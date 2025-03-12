The companies aim to create production-ready solutions tailored to demanding applications in various industries with a primary focus on the DACH region and the broader European market

VIA optronics AG (OTC: VIAOY) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, today announced a new strategic collaboration with Solectrix GmbH, a full-service provider in the embedded electronics sector.

The companies intend to use their combined expertise and capabilities to design, develop, and produce advanced camera and display technologies as well as embedded vision systems. Within the cooperation VIA will handle the development of camera and interactive display technologies while Solectrix will work in the field of the development of related electronic control units, as well as embedded systems and software. This combination of expertise enables both companies to develop scalable, robust solutions for a range of applications, including industrial automation, security, monitoring, and other high-performance markets. Both companies contribute to the cooperation with unique technologies and patents to address the market demands.

Dr. Jasmin Wagner, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of VIA, commented, "We are thrilled to announce this strategic collaboration with Solectrix. We will leverage our shared knowledge and expertise to provide complete camera systems to our customers in various markets. We are pleased to find a partner to bring our products and technologies on a next level."

Stefan Schütz, Managing Director of Solectrix, remarked, "We are excited to collaborate with VIA optronics to combine their cutting-edge camera and display technologies with our expertise in embedded vision and video processing units, including our SXVPU platform. This partnership allows us to create powerful and scalable solutions tailored to the specific needs of our customers across various industries. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, we aim to set new standards in innovation and reliability, particularly in the DACH region and the wider European market."

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display solutions combine customized design, interactive displays, touch functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

About Solectrix:

Solectrix considers itself an innovative, independent full-service provider in the field of embedded electronics. The company develops electronic components and software, but also complete devices and systems conforming to standards, efficiently and individually. This way we create high-quality customer-specific solutions and off-the-shelf products that excel through the harmonic interplay of functional hardware, perfectly matched firmware and modular software. Solectrix supports its customers across the entire product lifecycle: From consulting and conception, product or system development, production and certification to lifecycle management and support. In 2008, solectrix systems GmbH was launched as a production and sales company for customer-specific systems and devices built to the highest quality standards. In 2024, the Solectrix Group (Solectrix GmbH and Solectrix Systems GmbH) merged with the ASSDEV Group (ASSDEV GmbH and AST-X GmbH). Together, they present high-end electronics solutions as a full-service partner. By combining their competence, they bundle the development and design expertise of Solectrix and AST-X in the field of innovative embedded systems with the manufacturing know-how of ASSDEV and Solectrix Systems for the production and sales of complex electronic assemblies and systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250312970513/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact VIA:

Alexandra Müller-Plötz

Phone: +49 911 597 575-302

Amueller-ploetz@via-optronics.com

Media Contact Solectrix:

Claudia Hofmann

Phone: +49 911 30 91 61-303

claudia.hofmann@solectrix.de