6 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,232.9 million (US$168.9 million) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB2,224.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB5.57 (US$0.76) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB9.84 during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB6.60 (US$0.90) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB11.17 during the same period of 2023.

"2024 was a year fraught with challenges and opportunities. Our team maneuvered through external uncertainties well and delivered satisfactory financial and operational results." commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "Momo cash cow business continues to be productive, with an ecosystem that is healthier in comparison to the previous year. Our overseas business maintained its robust growth momentum and made more meaningful contributions to the group's financial standing. This impels us to take bolder measures to propel growth and innovation in international markets in the future."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Fourth Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,636.5 million (US$361.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 12.2% from RMB3,002.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,264.9 million (US$173.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 17.0% from RMB1,523.9 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to our proactive operational adjustments to de-emphasize large scale competition events in the Momo app and a soft consumer sentiment in the current macro environment, and to a lesser degree, Tantan pivoting away from the less dating-centric live video service.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,326.8 million (US$181.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6.9% from RMB1,424.9 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our product adjustments to improve Momo app's ecosystem as well as the impact of the macro economy on consumer sentiment, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users which was in turn due to the decline in user base. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB43.6 million (US$6.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB44.9 million during the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,728.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to RMB2,423.1 million (US$332.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service and value-added service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth of the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB272.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to RMB213.4 million (US$29.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,407.8 million (US$329.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 1.0% from RMB2,431.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to live video service on Momo app and Tantan app, and a decrease in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients of virtual gift service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; and (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the newly granted share options which had lower fair value. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of RMB 94.1 million (US$12.9 million) in production costs in connection with films.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,364.6 million (US$323.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2,369.5 million during the same period of 2023.

Other operating income, net

Other operating income was RMB8.0 million (US$1.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB30.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reduced government incentives and input VAT super deduction in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB236.7 million (US$32.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB602.0 million during the same period of 2023. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB226.4 million (US$31.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB576.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB11.1 million (US$1.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB279.9 million (US$38.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB664.2 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB269.4 million (US$36.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB638.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB11.4 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB89.5 million (US$12.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB183.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily due to the lower profit in the third quarter of 2024, and to a lesser extent, lower withholding tax rate due to our eligibility for a preferential tax rate since the beginning of the year.

Net income

Net income was RMB187.2 million (US$25.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB452.5 million during the same period of 2023. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB176.3 million (US$24.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB430.0 million in the same period of 2023. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB11.8 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB230.5 million (US$31.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB514.7 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB219.3 million (US$30.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB492.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB12.0 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB24.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB187.2 million (US$25.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB452.5 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB230.5 million (US$31.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB514.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.05 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.30 (US$0.18) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.63 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash flow

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB14,728.5 million (US$2,017.8 million), compared to RMB13,478.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB423.6 million (US$58.0 million), compared to RMB415.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2024 were RMB10,563.0 million (US$1,447.1 million), a decrease of 12.0% from RMB12,002.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,039.6 million (US$142.4 million) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB1,957.6 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,232.9 million (US$168.9 million) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB2,224.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB5.57 (US$0.76) during the full year of 2024, compared to RMB9.84 in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB6.60 (US$0.90) during the full year of 2024, compared to RMB11.17 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,640.0 million (US$224.7 million) during the full year of 2024, compared to RMB2,277.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Recent Development

Declaration of a special cash dividend

Hello Group's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.30 per ADS, or US$0.15 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be April 11, 2025. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$50 million, which will be funded by available cash on the Company's balance sheet.

Share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares up to June 6, 2024 (the "Share Repurchase Program"). On March 14, 2024, Hello Group's board of directors approved to amend the Share Repurchase Program to (i) extend the term of the Share Repurchase Program up to June 30, 2026, and (ii) upsize the Share Repurchase Program to US$286.1 million. On March 12, 2025, Hello Group's board of directors approved an additional amendment to the Share Repurchase Program, to (i) extend the term of the Share Repurchase Program up to March 31, 2027, and (ii) upsize the Share Repurchase Program by another $200 million, so that the Company is authorized to, from time to time, acquire up to an aggregate of US$486.1 million worth of its shares in the form of ADSs and/or the ordinary shares of the Company in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. As of March 12, 2025, after the upsizing of the Share Repurchase Program, the remaining size of the program is US$222 million.

As of March 12, 2025, the Company has repurchased 43.5 million ADSs for US$264.0 million on the open market under Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024, at an average purchase price of US$6.05 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.4 billion to RMB2.5 billion, representing a decrease of 6.3% to 2.4% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Duidui, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Year

Ended December 31

Ended December 31



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:























Live video service 1,523,885

1,264,851

173,284

6,072,871

5,092,854

697,718

Value-added service 1,424,893

1,326,764

181,766

5,752,571

5,322,726

729,210

Mobile marketing 44,915

43,630

5,977

133,677

142,950

19,584

Mobile games 5,441

-

-

19,610

432

59

Other services 3,798

1,251

171

23,594

4,009

550

Total net revenues 3,002,932

2,636,496

361,198

12,002,323

10,562,971

1,447,121

Cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues (1,770,117)

(1,724,821)

(236,300)

(7,025,394)

(6,447,341)

(883,282)

Research and development (231,445)

(222,684)

(30,508)

(884,590)

(804,425)

(110,206)

Sales and marketing (304,696)

(316,699)

(43,388)

(1,414,949)

(1,329,780)

(182,179)

General and administrative (125,498)

(143,621)

(19,676)

(502,479)

(507,658)

(69,549)

Total cost and expenses (2,431,756)

(2,407,825)

(329,872)

(9,827,412)

(9,089,204)

(1,245,216)

Other operating income, net 30,821

8,015

1,098

130,105

59,003

8,083

Income from operations 601,997

236,686

32,424

2,305,016

1,532,770

209,988

Interest income 124,354

124,045

16,994

436,253

510,964

70,002

Interest expense (20,552)

(36,846)

(5,048)

(62,223)

(127,846)

(17,515)

Other gain or loss, net (31,250)

(46,639)

(6,390)

(26,685)

(90,509)

(12,400)

Income before income tax and share of (loss) income on equity method investments 674,549

277,246

37,980

2,652,361

1,825,379

250,075

Income tax expenses (183,377)

(89,497)

(12,261)

(630,023)

(845,022)

(115,768)

Income before share of (loss) income on equity method

investments 491,172

187,749

25,719

2,022,338

980,357

134,307

Share of (loss) income on equity method investments (38,703)

(514)

(70)

(70,643)

59,216

8,113

Net income 452,469

187,235

25,649

1,951,695

1,039,573

142,420

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest -

-

-

(5,886)

-

-

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 452,469

187,235

25,649

1,957,581

1,039,573

142,420

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders























Basic 1.20

0.54

0.07

5.18

2.81

0.39

Diluted 1.16

0.53

0.07

4.92

2.78

0.38

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary

share























Basic 376,317,036

349,401,183

349,401,183

377,639,399

369,312,997

369,312,997

Diluted 390,956,175

355,325,921

355,325,921

401,833,328

373,591,974

373,591,974



Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)







Three months

Year

Ended December 31

Ended December 31



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income 452,469

187,235

25,649

1,951,695

1,039,573

142,420

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:























Foreign currency translation adjustment (95,774)

322,935

44,242

20,414

132,248

18,118

Comprehensive income 356,695

510,170

69,891

1,972,109

1,171,821

160,538

Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non-controlling

interest (5,020)

7,225

990

357

5,111

700

Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 361,715

502,945

68,901

1,971,752

1,166,710

159,838



Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

December 31

December 31

2023

2024

2024 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,620,466

4,122,659

564,802 Short-term deposits 1,270,626

2,026,245

277,594 Restricted cash 10,147

4,566,477

625,605 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

RMB12,780 and RMB12,433 as of December 31, 2023 and 2024,

respectively 201,517

192,317

26,347 Amounts due from related parties 7,258

-

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 723,364

1,104,172

151,271 Total current assets 7,833,378

12,011,870

1,645,619 Long-term deposits 3,924,975

3,059,860

419,199 Long-term restricted cash 2,652,299

953,285

130,600 Right-of-use assets, net 109,572

252,169

34,547 Property and equipment, net 659,033

897,036

122,893 Intangible assets, net 17,086

86,661

11,873 Rental deposits 12,962

13,280

1,819 Long-term investments 786,911

825,533

113,098 Amounts due from RPT-non current 20,000

-

- Other non-current assets 180,052

110,960

15,201 Deferred tax assets 31,741

36,066

4,941 Goodwill -

136,250

18,666 Total assets 16,228,009

18,382,970

2,518,456 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 616,681

615,254

84,288 Deferred revenue 442,805

427,702

58,595 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 630,617

704,410

96,504 Amounts due to related parties 4,314

-

- Lease liabilities due within one year 60,008

141,971

19,450 Income tax payable 94,719

157,057

21,517 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-current 27,261

28,027

3,840 Convertible Senior Notes-current -

20,191

2,766 Long-term borrowings, current portion 215,615

1,938,385

265,558 Short-term borrowings -

2,365,535

324,077 Total current liabilities 2,092,020

6,398,532

876,595 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-non

current -

65,694

9,000 Lease liabilities 52,171

115,105

15,769 Deferred tax liabilities 24,987

241,915

33,142 Convertible Senior Notes 19,571

-

- Long-term borrowings 1,938,385

-

- Other non-current liabilities 114,085

129,051

17,680 Total liabilities 4,241,219

6,950,297

952,186 Shareholder's equity (i) 11,986,790

11,432,673

1,566,270 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 16,228,009

18,382,970

2,518,456

(i): As of December 31, 2024, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 328,185,708.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Year



Ended December 31

Ended December 31



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income 452,469

187,235

25,649

1,951,695

1,039,573

142,420

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment 15,394

11,868

1,626

74,492

52,847

7,240

Amortization of intangible assets 1,279

2,049

281

5,116

5,886

806

Share-based compensation 62,224

42,493

5,822

267,101

192,572

26,382

Share of loss (income) on equity method investments 38,703

514

70

70,643

(59,216)

(8,113)

Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes -

-

-

(4,565)

-

-

Cash received on distributions from equity method investments -

730

100

2,067

1,927

264

Loss on long-term investments 31,250

46,639

6,390

31,250

90,509

12,400

Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment 2

-

-

(518)

(62)

(8)

Provision of loss (income) on receivable and other assets 1,553

(57)

(8)

11,624

3,618

496

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable (11,392)

(4,347)

(596)

(21,308)

7,605

1,042

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13,492)

27,035

3,704

84,802

(64,811)

(8,879)

Amounts due from related parties (144)

-

-

(27,203)

-

-

Rental deposits 5,524

-

-

7,776

(309)

(42)

Deferred tax assets 1,728

(128)

(18)

2,600

(4,323)

(592)

Other non-current assets 16,033

101,561

13,914

(11,606)

(81,837)

(11,212)

Accounts payable (25,118)

8,139

1,115

13,707

(7,571)

(1,037)

Income tax payable 5,456

63,625

8,717

25,952

62,337

8,540

Deferred revenue (31,253)

(26,219)

(3,592)

(42,390)

(25,651)

(3,514)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (11,586)

78,250

10,720

(183,772)

139,607

19,126

Amount due to related parties 639

-

-

(4,865)

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities (130,345)

(81,498)

(11,165)

(147)

212,835

29,158

Other non-current liabilities 6,953

(34,247)

(4,692)

24,710

74,458

10,201

Net cash provided by operating activities 415,877

423,642

58,037

2,277,161

1,639,994

224,678

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment (316,847)

(21,727)

(2,977)

(576,310)

(285,541)

(39,119)

Payment for long-term investments (9,750)

(35,959)

(4,926)

(18,750)

(69,209)

(9,482)

Payment for business acquisition -

(136,642)

(18,720)

-

(136,642)

(18,720)

Purchase of short-term deposits -

-

-

(1,028,556)

(2,133,086)

(292,232)

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 800,000

1,047,165

143,461

6,209,820

2,128,181

291,560

Cash received from sales of short-term investment 308,550

-

-

308,550

-

-

Cash received on investment income distribution -

120

16

1,517

120

16

Purchase of long-term deposits (361,165)

-

-

(4,210,025)

(718,860)

(98,483)

Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits -

200,000

27,400

1,700,000

918,860

125,883

Cash received from sales of long-term investment 10,000

-

-

25,000

2,000

274

Loan to a third-party company -

(168,933)

(23,144)

-

(265,613)

(36,389)

Other investing activities 1

8

1

1,823

903

124

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 430,789

884,032

121,111

2,413,069

(558,887)

(76,568)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from exercise of share options 31

1

-

601

18

2

Repurchase of ordinary shares (150,191)

(425,176)

(58,249)

(212,195)

(1,197,439)

(164,048)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options -

-

-

(4,319)

-

-

Dividends payment (20,803)

-

-

(958,052)

(716,302)

(98,133)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings -

-

-

-

2,365,535

324,077

Proceeds from long-term borrowings -

-

-

2,154,000

-

-

Repayment of long-term borrowings -

-

-

-

(215,615)

(29,539)

Payment for redemption of convertible bonds -

-

-

(2,679,942)

-

-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (170,963)

(425,175)

(58,249)

(1,699,907)

236,197

32,359

Effect of exchange rate changes (34,609)

172,439

23,628

93,988

42,205

5,784

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 641,094

1,054,938

144,527

3,084,311

1,359,509

186,253

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 7,641,818

8,587,483

1,176,480

5,198,601

8,282,912

1,134,754

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 8,282,912

9,642,421

1,321,007

8,282,912

9,642,421

1,321,007



Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months Ended December 31, 2023

Ended December 31, 2024

Ended December 31, 2024

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

RMB RMB RMB

RMB RMB RMB RMB

US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,770,117) 1,909 (1,768,208)

(1,724,821) 128 1,822 (1,722,871)

(236,300) 18 250 (236,032) Research and development (231,445) 13,375 (218,070)

(222,684) 120 10,198 (212,366)

(30,508) 16 1,397 (29,095) Sales and marketing (304,696) 8,653 (296,043)

(316,699) 521 4,480 (311,698)

(43,388) 71 614 (42,703) General and administrative (125,498) 38,287 (87,211)

(143,621) - 25,993 (117,628)

(19,676) - 3,561 (16,115) Cost and operating expenses (2,431,756) 62,224 (2,369,532)

(2,407,825) 769 42,493 (2,364,563)

(329,872) 105 5,822 (323,945) Income from operations 601,997 62,224 664,221

236,686 769 42,493 279,948

32,424 105 5,822 38,351 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 452,469 62,224 514,693

187,235 769 42,493 230,497

25,649 105 5,822 31,576

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)











1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.













Year

Year

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Ended December 31, 2024

Ended December 31, 2024

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

RMB RMB RMB

RMB RMB RMB RMB

US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (7,025,394) 6,307 (7,019,087)

(6,447,341) 128 7,643 (6,439,570)

(883,282) 18 1,047 (882,217) Research and development (884,590) 64,561 (820,029)

(804,425) 120 43,526 (760,779)

(110,206) 16 5,963 (104,227) Sales and marketing (1,414,949) 29,066 (1,385,883)

(1,329,780) 521 19,520 (1,309,739)

(182,179) 71 2,674 (179,434) General and administrative (502,479) 167,167 (335,312)

(507,658) - 121,883 (385,775)

(69,549) - 16,698 (52,851) Cost and operating expenses (9,827,412) 267,101 (9,560,311)

(9,089,204) 769 192,572 (8,895,863)

(1,245,216) 105 26,382 (1,218,729) Income from operations 2,305,016 267,101 2,572,117

1,532,770 769 192,572 1,726,111

209,988 105 26,382 236,475 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 1,957,581 267,101 2,224,682

1,039,573 769 192,572 1,232,914

142,420 105 26,382 168,907

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended December 31, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,189,118

75,733

-

1,264,851

173,284 Value-added service 1,198,951

127,813

-

1,326,764

181,766 Mobile marketing 33,772

9,858

-

43,630

5,977 Other services 1,222

-

29

1,251

171 Total net revenues 2,423,063

213,404

29

2,636,496

361,198 Cost and expenses (ii):

















Cost of revenues (1,621,151)

(103,670)

-

(1,724,821)

(236,300) Research and development (181,255)

(41,429)

-

(222,684)

(30,508) Sales and marketing (267,065)

(48,978)

(656)

(316,699)

(43,388) General and administrative (134,200)

(9,124)

(297)

(143,621)

(19,676) Total cost and expenses (2,203,671)

(203,201)

(953)

(2,407,825)

(329,872) Other operating income 7,032

928

55

8,015

1,098 Income (loss) from operations 226,424

11,131

(869)

236,686

32,424 Interest income 123,822

216

7

124,045

16,994 Interest expense (36,846)

-

-

(36,846)

(5,048) Other gain or loss, net (46,639)

-

-

(46,639)

(6,390) Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method

investments 266,761

11,347

(862)

277,246

37,980 Income tax (expenses) benefits (89,919)

455

(33)

(89,497)

(12,261) Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments 176,842

11,802

(895)

187,749

25,719 Share of loss on equity method investments (514)

-

-

(514)

(70) Net income (loss) 176,328

11,802

(895)

187,235

25,649

(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

















































































Three months















































































Ended December 31, 2024















































































Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total















































































RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues













































































1,822

-

-

1,822

250 Research and development













































































9,956

242

-

10,198

1,397 Sales and marketing













































































4,480

-

-

4,480

614 General and administrative













































































25,993

-

-

25,993

3,561 Total cost and expenses













































































42,251

242

-

42,493

5,822

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Ended December 31, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 226,424

11,131

(869)

236,686

32,424 Share-based compensation 42,251

242

-

42,493

5,822 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions 769

-

-

769

105 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 269,444

11,373

(869)

279,948

38,351



















Net income (loss) 176,328

11,802

(895)

187,235

25,649 Share-based compensation 42,251

242

-

42,493

5,822 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions 769

-

-

769

105 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 219,348

12,044

(895)

230,497

31,576

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended December 31, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,423,730

100,155

-

1,523,885

214,635 Value-added service 1,264,358

160,535

-

1,424,893

200,692 Mobile marketing 33,395

11,520

-

44,915

6,326 Mobile games 5,441

-

-

5,441

766 Other services 1,760

-

2,038

3,798

535 Total net revenues 2,728,684

272,210

2,038

3,002,932

422,954 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,638,915)

(130,237)

(965)

(1,770,117)

(249,316) Research and development (180,343)

(51,102)

-

(231,445)

(32,598) Sales and marketing (244,043)

(58,444)

(2,209)

(304,696)

(42,916) General and administrative (117,923)

(6,882)

(693)

(125,498)

(17,676) Total cost and expenses (2,181,224)

(246,665)

(3,867)

(2,431,756)

(342,506) Other operating income, net 29,442

1,301

78

30,821

4,341 Income (loss) from operations 576,902

26,846

(1,751)

601,997

84,789 Interest income 124,294

57

3

124,354

17,515 Interest expense (20,552)

-

-

(20,552)

(2,895) Other gain or loss, net (31,250)

-

-

(31,250)

(4,401) Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity

method investments 649,394

26,903

(1,748)

674,549

95,008 Income tax expenses (180,669)

(2,708)

-

(183,377)

(25,828) Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments 468,725

24,195

(1,748)

491,172

69,180 Share of loss on equity method investments (38,703)

-

-

(38,703)

(5,451) Net income (loss) 430,022

24,195

(1,748)

452,469

63,729

(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



















































Three months

















































Ended December 31, 2023

















































Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

















































RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues















































1,905

4

-

1,909

269 Research and development















































13,194

181

-

13,375

1,884 Sales and marketing















































8,653

-

-

8,653

1,219 General and administrative















































38,279

8

-

38,287

5,393 Total cost and expenses















































62,031

193

-

62,224

8,765

[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Ended December 31, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 576,902

26,846

(1,751)

601,997

84,789 Share-based compensation 62,031

193

-

62,224

8,765 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 638,933

27,039

(1,751)

664,221

93,554



















Net income (loss) 430,022

24,195

(1,748)

452,469

63,729 Share-based compensation 62,031

193

-

62,224

8,765 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 492,053

24,388

(1,748)

514,693

72,494

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 4,779,865

312,989

-

5,092,854

697,718 Value-added service 4,772,811

549,915

-

5,322,726

729,210 Mobile marketing 105,169

37,781

-

142,950

19,584 Mobile games 432

-

-

432

59 Other services 3,137

-

872

4,009

550 Total net revenues 9,661,414

900,685

872

10,562,971

1,447,121 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (6,029,415)

(417,887)

(39)

(6,447,341)

(883,282) Research and development (643,457)

(160,968)

-

(804,425)

(110,206) Sales and marketing (1,103,475)

(220,966)

(5,339)

(1,329,780)

(182,179) General and administrative (473,778)

(32,868)

(1,012)

(507,658)

(69,549) Total cost and expenses (8,250,125)

(832,689)

(6,390)

(9,089,204)

(1,245,216) Other operating income 56,069

2,853

81

59,003

8,083 Income (loss) from operations 1,467,358

70,849

(5,437)

1,532,770

209,988 Interest income 510,162

789

13

510,964

70,002 Interest expense (127,846)

-

-

(127,846)

(17,515) Other gain or loss, net (90,509)

-

-

(90,509)

(12,400) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 1,759,165

71,638

(5,424)

1,825,379

250,075 Income tax expenses (843,640)

(1,349)

(33)

(845,022)

(115,768) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 915,525

70,289

(5,457)

980,357

134,307 Share of income on equity method investments 59,216

-

-

59,216

8,113 Net income (loss) 974,741

70,289

(5,457)

1,039,573

142,420

(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



































































Year

































































Ended December 31, 2024

































































Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

































































RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues































































7,639

4

-

7,643

1,047 Research and development































































38,452

5,074

-

43,526

5,963 Sales and marketing































































19,520

-

-

19,520

2,674 General and administrative































































121,867

16

-

121,883

16,698 Total cost and expenses































































187,478

5,094

-

192,572

26,382

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year

Ended December 31, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 1,467,358

70,849

(5,437)

1,532,770

209,988 Share-based compensation 187,478

5,094

-

192,572

26,382 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions 769

-

-

769

105 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 1,655,605

75,943

(5,437)

1,726,111

236,475



















Net income (loss) 974,741

70,289

(5,457)

1,039,573

142,420 Share-based compensation 187,478

5,094

-

192,572

26,382 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions 769

-

-

769

105 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,162,988

75,383

(5,457)

1,232,914

168,907

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 5,567,894

504,977

-

6,072,871

855,346 Value-added service 5,085,541

667,030

-

5,752,571

810,233 Mobile marketing 109,125

24,552

-

133,677

18,828 Mobile games 19,610

-

-

19,610

2,762 Other services 16,337

-

7,257

23,594

3,323 Total net revenues 10,798,507

1,196,559

7,257

12,002,323

1,690,492 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (6,404,042)

(599,348)

(22,004)

(7,025,394)

(989,506) Research and development (664,340)

(220,250)

-

(884,590)

(124,592) Sales and marketing (1,138,505)

(268,652)

(7,792)

(1,414,949)

(199,291) General and administrative (467,537)

(26,482)

(8,460)

(502,479)

(70,773) Total cost and expenses (8,674,424)

(1,114,732)

(38,256)

(9,827,412)

(1,384,162) Other operating income 125,318

4,411

376

130,105

18,325 Income (loss) from operations 2,249,401

86,238

(30,623)

2,305,016

324,655 Interest income 435,451

713

89

436,253

61,445 Interest expense (62,223)

-

-

(62,223)

(8,764) Other gain or loss, net (26,685)

-

-

(26,685)

(3,759) Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method

investments 2,595,944

86,951

(30,534)

2,652,361

373,577 Income tax expenses (623,844)

(6,179)

-

(630,023)

(88,737) Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments 1,972,100

80,772

(30,534)

2,022,338

284,840 Share of loss on equity method investments (70,643)

-

-

(70,643)

(9,950) Net income (loss) 1,901,457

80,772

(30,534)

1,951,695

274,890

(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



















































Year

















































Ended December 31, 2023

















































Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

















































RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues















































6,167

140

-

6,307

888 Research and development















































49,987

14,574

-

64,561

9,093 Sales and marketing















































29,061

5

-

29,066

4,094 General and administrative















































167,135

32

-

167,167

23,545 Total cost and expenses















































252,350

14,751

-

267,101

37,620

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year

ended December 31, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) from operations 2,249,401

86,238

(30,623)

2,305,016

324,655 Share-based compensation 252,350

14,751

-

267,101

37,620 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) from

operations 2,501,751

100,989

(30,623)

2,572,117

362,275



















Net income (loss) 1,901,457

80,772

(30,534)

1,951,695

274,890 Share-based compensation 252,350

14,751

-

267,101

37,620 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 2,153,807

95,523

(30,534)

2,218,796

312,510

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.