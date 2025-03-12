PayMyTuition Successfully Deploys Integration Into Ellucian's Banner SaaS at Colorado School of Mines

Enhanced Partnership Elevates Student Payment Experience and Institutional Efficiency

PayMyTuition, a leading provider of technology-driven payment processing solutions for higher education, is proud to announce the successful deployment of its integration into Ellucian's Banner SaaS at Colorado School of Mines. This significant milestone underscores PayMyTuition's commitment to enhancing the financial operations of educational institutions through seamless technology integration.

The collaboration between PayMyTuition and Ellucian, a premier provider of software and services built to power higher education, has been instrumental in this achievement. By integrating directly with Ellucian's Banner SaaS, PayMyTuition offers institutions like Colorado School of Mines a unified platform that streamlines payment processes, reduces administrative burdens, and enhances the overall student experience.

"Our successful integration into Ellucian's Banner SaaS at Colorado School of Mines marks a pivotal moment for PayMyTuition," said Arif Harji, Chief Market Strategist at MTFX Group. "This deployment not only strengthens our partnership with Ellucian but also reaffirms our dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of educational institutions."

Colorado School of Mines has been a valued client of PayMyTuition for several years. The transition from an existing on-premise integration to the new SaaS model was a collaborative effort, reflecting the institution's commitment to technological advancement and operational excellence.

"Implementing PayMyTuition's SaaS-integrated solution within Banner was seamless," said Jennifer Phou, Bursar at Colorado School of Mines. " PayMyTuition's expertise, in collaboration with Ellucian, ensured a smooth transition with minimal disruption to our operations. With this partnership and collaboration, we can continue to streamline operations while enhancing the student payment experience at Mines."

This deployment exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in higher education technology. By leveraging Ellucian's robust Banner SaaS platform, PayMyTuition continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and enhance the financial management experience for institutions and their students.

About PayMyTuition

PayMyTuition is a leading provider of technology-driven payment processing solutions for tuition management and campus commerce. Serving educational institutions across North America, PayMyTuition offers innovative solutions that simplify and automate payment processes, enhance operational efficiency, and improve the overall student experience.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is a leading provider of software and services built to power higher education. With more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian delivers technology solutions that drive student success and institutional excellence.

About Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines is a public R1 research university focused on applied science and engineering, producing the talent, knowledge and innovations to serve industry and benefit society - all to create a more prosperous future.

