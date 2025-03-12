Fiskars Corporation: The Board of Directors of Fiskars Corporation launches the third plan period for the employee share savings plan

Fiskars Corporation

March 12, 2025 at 11.20 a.m. EET

The Board of Directors of Fiskars Corporation launches the third plan period for the employee share savings plan

The Board of Directors of Fiskars Corporation has decided to launch the third plan period of the global employee share savings plan, "MyFiskars", for the employees of Fiskars Group.

The aim of MyFiskars is to encourage employees to acquire and own Fiskars Corporation's shares, and it is intended to create a culture of ownership as well as to further strengthen the employees' long-term commitment to the company.

"The first employee share savings plan in Fiskars Group's history was launched in 2023 and the second in 2024. 13% of all our employees and 24% of office employees take part in the programs, which reflects well our people's commitment to the company and trust in our growth strategy in the long-term. I am confident that MyFiskars contributes to creating a stronger culture of ownership and entrepreneurial spirit within Fiskars Group," says Nathalie Ahlström, President and CEO of Fiskars Group.

MyFiskars consists of annually commencing plan periods, each one comprising a 12-month savings period and a holding period of two years following the end of the savings period. MyFiskars will be offered to approximately 6,300 permanent employees of Fiskars Group, provided there are no country-specific legal, administrative or tax-related obstacles that would prevent running the program. The employees are offered the chance to voluntarily save a portion of their monthly salary and to invest these amounts in Fiskars Corporation's shares. The savings will be used to acquire Fiskars Corporation's shares for the participating employees quarterly after the publication dates of the company's interim reports, subject to applicable rules. As a reward for their commitment, Fiskars Corporation will grant the participating employees a gross reward of one free matching share for every two savings shares acquired. The matching shares will be granted if the participating employee remains employed at Fiskars Group at the end of the plan period and if they have kept the shares they have acquired with their savings until this date.

Under the MyFiskars terms, the potential reward will be settled in shares, or partly in shares and partly in cash, after the end of the holding period. The cash portion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward in countries where the employer has the obligation to withhold taxes. Matching shares will be freely transferable after their registration in the participant's book-entry account. Savings shares and matching shares are regular Fiskars Corporation shares and entitle the participants to dividends. The participants may choose whether they want to receive dividends in cash or invest the dividends in additional shares on the next acquisition date. The shares purchased with dividends will have an equal right to matching shares as the shares purchased with savings.

Participation in MyFiskars is voluntary, and Fiskars Group employees will be invited to participate in one plan period at a time. The third savings period commences on 1 July 2025 and ends on 30 June 2026. The holding period begins when savings shares are acquired for the first time under the new plan period and ends on 30 June 2028.

The maximum number of matching shares (gross before taxes) that could be granted during the third plan period is approximately 122,278, calculated at the prevalent share price. The final number of matching shares issued depends on the employees' participation and savings rate in the plan, and the fulfilment of the prerequisites for receiving matching shares, as well as the number of shares acquired from the market with savings. For reference purposes only (noting that the market value of the shares will constantly change), calculated based on the volume weighted average price of Fiskars Corporation's share on March 11, 2025, the estimated total value of shares during the third plan period is approximately EUR 2 million, at the maximum.

Sanna Hellstedt, Director, Investor Relations (interim) and External Communications, tel. +358 40 553 3151

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth. In 2024, Fiskars Group's global net sales were EUR 1.2 billion and we had close to 7,000 employees. We have two Business Areas (BA), Vita and Fiskars.

BA Vita offers premium and luxury products for the tableware, drinkware, jewelry and interior categories. Its well-known brands include Georg Jensen, Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Moomin Arabia, Iittala and Waterford. In 2024, BA Vita's reported net sales were EUR 605 million. Already 50% of BA Vita's net sales comes from direct-to-consumer sales, comprising approximately 500 stores and approximately 60 e-commerce sites.

BA Fiskars consists of the gardening and outdoor categories, in addition to the scissors and creating, as well as cooking categories. The brands include Fiskars and Gerber. In 2024, BA Fiskars' net sales were EUR 547 million.

Read more: fiskarsgroup.com

