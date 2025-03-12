Inaugural Global Longevity Summit Architects New Horizons In Human Health Potential

Informa Connect Medical Division announces landmark Geneva-based conference, convening the world's foremost industry leaders to forge strategic partnerships, accelerate breakthroughs, and fuse science, capital, and innovation.

GENEVA, Switzerland, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As extending healthy human lifespan evolves beyond theoretical possibility, Informa Connect pushes boundaries with the launch of its Global Longevity Summit. This high-impact event will debut October 28-30, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Genolier Innovation Hub in Geneva, Switzerland.

Convening a selected delegation of 300 innovators from 15+ nations, the Summit aims to accelerate global advancements in human health and longevity. By dismantling conventional silos that have long fragmented longevity research, the gathering ensures that breakthrough discoveries merge with real-world implementation expertise and strategic investment.

The Summit unfolds a three-day intensive immersion under the theme "Mastering the Aging Clock: The Science of Longevity." Through dynamic, interactive sessions, the curated program will explore pivotal domains - epigenetics, regenerative medicine, AI-powered health optimization, and precision interventions - each analyzed through a pragmatic lens of global impact and immediate scalability.

A distinguished Scientific Advisory Board will guide this event, featuring renowned pioneers committed to advancing the science of aging and health optimization:

James Ho, MD, PhD, DABCC | China | Specialist in molecular diagnostics and therapeutic development, president of RND Health. Gordan Lauc, PhD | Croatia | Leading authority on glycobiology and aging biomarkers, director of the National Centre of Scientific Excellence in Personalized Healthcare, CEO and founder of Genos, and CSO of GlycanAge. Andrea B. Maier, MD, PhD, FRACP | Singapore | Expert in geriatric medicine and aging research, co-director of the Center for Healthy Longevity. Erik Nelson | United States | Innovator in longevity telemedicine and regenerative therapies, co-founder and clinical director of Human Sync. Jennifer Pearlman, MD, CCFP, FAARM, ABAARM | Canada | Expert in precision medicine and aging interventions, CEO and founder of PearlMD Rejuvenation.



The Summit's exclusive location leverages Switzerland's established leadership in precision medicine, biotechnology research, and healthcare ingenuity. Designed to stimulate interdisciplinary collaboration and connection, the Genolier Innovation Hub situates participants at the intersection of international scientific progress and potential, offering unprecedented opportunities to forge the path forward.

The Global Longevity Summit is an invitation-only event requiring participant application and approval. Qualified leaders in the longevity ecosystem are invited to apply for a limited number of delegate positions. Early submission is encouraged.

For more information, including delegate applications and partnership opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/GlobalLongevitySummit2025.

About The Global Longevity Summit

The Global Longevity Summit is the definitive gathering of international leaders dedicated to advancing human longevity through scientific innovation and strategic collaboration. The invitation-only conference unites distinguished researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders to accelerate breakthroughs in life extension and power the future of longevity science and business.

