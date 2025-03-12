The Guyana Energy Agency is looking for solar installers to transport, deploy and commission solar arrays with accompanying battery storage at selected public buildings located across four regions of the country. The deadline for applications is April 1. The state-owned Guyana Energy Agency has kicked off a tender for the transportation, installation and commissioning of solar systems with accompanying battery energy storage systems (BESS), to be deployed at various public buildings across the country. Available project details split the tender into four lots, encompassing a total of 18 sites ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...