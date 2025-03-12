ADDvise Group AB (publ): Report from the extra ordinary general meeting in ADDvise Group AB (publ)

ADDvise Group AB (publ), reg. no. 556363-2115 (the "Company"), has held an extraordinary general meeting on 12 March 2025. The general meeting resolved to amend the articles of association, approve the board's resolution regarding a rights issue of shares of series A and series B, approve the board's resolution on a directed issue of warrants and to authorise the board to issue shares of series B as compensation to guarantors in the rights issue.

Amendment of the articles of association

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to amend §4 and §5 of the articles of association. Following the amendment of §4 and §5 of the articles of association, the Company's share capital shall be not less than SEK 19,883,419 and not more than SEK 79,533,676, and the number of shares in the Company shall be not less than 198,834,197 and not more than 795,336,788.

Rights issue of shares

The general meeting resolved to approve the board's decision on 7 February 2025 regarding a rights issue of up to 397,668,392 shares, of which up to 15,238,876 shares of series A and up to 382,429,516 shares of series B. Existing shareholders, as of the record date 20 March 2025, have preferential rights to subscribe for shares in the issue at a subscription price of SEK 1.15 per share of series A and SEK 1.15 per share of series B. Upon full subscription in the rights issue, the share capital may increase by up to SEK 39,766,839.20.

Directed issue of warrants

The general meeting resolved to approve the board's decision on 7 February 2025 regarding a directed issue of up to 99,417,098 warrants, of which 3,809,719 of series TO1A entitling the holder to subscribe for up to 3,809,719 shares of series A and up to 95,607,379 warrants of series TO1B entitling the holder to subscribe for up to 95,607,379 shares of series B. The right to subscribe for shares (free of charge) shall only accrue to those who have subscribed for and been allocated shares in the above-described rights issue. For every four (4) newly subscribed A shares, one (1) warrant of series TO1A is received, and for every four (4) newly subscribed B shares, one (1) warrant of series TO1B is received. Upon full exercise of TO1A and TO1B, the share capital may increase by up to SEK 9,941,709.80.

Issue authorisations

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorise the board, within the framework of the current articles of association, on one or more occasions until the next annual general meeting, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to decide on the issue of shares of series B in the Company. Subscribed shares shall be paid for by set-off or otherwise be subject to conditions. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be to pay guarantee compensation to the underwriters in the rights issue approved by the general meeting as described above. The subscription price shall correspond to the subscription price for shares of series B in the aforementioned rights issue.

Further, the general meeting resolved, with deviation from the board's proposal, not to give the board of directors a general issue authorisation for the period until the next annual general meeting.

Minutes and complete resolutions

The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting, including complete resolutions, will be available at the Company and on the Company's website www.addvisegroup.com

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Torstensson, CEO

+46 70 433 20 19

staffan.torstensson@addvisegroup.se

About ADDvise Group AB (publ)

ADDvise is an international life science group. Operating a decentralised ownership model, we develop and acquire high quality companies within the business areas Lab and Healthcare. The Group comprises more than 20 companies and generates annual revenues of close to SEK 1.7 billion. ADDvise is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Telephone number: +46 8 503 015 50. Email: CA@mangold.se

For further information, see: www.advisegroup.com