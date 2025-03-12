UAE National Media Office: UAE Launches BRIDGE: A Global Initiative to Transform the Media Landscape

UAE National Media Office announces a non-profit to drive innovation, sustainability, and authenticity in media

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to redefine the future of global media, the UAE National Media Office today unveiled BRIDGE, a groundbreaking initiative designed to create a dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that empowers media professionals, fosters innovation, and champions responsible journalism in the digital age. The initiative will be powered by a non-profit vehicle, the BRIDGE Foundation.

The initiative was launched by His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office, alongside His Excellency Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the UAE National Media Office, and Richard Attias, Founder & Chairman, Richard Attias & Associates. The event brought together a powerhouse of journalists, publishers, innovators, investors, policymakers, and thought leaders from around the world, united by a common goal: to shape the future of media through collaboration, innovation, and strategic action.

"Media is the pulse of a thriving society. It informs and inspires us, it shapes global perceptions and influences international dialogues, and it connects cultures from around the world," said H.E. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed. "By convening the brightest minds from across the global media landscape, this initiative will empower the next generation of storytellers, invest in ethical AI, champion press freedoms, and ensure that authenticity and integrity remain at the core of our industry."

As the media grapples with AI-driven disruptions, shifting audience behaviors, and evolving business models, BRIDGE seeks to provide a global forum for thought leadership, investment, and technological advancement. The initiative will serve as a catalyst for future-focused media strategies, equipping industry professionals with the tools, networks, and insights needed to thrive in an era of digital transformation.

"This platform is built on the belief that partnerships, not silos, will define the future - particularly when it comes to media. The media is not just a witness to history; it is a force that shapes it," said Richard Attias.

BRIDGE functions as a year-round platform for engagement, collaboration, and action, culminating with the world's largest and most influential gathering of media in Abu Dhabi on December 8-10, 2025.

"BRIDGE is designed to tackle the most pressing challenges of our industry and deliver real-world solutions. It is not just about dialogue-it is about economic opportunity," said H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi. "At our flagship December conference, the BRIDGE Showcase and Marketplace will be a launchpad for startups, a deal-making hub for investors, and a catalyst for business collaboration."

BRIDGE will build upon the UAE's position as a leader in innovation, investment, and AI policy. Further details on the initiative's strategic partnerships, objectives, and roadmap will be revealed in Abu Dhabi this December.

Contact : Maryam bin Fahad | mfahad@nmo.gov.ae

