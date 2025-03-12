QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025

Top universities in 55 subjects revealed

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the 15th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, comparing over 21,000 academic offerings, taken by students at more than 1700 universities across 100 countries and territories in 55 subjects and five faculty areas.

QS Senior VP Ben Sowter said: "With growing funding challenges in mature higher education systems, supporting the sector is critical to driving innovation and societal progress. Our largest-ever subject rankings reveal emerging markets-particularly in Asia and the Middle East-are rising, as financial pressures mount on universities in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada."

Analysis reveals developments in future-industry areas with 34 new entries in the top 100 for Data Science & AI,

45 changes in top 50 Computer Science and China's first entry in the top 10 Engineering & Technology faculty area. Eight new countries and territories feature, with 171 institutions appearing for the first time and 14 universities rising into top 10 related subject areas.

Global Highlights

The United States leads with 3,245 ranked entries and tops 32 of 55 subjects, with Harvard first in 19 and MIT in 12.

leads with 3,245 ranked entries and tops 32 of 55 subjects, with Harvard first in 19 and MIT in 12. The UK has 1,883 entries and tops 18 subjects, with Cambridge earning four #1s and Oxford three - tied with ETH Zurich.

has 1,883 entries and tops 18 subjects, with Cambridge earning four #1s and Oxford three - tied with ETH Zurich. Mainland China leads in for number of new entries. Peking and Tsinghua earn two top-three spots each. Seven of the world's 10 most improved universities are Chinese.

leads in for number of new entries. Peking and Tsinghua earn two top-three spots each. Seven of the world's 10 most improved universities are Chinese. In Australia , The Universities of Melbourne and Sydney rank among the world's top-100 in a world-leading 52 of 55 subjects

, The Universities of Melbourne and Sydney rank among the world's top-100 in a world-leading 52 of 55 subjects Switzerland boasts the world's third most #1 entries. ETH Zurich has the fourth most #1 ranked entries among institutions

boasts the world's third most #1 entries. ETH Zurich has the fourth most #1 ranked entries among institutions Hong Kong is the world's most improved location. Of its 231 subject entries, 68% climb, 6% drop, and 15% remain stable

is the world's most improved location. Of its 231 subject entries, 68% climb, 6% drop, and 15% remain stable Singapore continues to shine, with 30% of its entries securing top-10 positions, the highest concentration in the world

continues to shine, with 30% of its entries securing top-10 positions, the highest concentration in the world KFUPM remains home to the Arab Region's best subject entry, placing fifth for Petroleum Engineering

best subject entry, placing fifth for Brazil leads Latin America with 333 entries from 31 universities, led by Universidade de São Paulo, ranked ninth in Petroleum Engineering and 13th in Dentistry

leads Latin America with 333 entries from 31 universities, led by Universidade de São Paulo, ranked ninth in Petroleum Engineering and 13th in Dentistry Twelve entries from nine Indian institutions are in the top 50 spearheaded by Mineral & Mining Engineering at the Indian School of Mines University, Dhanbad, in 20 th

institutions are in the top 50 spearheaded by at the Indian School of Mines University, Dhanbad, in 20 Canadian universities excel in Engineering and Biological Sciences. University of Toronto ranks in the top-50 in a world-leading 46 subjects

Methodology

