Nepra Foods Welcomes Industry Pioneer Mark Retzloff as Chairman of the Board

Organic Food Veteran to Accelerate Nepra's Allergen-Free Innovation

Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), a specialty food company focused on innovative, allergen-free, and gluten-free ingredient technologies, is proud to announce the appointment of Mark Retzloff as Chairman of the Board of Directors. With over 51 years shaping the natural, organic, and sustainable food sectors, Retzloff's leadership will accelerate Nepra's growth and mission to support global food manufacturers with next-generation, healthy ingredients.

A Visionary Leader to Drive Progress

"Nepra Foods is thrilled to have Mark Retzloff onboard. His unparalleled experience and visionary approach to sustainable food systems make him the ideal leader to guide and accelerate our strategic direction," said Billy Hogan, CEO of Nepra Foods. "His appointment comes at a pivotal time as we expand our product offerings and redefine healthy, sustainable food production for the 21st century."

"I am immensely honored to have Mark join the Nepra team" said Chadwick White, CVO of Nepra Foods. "With his direction, Nepra will be able to more quickly fulfill its long-term mission to improve our food system. Mark opens doors for us with relationships that would have taken Nepra years to develop, I am beyond excited and thankful!"

As Chairman, Retzloff will leverage his extensive industry insights and networks to supercharge Nepra's commitment to high-quality, regenerative foods. His expertise in scaling businesses and advocating for organic practices will propel the Company forward in the growing allergen-free market, projected to reach USD $14 billion by 2032 (Statista, 2024).

Retzloff shared his enthusiasm: "I'm excited to join Nepra Foods at this transformative time in the food industry. I see tremendous potential in their dedication to quality and innovation, and together, we can lead the charge toward a more sustainable, health-conscious food system."

About Mark Retzloff

Mark Retzloff's 51-year career began as a University of Michigan student, co-founding Eden Foods in Ann Arbor. He later established Rainbow Grocery in Denver and Alfalfa's Markets in Boulder, which merged with Wild Oats Markets in 1996. As Chairman of the Organic Food Alliance, he helped pass the 1990 Organic Food Production Act. Retzloff co-founded Horizon Organic Dairy in Broomfield, Colorado, serving as Chairman, CEO, and President of International, and chaired Rudi's Organic Bakery, driving its turnaround into a leading U.S. organic bread producer. In 2003, he co-founded Aurora Organic Dairy, where he remains a senior advisor.

His advisory roles include Practitioner in Residence at the University of Michigan's School for the Environment and Sustainability (SEAS) (2014-2016), the Colorado State University School of Agriculture Dean's Ag Leadership Council, and the University of Colorado Boulder's Leeds School of Business Center for Ethics and Social Responsibility (CESR). He's past Co-chair of CU's Masters in the Environment (MENV) advisory board and past chairman of Natural Habitats Group, a Rotterdam- and Boulder-based organic palm oil leader. Retzloff has advised firms like Evol Burritos, Tempt Hemp Milk, and Sambazon Acai, and was a founding partner at Greenmont Capital Partners and founder of The Organic Center. In 2019, he co-founded Flock LLC to advance regenerative agriculture, merging it with AE Institute in 2021, where he serves as a board member and Senior Advisor. He's also CEO of Climate Foods, focusing on carbon-positive grains.

Retzloff's awards include the Organic Trade Association's Lifetime Leadership Award, Boulder Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award, Naturally Boulder Lifetime Achievement Award, Entrepreneur of the Year, and inductions into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame and New Hope Natural Products Hall of Legends. He holds a B.S. in Environmental Studies from the University of Michigan and lives outside Boulder with his wife, Terry, where they raised three children.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company delivering innovative, allergen-free, and gluten-free ingredient technologies. From its Centennial, Colorado facility, Nepra supports global food manufacturers with proprietary formulations, ingredients, and technical expertise for the next generation of nutritious foods. Visit www.neprafoods.com for more.

Investor Contact:

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements about strategic direction, market growth, and Retzloff's contributions. These reflect management's current expectations but are subject to risks and uncertainties that may affect actual results. See Nepra's SEDAR+ filings at www.sedarplus.ca for details.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

