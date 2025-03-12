STORYFUL LAUNCHES HEADSTART: RAPID, AFFORDABLE INTELLIGENCE FOR PR & MARKETING AGENCIES

New service delivers concise insights that empower agencies to win pitches without hefty research budgets.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyful Intelligence, a leading research and strategy partner, today introduced Headstart, a fast and effective research offering led by human analysts, which transforms the overwhelming task of data gathering into actionable intelligence for PR and marketing agencies. Designed to provide battle-ready data and insights quickly and cost-effectively, Headstart provides agencies of every size a foundation to compete on strategy and creative rather than research budgets.

Leveraging Storyful's renowned expertise in digital behavior analysis, Headstart uses proprietary tools to explore millions of data points-from all major social platforms, digital media outlets, forums and alternative sources-and human analysis-to deliver ready-to-use presentation content that includes:

What's Actually Happening : Key category trends and audience behavior impacting the brand's market

: Key category trends and audience behavior impacting the brand's market Brand Reality Check : An objective look at how the brand is perceived

: An objective look at how the brand is perceived White Space Opportunities : Identify untapped areas where agencies can provide meaningful strategy and creative versus the brands' competitors

: Identify untapped areas where agencies can provide meaningful strategy and creative versus the brands' competitors Optional Enhancements: Additional modules such as influencer assessments and executive visibility analysis

"Agencies need smart insights fast to drive internal consensus about how to address RFP responses and brand planning, but often they lack timely, experienced resources," said Tara Naughton, SVP, Storyful Intelligence. "Storyful Headstart gives agencies a chance to get out of the gate quickly and inform strategy and creativity to help them win more and stress less."

"Small agencies often lose pitches because they lack the quick, strategic foundation needed for a compelling proposal," added Sean Barber, Director of Partnerships at Storyful Intelligence. "With Headstart, the marketing team can focus on deeper dives while we provide the essential groundwork during those critical early days of a pitch."

Headstart is tailored for smaller shops without dedicated fact-finding staff, leveling the playing field against larger competitors, while also freeing up resources at bigger agencies for higher-value analysis. Visit here for more information and to schedule a consultation.

About Storyful Intelligence

Storyful is a leading reputation intelligence agency for marketing and communications leaders. We leverage proprietary technology, expert analysts, and seasoned strategists to decipher the complexities of the digital landscape. We specialize in measuring and monitoring emerging trends, identifying reputational risks and opportunities, and mapping key spheres of influence. Our mission is to empower our clients to detect, mitigate, and respond effectively to reputational threats and capitalize on brand-building opportunities.

