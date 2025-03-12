Western Systems: San Joaquin County Initiates Resilience Strategy for Emergency-Ready Infrastructure

A Model for Proactive, Resilient, and Sustainable Transportation for Emergency-Ready Infrastructure

San Joaquin County, CA, with wildfires, extreme weather events, and more frequent power outages, San Joaquin County has taken a proactive approach to emergency preparedness in its transportation strategy. Ensuring that roadways remain functional during crises is a top priority, particularly for critical intersections and evacuation routes.

HyMax Hydrogen Fuel Cell Backup Power at Intersection

Installed HyMax hydrogen fuel cell backup power at the intersection in San Joaquin County to ensure continuous traffic signal operation during long-lasting power outages.

The Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy (RTP/SCS) and Regional Resiliency Implementation Plan, developed by the San Joaquin Council of Governments (SJCOG), provide the framework for long-term resilience, focusing on:

Strengthening emergency evacuation routes through resilient traffic infrastructure.

Ensuring power backup at intersections to prevent traffic signal failures during outages.

Investing in innovative transportation solutions that enhance efficiency and safety for all road users.

By integrating these strategies, San Joaquin County creates a more adaptable transportation network that prioritizes public safety, environmental responsibility, and operational efficiency.

"San Joaquin County's goal is to ensure that every intersection in the County functions reliably, even in the most challenging conditions. Over the years, we have seen the importance of long-term, sustainable solutions. By leveraging innovative traffic signal power management approaches, we have significantly reduced the risk of uncontrolled intersections, allowing emergency responders and the public to navigate safely during outages," said San Joaquin County Road Maintenance Superintendent, Troy Botts

Building Resilient Infrastructure to Endure Power Outages

Traffic engineers and public works officials have faced challenges keeping traffic signals operational during prolonged power failures for years. Traditional solutions-such as diesel generators and battery backup systems (BBS)- experience their limitations. Diesel Generators - Require fuel supply logistics, produce high emissions, and need ongoing maintenance; while BBS are cleaner, they have a limited lifespan, providing four to six hours of power.

Recognizing these limitations, San Joaquin County deployed 31 HyMax hydrogen fuel cell backup systems across key intersections between 2022 and 2024. These systems offer:

5+ days of runtime, far exceeding traditional BBS capabilities.

A clean, silent, and fuel-independent solution, eliminating reliance on diesel.

Integration with cellular remote monitoring, reducing maintenance response times.

Environmentally friendly operation, as hydrogen fuel cells produce zero emissions, helping San Joaquin County meet sustainability goals.

In 2024, the technology was successfully tested, operating during an outage, providing uninterrupted power at critical intersections, and proving its long-term reliability under real-world emergencies.

Safety First

Modern hydrogen fuel cell systems are built with rigorous safety protocols and extensively tested to meet the highest standards. Research from agencies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has demonstrated that hydrogen is a safe and reliable fuel source in modern systems. San Joaquin's deployment of HyMax reflects its confidence in this technology's reliability and safety, strengthening public trust in sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Emergency Preparedness and Evacuation Route Security

Beyond daily traffic management, functional intersections are critical for evacuation routes during disasters such as wildfires and floods. In emergencies, traffic signal failures can lead to congestion, panic, and delays for first responders. By equipping key intersections with HyMax backup power, San Joaquin County has:

Secured evacuation corridors to ensure safe and orderly movement.

Enabled first responders to navigate freely without traffic disruptions.

Maintained traffic control, reducing accident risks in high-stress situations.

Reduced the county's carbon footprint, aligning with broader sustainability initiatives.

These efforts align with the county's broader emergency response strategy, ensuring that roadways are functional and optimized for crisis conditions.

A Model for Resilient and Sustainable Transportation Planning

San Joaquin County's focus on emergency-ready and environmentally friendly transportation infrastructure is a model for other municipalities seeking to enhance disaster resilience and sustainability. The combination of long-duration hydrogen fuel cell backups, smart monitoring, and strategic planning results in:

Reduced accident risks and improved public safety.

Lower operational costs for emergency maintenance.

Greater resilience in the face of extreme weather and power grid instability.

Advancements in sustainable energy use, helping the county reduce its carbon footprint.

For other counties and cities, this case study demonstrates a scalable, effective approach to ensuring road safety, reducing emergency response burdens, and maintaining mobility under the most challenging conditions-all while embracing sustainability.

By prioritizing proactive and green infrastructure planning, San Joaquin County is setting the benchmark for transportation resilience-keeping roads open, safe, and efficient while reducing environmental impact.

Zach L. Hoiting, Senior Vice President at Western Systems:

"The devastation caused by recent wildfires in Southern California underscores the urgent need for resilient infrastructure. In moments of crisis, operational intersections are not just a convenience-they are a lifeline for emergency responders and evacuees. San Joaquin County's proactive approach to strategic planning, sustainable technology, and forward-thinking infrastructure sets a high standard for disaster preparedness, ensuring that communities remain connected and safe when it matters most."

