A report from the Global Solar Council says Africa's solar deployment is set to accelerate in the coming years, but stresses that mobilizing finance and strong regulatory frameworks will be required to attract investors. Africa could install 23 GW of additional solar by 2028, which would more than double its current capacity, according to the findings of a report from the Global Solar Council (GSC). The council's latest report, Africa Market Outlook for Solar PV 2025-2028, adds that solar installations across the continent are expected to increase 42% year-on-year in 2025 after experiencing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...