Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWEW | ISIN: US4234031049 | Ticker-Symbol: 1MO
Tradegate
12.03.25
12:04 Uhr
5,900 Euro
-1,000
-14,49 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HELLO GROUP INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELLO GROUP INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8506,00012:23
5,8506,00012:23
PR Newswire
12.03.2025 10:11 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter of 2024 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 12.2% year over year to RMB2,636.5 million (US$361.2 million *) in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB187.2 million (US$25.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, from RMB452.5 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB230.5 million (US$31.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, from RMB514.7 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.05 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.32 in the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.30 (US$0.18) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.63 in the same period of 2023.
  • Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 10.8 million in December 2024, compared to 13.7 million in December 2023.
  • For the Momo app total paying users was 5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 7.4 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 0.9 million paying users for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 1.2 million from the year ago period.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Net revenues decreased by 12.0% year over year to RMB10,563.0 million (US$1,447.1 million) for the full year of 2024.
  • Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,039.6 million (US$142.4 million) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB1,957.6 million during the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,232.9 million (US$168.9 million) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB2,224.7 million during the same period of 2023.
  • Diluted net income per ADS was RMB5.57 (US$0.76) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB9.84 during the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB6.60 (US$0.90) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB11.17 during the same period of 2023.

"2024 was a year fraught with challenges and opportunities. Our team maneuvered through external uncertainties well and delivered satisfactory financial and operational results." commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "Momo cash cow business continues to be productive, with an ecosystem that is healthier in comparison to the previous year. Our overseas business maintained its robust growth momentum and made more meaningful contributions to the group's financial standing. This impels us to take bolder measures to propel growth and innovation in international markets in the future."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Fourth Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,636.5 million (US$361.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 12.2% from RMB3,002.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,264.9 million (US$173.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 17.0% from RMB1,523.9 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to our proactive operational adjustments to de-emphasize large scale competition events in the Momo app and a soft consumer sentiment in the current macro environment, and to a lesser degree, Tantan pivoting away from the less dating-centric live video service.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,326.8 million (US$181.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6.9% from RMB1,424.9 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our product adjustments to improve Momo app's ecosystem as well as the impact of the macro economy on consumer sentiment, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users which was in turn due to the decline in user base. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB43.6 million (US$6.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB44.9 million during the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,728.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to RMB2,423.1 million (US$332.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service and value-added service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth of the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB272.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to RMB213.4 million (US$29.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,407.8 million (US$329.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 1.0% from RMB2,431.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to live video service on Momo app and Tantan app, and a decrease in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients of virtual gift service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; and (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the newly granted share options which had lower fair value. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of RMB 94.1 million (US$12.9 million) in production costs in connection with films.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,364.6 million (US$323.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2,369.5 million during the same period of 2023.

Other operating income, net

Other operating income was RMB8.0 million (US$1.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB30.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reduced government incentives and input VAT super deduction in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB236.7 million (US$32.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB602.0 million during the same period of 2023. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB226.4 million (US$31.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB576.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB11.1 million (US$1.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB279.9 million (US$38.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB664.2 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB269.4 million (US$36.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB638.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB11.4 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB27.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB89.5 million (US$12.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB183.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily due to the lower profit in the third quarter of 2024, and to a lesser extent, lower withholding tax rate due to our eligibility for a preferential tax rate since the beginning of the year.

Net income

Net income was RMB187.2 million (US$25.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB452.5 million during the same period of 2023. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB176.3 million (US$24.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB430.0 million in the same period of 2023. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB11.8 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB230.5 million (US$31.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB514.7 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB219.3 million (US$30.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB492.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB12.0 million (US$1.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB24.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB187.2 million (US$25.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB452.5 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB230.5 million (US$31.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB514.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.05 (US$0.14) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.32 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.30 (US$0.18) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.63 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash flow

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB14,728.5 million (US$2,017.8 million), compared to RMB13,478.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB423.6 million (US$58.0 million), compared to RMB415.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2024 were RMB10,563.0 million (US$1,447.1 million), a decrease of 12.0% from RMB12,002.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,039.6 million (US$142.4 million) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB1,957.6 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,232.9 million (US$168.9 million) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB2,224.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB5.57 (US$0.76) during the full year of 2024, compared to RMB9.84 in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB6.60 (US$0.90) during the full year of 2024, compared to RMB11.17 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,640.0 million (US$224.7 million) during the full year of 2024, compared to RMB2,277.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Recent Development

Declaration of a special cash dividend

Hello Group's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.30 per ADS, or US$0.15 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be April 11, 2025. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$50 million, which will be funded by available cash on the Company's balance sheet.

Share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares up to June 6, 2024 (the "Share Repurchase Program"). On March 14, 2024, Hello Group's board of directors approved to amend the Share Repurchase Program to (i) extend the term of the Share Repurchase Program up to June 30, 2026, and (ii) upsize the Share Repurchase Program to US$286.1 million. On March 12, 2025, Hello Group's board of directors approved an additional amendment to the Share Repurchase Program, to (i) extend the term of the Share Repurchase Program up to March 31, 2027, and (ii) upsize the Share Repurchase Program by another $200 million, so that the Company is authorized to, from time to time, acquire up to an aggregate of US$486.1 million worth of its shares in the form of ADSs and/or the ordinary shares of the Company in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. As of March 12, 2025, after the upsizing of the Share Repurchase Program, the remaining size of the program is US$222 million.

As of March 12, 2025, the Company has repurchased 43.5 million ADSs for US$264.0 million on the open market under Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024, at an average purchase price of US$6.05 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.4 billion to RMB2.5 billion, representing a decrease of 6.3% to 2.4% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and such adjustments has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on March 12, 2025).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045617-nl4uc8.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through March 19, 2025. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Passcode: 10045617

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Duidui, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2025, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter of 2024 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2025 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


Year


Ended December 31


Ended December 31



2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net revenues:













Live video service

1,523,885


1,264,851


173,284


6,072,871


5,092,854


697,718


Value-added service

1,424,893


1,326,764


181,766


5,752,571


5,322,726


729,210


Mobile marketing

44,915


43,630


5,977


133,677


142,950


19,584


Mobile games

5,441


-


-


19,610


432


59


Other services

3,798


1,251


171


23,594


4,009


550


Total net revenues

3,002,932


2,636,496


361,198


12,002,323


10,562,971


1,447,121


Cost and expenses:













Cost of revenues

(1,770,117)


(1,724,821)


(236,300)


(7,025,394)


(6,447,341)


(883,282)


Research and development

(231,445)


(222,684)


(30,508)


(884,590)


(804,425)


(110,206)


Sales and marketing

(304,696)


(316,699)


(43,388)


(1,414,949)


(1,329,780)


(182,179)


General and administrative

(125,498)


(143,621)


(19,676)


(502,479)


(507,658)


(69,549)


Total cost and expenses

(2,431,756)


(2,407,825)


(329,872)


(9,827,412)


(9,089,204)


(1,245,216)


Other operating income, net

30,821


8,015


1,098


130,105


59,003


8,083


Income from operations

601,997


236,686


32,424


2,305,016


1,532,770


209,988


Interest income

124,354


124,045


16,994


436,253


510,964


70,002


Interest expense

(20,552)


(36,846)


(5,048)


(62,223)


(127,846)


(17,515)


Other gain or loss, net

(31,250)


(46,639)


(6,390)


(26,685)


(90,509)


(12,400)


Income before income tax and share of (loss) income on equity

method investments

674,549


277,246


37,980


2,652,361


1,825,379


250,075


Income tax expenses

(183,377)


(89,497)


(12,261)


(630,023)


(845,022)


(115,768)


Income before share of (loss) income on equity method
investments

491,172


187,749


25,719


2,022,338


980,357


134,307


Share of (loss) income on equity method investments

(38,703)


(514)


(70)


(70,643)


59,216


8,113


Net income

452,469


187,235


25,649


1,951,695


1,039,573


142,420


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

-


-


-


(5,886)


-


-


Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.

452,469


187,235


25,649


1,957,581


1,039,573


142,420


Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders













Basic

1.20


0.54


0.07


5.18


2.81


0.39


Diluted

1.16


0.53


0.07


4.92


2.78


0.38


Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary
share













Basic

376,317,036


349,401,183


349,401,183


377,639,399


369,312,997


369,312,997


Diluted

390,956,175


355,325,921


355,325,921


401,833,328


373,591,974


373,591,974


Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months


Year


Ended December 31


Ended December 31



2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Net income

452,469


187,235


25,649


1,951,695


1,039,573


142,420


Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustment

(95,774)


322,935


44,242


20,414


132,248


18,118


Comprehensive income

356,695


510,170


69,891


1,972,109


1,171,821


160,538


Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non-controlling
interest

(5,020)


7,225


990


357


5,111


700


Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

361,715


502,945


68,901


1,971,752


1,166,710


159,838


Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


December 31


December 31


December 31


2023


2024


2024

RMB

RMB


US$

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

5,620,466


4,122,659


564,802

Short-term deposits

1,270,626


2,026,245


277,594

Restricted cash

10,147


4,566,477


625,605

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
RMB12,780 and RMB12,433 as of December 31, 2023 and 2024,
respectively

201,517


192,317


26,347

Amounts due from related parties

7,258


-


-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

723,364


1,104,172


151,271

Total current assets

7,833,378


12,011,870


1,645,619

Long-term deposits

3,924,975


3,059,860


419,199

Long-term restricted cash

2,652,299


953,285


130,600

Right-of-use assets, net

109,572


252,169


34,547

Property and equipment, net

659,033


897,036


122,893

Intangible assets, net

17,086


86,661


11,873

Rental deposits

12,962


13,280


1,819

Long-term investments

786,911


825,533


113,098

Amounts due from RPT-non current

20,000


-


-

Other non-current assets

180,052


110,960


15,201

Deferred tax assets

31,741


36,066


4,941

Goodwill

-


136,250


18,666

Total assets

16,228,009


18,382,970


2,518,456

Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

616,681


615,254


84,288

Deferred revenue

442,805


427,702


58,595

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

630,617


704,410


96,504

Amounts due to related parties

4,314


-


-

Lease liabilities due within one year

60,008


141,971


19,450

Income tax payable

94,719


157,057


21,517

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-current

27,261


28,027


3,840

Convertible Senior Notes-current

-


20,191


2,766

Long-term borrowings, current portion

215,615


1,938,385


265,558

Short-term borrowings

-


2,365,535


324,077

Total current liabilities

2,092,020


6,398,532


876,595

Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-non
current

-


65,694


9,000

Lease liabilities

52,171


115,105


15,769

Deferred tax liabilities

24,987


241,915


33,142

Convertible Senior Notes

19,571


-


-

Long-term borrowings

1,938,385


-


-

Other non-current liabilities

114,085


129,051


17,680

Total liabilities

4,241,219


6,950,297


952,186

Shareholder's equity (i)

11,986,790


11,432,673


1,566,270

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

16,228,009


18,382,970


2,518,456

(i): As of December 31, 2024, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 328,185,708.

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


Year



Ended December 31


Ended December 31



2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

452,469


187,235


25,649


1,951,695


1,039,573


142,420


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment

15,394


11,868


1,626


74,492


52,847


7,240


Amortization of intangible assets

1,279


2,049


281


5,116


5,886


806


Share-based compensation

62,224


42,493


5,822


267,101


192,572


26,382


Share of loss (income) on equity method investments

38,703


514


70


70,643


(59,216)


(8,113)


Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes

-


-


-


(4,565)


-


-


Cash received on distributions from equity method investments

-


730


100


2,067


1,927


264


Loss on long-term investments

31,250


46,639


6,390


31,250


90,509


12,400


Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment

2


-


-


(518)


(62)


(8)


Provision of loss (income) on receivable and other assets

1,553


(57)


(8)


11,624


3,618


496


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable

(11,392)


(4,347)


(596)


(21,308)


7,605


1,042


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(13,492)


27,035


3,704


84,802


(64,811)


(8,879)


Amounts due from related parties

(144)


-


-


(27,203)


-


-


Rental deposits

5,524


-


-


7,776


(309)


(42)


Deferred tax assets

1,728


(128)


(18)


2,600


(4,323)


(592)


Other non-current assets

16,033


101,561


13,914


(11,606)


(81,837)


(11,212)


Accounts payable

(25,118)


8,139


1,115


13,707


(7,571)


(1,037)


Income tax payable

5,456


63,625


8,717


25,952


62,337


8,540


Deferred revenue

(31,253)


(26,219)


(3,592)


(42,390)


(25,651)


(3,514)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(11,586)


78,250


10,720


(183,772)


139,607


19,126


Amount due to related parties

639


-


-


(4,865)


-


-


Deferred tax liabilities

(130,345)


(81,498)


(11,165)


(147)


212,835


29,158


Other non-current liabilities

6,953


(34,247)


(4,692)


24,710


74,458


10,201


Net cash provided by operating activities

415,877


423,642


58,037


2,277,161


1,639,994


224,678


Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment

(316,847)


(21,727)


(2,977)


(576,310)


(285,541)


(39,119)


Payment for long-term investments

(9,750)


(35,959)


(4,926)


(18,750)


(69,209)


(9,482)


Payment for business acquisition

-


(136,642)


(18,720)


-


(136,642)


(18,720)


Purchase of short-term deposits

-


-


-


(1,028,556)


(2,133,086)


(292,232)


Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits

800,000


1,047,165


143,461


6,209,820


2,128,181


291,560


Cash received from sales of short-term investment

308,550


-


-


308,550


-


-


Cash received on investment income distribution

-


120


16


1,517


120


16


Purchase of long-term deposits

(361,165)


-


-


(4,210,025)


(718,860)


(98,483)


Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits

-


200,000


27,400


1,700,000


918,860


125,883


Cash received from sales of long-term investment

10,000


-


-


25,000


2,000


274


Loan to a third-party company

-


(168,933)


(23,144)


-


(265,613)


(36,389)


Other investing activities

1


8


1


1,823


903


124


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

430,789


884,032


121,111


2,413,069


(558,887)


(76,568)


Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of share options

31


1


-


601


18


2


Repurchase of ordinary shares

(150,191)


(425,176)


(58,249)


(212,195)


(1,197,439)


(164,048)


Repurchase of subsidiary's share options

-


-


-


(4,319)


-


-


Dividends payment

(20,803)


-


-


(958,052)


(716,302)


(98,133)


Proceeds from short-term borrowings

-


-


-


-


2,365,535


324,077


Proceeds from long-term borrowings

-


-


-


2,154,000


-


-


Repayment of long-term borrowings

-


-


-


-


(215,615)


(29,539)


Payment for redemption of convertible bonds

-


-


-


(2,679,942)


-


-


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(170,963)


(425,175)


(58,249)


(1,699,907)


236,197


32,359


Effect of exchange rate changes

(34,609)


172,439


23,628


93,988


42,205


5,784


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

641,094


1,054,938


144,527


3,084,311


1,359,509


186,253


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

7,641,818


8,587,483


1,176,480


5,198,601


8,282,912


1,134,754


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

8,282,912


9,642,421


1,321,007


8,282,912


9,642,421


1,321,007


Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)








1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.








Three months


Three months


Three months

Ended December 31, 2023


Ended December 31, 2024


Ended December 31, 2024


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


RMB

RMB

RMB


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(1,770,117)

1,909

(1,768,208)


(1,724,821)

128

1,822

(1,722,871)


(236,300)

18

250

(236,032)

Research and development

(231,445)

13,375

(218,070)


(222,684)

120

10,198

(212,366)


(30,508)

16

1,397

(29,095)

Sales and marketing

(304,696)

8,653

(296,043)


(316,699)

521

4,480

(311,698)


(43,388)

71

614

(42,703)

General and administrative

(125,498)

38,287

(87,211)


(143,621)

-

25,993

(117,628)


(19,676)

-

3,561

(16,115)

Cost and operating expenses

(2,431,756)

62,224

(2,369,532)


(2,407,825)

769

42,493

(2,364,563)


(329,872)

105

5,822

(323,945)

Income from operations

601,997

62,224

664,221


236,686

769

42,493

279,948


32,424

105

5,822

38,351

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

452,469

62,224

514,693


187,235

769

42,493

230,497


25,649

105

5,822

31,576

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)







1.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.








Year


Year


Year

Ended December 31, 2023


Ended December 31, 2024


Ended December 31, 2024


GAAP

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Amortization of
intangible assets
from business
acquisitions

Share-based
compensation

Non-GAAP


RMB

RMB

RMB


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


US$

US$

US$

US$

Cost of revenues

(7,025,394)

6,307

(7,019,087)


(6,447,341)

128

7,643

(6,439,570)


(883,282)

18

1,047

(882,217)

Research and development

(884,590)

64,561

(820,029)


(804,425)

120

43,526

(760,779)


(110,206)

16

5,963

(104,227)

Sales and marketing

(1,414,949)

29,066

(1,385,883)


(1,329,780)

521

19,520

(1,309,739)


(182,179)

71

2,674

(179,434)

General and administrative

(502,479)

167,167

(335,312)


(507,658)

-

121,883

(385,775)


(69,549)

-

16,698

(52,851)

Cost and operating expenses

(9,827,412)

267,101

(9,560,311)


(9,089,204)

769

192,572

(8,895,863)


(1,245,216)

105

26,382

(1,218,729)

Income from operations

2,305,016

267,101

2,572,117


1,532,770

769

192,572

1,726,111


209,988

105

26,382

236,475

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

1,957,581

267,101

2,224,682


1,039,573

769

192,572

1,232,914


142,420

105

26,382

168,907

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months

Ended December 31, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

1,189,118


75,733


-


1,264,851


173,284

Value-added service

1,198,951


127,813


-


1,326,764


181,766

Mobile marketing

33,772


9,858


-


43,630


5,977

Other services

1,222


-


29


1,251


171

Total net revenues

2,423,063


213,404


29


2,636,496


361,198

Cost and expenses (ii):










Cost of revenues

(1,621,151)


(103,670)


-


(1,724,821)


(236,300)

Research and development

(181,255)


(41,429)


-


(222,684)


(30,508)

Sales and marketing

(267,065)


(48,978)


(656)


(316,699)


(43,388)

General and administrative

(134,200)


(9,124)


(297)


(143,621)


(19,676)

Total cost and expenses

(2,203,671)


(203,201)


(953)


(2,407,825)


(329,872)

Other operating income

7,032


928


55


8,015


1,098

Income (loss) from operations

226,424


11,131


(869)


236,686


32,424

Interest income

123,822


216


7


124,045


16,994

Interest expense

(36,846)


-


-


(36,846)


(5,048)

Other gain or loss, net

(46,639)


-


-


(46,639)


(6,390)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method
investments

266,761


11,347


(862)


277,246


37,980

Income tax (expenses) benefits

(89,919)


455


(33)


(89,497)


(12,261)

Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments

176,842


11,802


(895)


187,749


25,719

Share of loss on equity method investments

(514)


-


-


(514)


(70)

Net income (loss)

176,328


11,802


(895)


187,235


25,649

(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:









































Three months









































Ended December 31, 2024









































Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total









































RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues








































1,822


-


-


1,822


250

Research and development








































9,956


242


-


10,198


1,397

Sales and marketing








































4,480


-


-


4,480


614

General and administrative








































25,993


-


-


25,993


3,561

Total cost and expenses








































42,251


242


-


42,493


5,822

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


Ended December 31, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

226,424


11,131


(869)


236,686


32,424

Share-based compensation

42,251


242


-


42,493


5,822

Amortization of intangible assets from
business acquisitions

769


-


-


769


105

Non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations

269,444


11,373


(869)


279,948


38,351











Net income (loss)

176,328


11,802


(895)


187,235


25,649

Share-based compensation

42,251


242


-


42,493


5,822

Amortization of intangible assets from
business acquisitions

769


-


-


769


105

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

219,348


12,044


(895)


230,497


31,576

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months

Ended December 31, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$[1]

Net revenues:










Live video service

1,423,730


100,155


-


1,523,885


214,635

Value-added service

1,264,358


160,535


-


1,424,893


200,692

Mobile marketing

33,395


11,520


-


44,915


6,326

Mobile games

5,441


-


-


5,441


766

Other services

1,760


-


2,038


3,798


535

Total net revenues

2,728,684


272,210


2,038


3,002,932


422,954

Cost and expenses (iii):










Cost of revenues

(1,638,915)


(130,237)


(965)


(1,770,117)


(249,316)

Research and development

(180,343)


(51,102)


-


(231,445)


(32,598)

Sales and marketing

(244,043)


(58,444)


(2,209)


(304,696)


(42,916)

General and administrative

(117,923)


(6,882)


(693)


(125,498)


(17,676)

Total cost and expenses

(2,181,224)


(246,665)


(3,867)


(2,431,756)


(342,506)

Other operating income, net

29,442


1,301


78


30,821


4,341

Income (loss) from operations

576,902


26,846


(1,751)


601,997


84,789

Interest income

124,294


57


3


124,354


17,515

Interest expense

(20,552)


-


-


(20,552)


(2,895)

Other gain or loss, net

(31,250)


-


-


(31,250)


(4,401)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity
method investments

649,394


26,903


(1,748)


674,549


95,008

Income tax expenses

(180,669)


(2,708)


-


(183,377)


(25,828)

Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments

468,725


24,195


(1,748)


491,172


69,180

Share of loss on equity method investments

(38,703)


-


-


(38,703)


(5,451)

Net income (loss)

430,022


24,195


(1,748)


452,469


63,729

(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:


























Three months


























Ended December 31, 2023


























Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


























RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

























1,905


4


-


1,909


269

Research and development

























13,194


181


-


13,375


1,884

Sales and marketing

























8,653


-


-


8,653


1,219

General and administrative

























38,279


8


-


38,287


5,393

Total cost and expenses

























62,031


193


-


62,224


8,765

[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0999 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months


Ended December 31, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

576,902


26,846


(1,751)


601,997


84,789

Share-based compensation

62,031


193


-


62,224


8,765

Non-GAAP income (loss) from
operations

638,933


27,039


(1,751)


664,221


93,554











Net income (loss)

430,022


24,195


(1,748)


452,469


63,729

Share-based compensation

62,031


193


-


62,224


8,765

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

492,053


24,388


(1,748)


514,693


72,494

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Year

Ended December 31, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

4,779,865


312,989


-


5,092,854


697,718

Value-added service

4,772,811


549,915


-


5,322,726


729,210

Mobile marketing

105,169


37,781


-


142,950


19,584

Mobile games

432


-


-


432


59

Other services

3,137


-


872


4,009


550

Total net revenues

9,661,414


900,685


872


10,562,971


1,447,121

Cost and expenses (iv):










Cost of revenues

(6,029,415)


(417,887)


(39)


(6,447,341)


(883,282)

Research and development

(643,457)


(160,968)


-


(804,425)


(110,206)

Sales and marketing

(1,103,475)


(220,966)


(5,339)


(1,329,780)


(182,179)

General and administrative

(473,778)


(32,868)


(1,012)


(507,658)


(69,549)

Total cost and expenses

(8,250,125)


(832,689)


(6,390)


(9,089,204)


(1,245,216)

Other operating income

56,069


2,853


81


59,003


8,083

Income (loss) from operations

1,467,358


70,849


(5,437)


1,532,770


209,988

Interest income

510,162


789


13


510,964


70,002

Interest expense

(127,846)


-


-


(127,846)


(17,515)

Other gain or loss, net

(90,509)


-


-


(90,509)


(12,400)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method
investments

1,759,165


71,638


(5,424)


1,825,379


250,075

Income tax expenses

(843,640)


(1,349)


(33)


(845,022)


(115,768)

Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments

915,525


70,289


(5,457)


980,357


134,307

Share of income on equity method investments

59,216


-


-


59,216


8,113

Net income (loss)

974,741


70,289


(5,457)


1,039,573


142,420

(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:


































Year


































Ended December 31, 2024


































Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


































RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

































7,639


4


-


7,643


1,047

Research and development

































38,452


5,074


-


43,526


5,963

Sales and marketing

































19,520


-


-


19,520


2,674

General and administrative

































121,867


16


-


121,883


16,698

Total cost and expenses

































187,478


5,094


-


192,572


26,382

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Year


Ended December 31, 2024


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Income (loss) from operations

1,467,358


70,849


(5,437)


1,532,770


209,988

Share-based compensation

187,478


5,094


-


192,572


26,382

Amortization of intangible assets from
business acquisitions

769


-


-


769


105

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

1,655,605


75,943


(5,437)


1,726,111


236,475











Net income (loss)

974,741


70,289


(5,457)


1,039,573


142,420

Share-based compensation

187,478


5,094


-


192,572


26,382

Amortization of intangible assets from
business acquisitions

769


-


-


769


105

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

1,162,988


75,383


(5,457)


1,232,914


168,907

Hello Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Year

Ended December 31, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Net revenues:










Live video service

5,567,894


504,977


-


6,072,871


855,346

Value-added service

5,085,541


667,030


-


5,752,571


810,233

Mobile marketing

109,125


24,552


-


133,677


18,828

Mobile games

19,610


-


-


19,610


2,762

Other services

16,337


-


7,257


23,594


3,323

Total net revenues

10,798,507


1,196,559


7,257


12,002,323


1,690,492

Cost and expenses (v):










Cost of revenues

(6,404,042)


(599,348)


(22,004)


(7,025,394)


(989,506)

Research and development

(664,340)


(220,250)


-


(884,590)


(124,592)

Sales and marketing

(1,138,505)


(268,652)


(7,792)


(1,414,949)


(199,291)

General and administrative

(467,537)


(26,482)


(8,460)


(502,479)


(70,773)

Total cost and expenses

(8,674,424)


(1,114,732)


(38,256)


(9,827,412)


(1,384,162)

Other operating income

125,318


4,411


376


130,105


18,325

Income (loss) from operations

2,249,401


86,238


(30,623)


2,305,016


324,655

Interest income

435,451


713


89


436,253


61,445

Interest expense

(62,223)


-


-


(62,223)


(8,764)

Other gain or loss, net

(26,685)


-


-


(26,685)


(3,759)

Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method
investments

2,595,944


86,951


(30,534)


2,652,361


373,577

Income tax expenses

(623,844)


(6,179)


-


(630,023)


(88,737)

Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments

1,972,100


80,772


(30,534)


2,022,338


284,840

Share of loss on equity method investments

(70,643)


-


-


(70,643)


(9,950)

Net income (loss)

1,901,457


80,772


(30,534)


1,951,695


274,890

(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:


























Year


























Ended December 31, 2023


























Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


























RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Cost of revenues

























6,167


140


-


6,307


888

Research and development

























49,987


14,574


-


64,561


9,093

Sales and marketing

























29,061


5


-


29,066


4,094

General and administrative

























167,135


32


-


167,167


23,545

Total cost and expenses

























252,350


14,751


-


267,101


37,620

Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Year


ended December 31, 2023


Momo


Tantan


QOOL


Total


Total


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


US$

Operating income (loss) from operations

2,249,401


86,238


(30,623)


2,305,016


324,655

Share-based compensation

252,350


14,751


-


267,101


37,620

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) from
operations

2,501,751


100,989


(30,623)


2,572,117


362,275











Net income (loss)

1,901,457


80,772


(30,534)


1,951,695


274,890

Share-based compensation

252,350


14,751


-


267,101


37,620

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

2,153,807


95,523


(30,534)


2,218,796


312,510

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.