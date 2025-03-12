The equipment with a processing speed of up to 10,800 pcs/h can be used to upgrade existing super multi-busbar (SMBB) and multi-busbar (MBB) equipment made by China-based Wuxi Autowell Technology (ATW). It is suitable for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), heterojunction (HJT), and back-contact (BC) cell technologies. China-based solar PV equipment manufacturer, Wuxi Autowell Technology (ATW), has launched a busbarless, or zero-busbar (0BB), stringer that is suitable for new and existing customers. It is designed to retrofit legacy ATW super multi-busbar (SMBB) and multi-busbar (MBB) production ...

