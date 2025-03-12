Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Braille Energy Systems Inc. (TSXV: BES) ("BESI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Braille Battery Inc. is expanding its range of absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries.

The expanded Endurance range now offers 4,000+ new BCI fitments for multiple vehicle classes, including but not limited to:

European vehicles such as Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Maserati, Jaguar, Mini and VW

Japanese performance vehicles such as Mazda MX-5 Miata, Subaru WRX STI and Mitsubishi Lancer

Off-road vehicles such as the Jeep Wrangler and the new generation Ford Bronco

North American vehicles such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette, the Dodge Challenger and Charger, and others

The Endurance product range is made in the USA and brings Braille's rich heritage as the battery of choice for performance racing to the street car market, where consumers can also benefit from its batteries that provide longer life, faster recharge and high shock/vibration resistance.

"We're so pleased to be able to expand our product offering to performance-minded street car owners through the addition of these new AGM battery models," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President and CEO of BESI. "By leveraging our expertise and reputation for top-quality lithium batteries, built through years of being a supplier of choice for performance racing teams and OEMs, we aim to serve everyday customers looking for a brand that is synonymous with performance, which we expect will increase sales at our Braille Battery division."

Update on Electrafy Partnership with Enercare Home and Commercial Services Ltd.

Further to its partnership announcement of January 8th, BESI is currently working through the detailed onboarding process that is required by Enercare to enable it to sell and install BESI'S Electrafy Standby Home Back-up Power System. Enercare and BESI are working collaboratively to complete the process, which includes technical sales and installation training, as well as regulatory compliance.

"Our collaboration with Enercare has been a positive experience so far, as we work together to set Electrafy up in their distribution system," said Mr. Weatherdon. "We are getting close to being able to offer Electrafy to homeowners across Canada via Enercare's network."

About Electrafy Standby Home Back-up Power Systems

BESI's Electrafy is a modern home energy storage solution that provides homeowners with a cost-effective and a reliable emergency backup power system. Seamless, quiet, fossil-fuel free, and easy to install, the Electrafy system requires no homeowner involvement when the power goes out, as it automatically turns on powering your critical loads when needed and most importantly when you're not home. Electrafy is available in 5.12Kwh or 10.24Kwh battery capacity and is ideal for all types of homes including high density urban dwellings where traditional gas-powered generators can't be installed.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergy.com or www.braillebattery.com.

