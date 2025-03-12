St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: EVSX Secures New Three-Year Battery Supply Agreement

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) announces a new battery supply agreement for its battery processing in EVSX Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary, with facilities located in Thorold, Ontario.

EVSX Corp. ("EVSX") has entered into a significant new, three-year supply agreement with Call2Recycle Canada Inc. (the "Agreement") which includes a multiple fold increase in volumes (over the 2024 alkaline agreement) and an expansion of the breadth of battery chemistries to now include virtually all battery types available from Call2Recycle.

"Our multi-chemistry line has significantly improved Ontario's capacity as a processor of batteries at the end of their useful life, with 12,500 tonnes of new capacity in one of the most populated hubs in the country for battery collection and processing. We are pleased to now work together with Call2Recycle to improve the volumes of batteries collected in North America and processed in Ontario," stated Ian C. Peres, President & CEO of EVSX.

"We are excited to see EVSX expand their operations in Thorold," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO of Call2Recycle. "This expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and supporting the local economy. With this new multi-chemistry processing line, EVSX will be able to recycle essential battery chemistries like lithium-ion, helping to reduce waste and advance the circular economy."

The revenue payout on this Agreement varies based on battery chemistry. Certain chemistries include tipping fee revenues paid to EVSX by Call2Recycle whereby EVSX owns all recovered materials and realizes additional revenues from the sale of the black mass (battery metals). Other chemistries include no tipping fee revenues, given the high value of the black mass, whereby EVSX pays Call2Recycle a portion of the revenues from the sale of the recovered black mass to EVSX commodity partners. The pricing is subject to periodic adjustment such as annual CPI and commodity price fluctuations. The specific pricing details are subject to non-disclosure, pursuant to the terms of the Agreement.

EVSX has also negotiated a provision with Call2Recycle in exchange for increased battery supply volumes to bring the multi-chemistry processing line to full capacity over the next year. This provision includes combined reporting of total battery volumes and chemistries but does not include any element of profit sharing and does not restrict nor constrain battery supply agreements independently sourced by EVSX.

The multi-chemistry processing line ("MC Line") is state of the art, highly automated and requires minimal labor to efficiently sort and recover critical battery metal elements, plastics, aluminium, steel and other materials used in battery manufacturing. The MC Line does not utilize any solvents and all recovered materials are repurposed downstream back into the supply chain, with nothing to landfill. The MC Line can process any type of battery such as alkaline, zinc carbon, nickel-cadmium, lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) and electric vehicle batteries.

About EVSX Corp.

EVSX operates a state-of-the-art multi chemistry battery processing line, with capacity of twelve thousand five hundred tonnes per year, that efficiently sorts and fully recovers critical battery metals, aluminium, steel, copper and other materials used in batteries and repurposes the materials downstream back into the supply chain with nothing to landfill. EVSX holds relevant regulatory permits and a three-year battery supply agreement with Call2Recyle and is expanding its battery supply partners.

The EVSX plant is ideally situated in Thorold, Ontario (Niagara) within one of the most populated hubs for battery collection and is centrally located covering the largest automotive cluster in North America including Ford, General Motors, Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles).

About Call2Recycle Canada Inc.

Call2Recycle Canada Inc. is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1997 to protect and preserve the environment by offering safe and efficient collecting and recycling services across a range of batteries and devices, helping obligated producers meet Extended Producer Responsibility regulations across Canada. Thanks to its national scope, Call2Recycle is able to achieve economies of scale across regulated provinces and territories. Over 90 percent of people in Canada reside within a 15-kilometer radius of a Call2Recycle drop-off site (over 12,000 locations), which makes battery recycling convenient and easy. Since inception, Call2Recycle programs have recycled over 55 million kilograms of batteries, keeping them out of local landfills and recovering the valuable materials that can be used to create new products.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing and recycling initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold, silver exploration projects including the flagship Thor gold asset; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie Critical Minerals Projects on Quebec's North Shore, and the Notre-Dame Niobium Project in Lac St Jean.

