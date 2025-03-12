Aperia Compliance, an IXOPAY Company, Launches Payment Script Monitor to Help Merchants Prevent Fraud and Stay PCI Compliant

Automated solution detects unauthorized script changes, protecting online transactions and ensuring PCI DSS 4.0 compliance before the March 31, 2025 deadline.

Aperia Compliance, an IXOPAY company and a leader in Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) validation and risk management, today announced the launch of Payment Script Monitor, an advanced compliance solution designed to help merchants meet the final phase of PCI DSS 4.0 requirements taking effect on March 31, 2025.

With cybercriminals increasingly targeting online payment pages through malicious script injections, Payment Script Monitor provides continuous monitoring, real-time alerts, and compliance automation, enabling businesses to detect and prevent unauthorized modifications to their checkout pages. The solution specifically helps merchants comply with the critical PCI DSS requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, which mandate active script management and monitoring for e-commerce transactions.

"PCI DSS 4.0 significantly raises the bar for merchant security, particularly with the introduction of the script management and monitoring requirements for e-commerce sites," said John Noltensmeyer, Chief Information Security Officer at IXOPAY. "We understand the evolving requirements can be challenging for merchants. Payment Script Monitor gives them an automated way to track and validate changes to scripts on their payment pages, reducing security risks and ensuring compliance without adding operational complexity."

Supporting Compliance, Security, and Revenue Growth

Built as an intuitive, cost-effective solution, Payment Script Monitor empowers merchants, ISOs, acquirers, and payment processors to maintain compliance effortlessly. Key features include:

Automated Script Inventory - Instantly generates a baseline inventory of all active scripts on merchant payment pages for easier onboarding.

Real-Time Monitoring & Alerts - Detects unauthorized changes and malicious modifications with continuous scanning.

Script Authorization & Validation - Provides a step-by-step process for merchants to review, approve, and manage scripts.

Centralized Compliance Portal - A single interface for tracking script activity, ensuring alignment with PCI DSS 4.0.

U.S.-Based Support - Expert guidance available to help businesses navigate security challenges.

By integrating Payment Script Monitor, IXOPAY and Aperia Compliance advance their mission to help merchants protect customers' payment data, prevent fraud, and stay PCI compliant with ease, following their merger in December 2024.

About Aperia Compliance

Aperia Compliance, an IXOPAY company, is a leader in Payment Card Industry (PCI) validation and risk management, providing PCI Level 3 and 4 compliance for ISOs, payment processors, and small and medium-sized businesses. Learn more aperiacompliance.ixopay.com .

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, helping businesses simplify, secure, and scale their payment systems. IXOPAY has orchestrated over $40 billion in transactions for customers in more than 30 countries. With a fully integrated platform, tokenization capabilities, and flexible payment optimization modules, IXOPAY enables enterprises to manage payments efficiently across multiple providers. Learn more at www.ixopay.com .

