BuildingMinds and Optiml Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Real Estate Stakeholders with Streamlined Data Exchange, Enhanced Retrofit Analysis, Comprehensive Reporting, and Optimized CapEx Allocations

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 65% of organizations globally now report regularly using AI,[1] yet less than 2% of CIOs in asset management claim to have fully operational AI use cases in their organizations[2] and nearly half of these are frustrated to use new solutions due to lack of integration between other technologies[3]. At the same time, the real estate market struggles with a number of challenges centered around both getting the right data in-hand and, understanding how to take action on the back of this data to reduce CO2 emissions and improve net operating income (NOI). The applications of AI in real estate are many but decarbonization is among the most essential.

Furthermore, decarbonization has become an unavoidable reality in the real estate sector, and legislative mandates have positioned it as a key driver of long-term value creation. While recent regulatory shifts in the US and the EU Omnibus Proposal may ease reporting requirements, the urgency to accelerate sustainable transformation remains unchanged.

To help address these industry-wide challenges, BuildingMinds and Optiml - two AI-led data platforms - will engage in a strategic partnership. The partnership will bring ESG data together with in-depth retrofit and investment planning capabilities at the real estate portfolio and asset level.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Simple, End-to-end Data Flows: Through the integration of our two systems, users will be able to transfer and transform data with a simple click in and out of key modules from meter-specific in-depth views to capital planning projections based on a building's detailed energy consumption history. Enhanced Retrofit Analysis: The partnership will leverage both companies' expertise to improve retrofit analysis and provide clients with reliable and actionable decarbonization and investment strategies on portfolio and asset levels. This comprehensive approach covers the entire building lifecycle, from transactions and asset & portfolio management to ESG reporting and construction, supporting clients' Net Zero ambitions and meeting financial and sustainability goals. Comprehensive Regulatory Reporting: Clients will benefit from a broad suite of reporting options, including EU Taxonomy, SFDR, INREV and custom reports for easy export. The partnership will also support compliance with regulations and certificates such as DGNB, helping asset owners define reliable and actionable measures that can be integrated into ESG reporting as documentation of action. Optimized CapEx Allocations: The collaboration will enable clients to make informed decisions on capital investments and ESG measures, enhancing performance and optimizing strategies from asset to portfolio levels. This includes lowering CapEx, prioritizing high CO2 impact measures, and increasing ROI.

Marek Sacha CEO of BuildingMinds, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Optiml, a company that shares our vision of driving innovation, sustainability and operational efficiency for asset owners and managers. This collaboration will enable us to provide our clients with a seamless experience and empower them with the insights needed to achieve their Net Zero ambitions while meeting both financial and sustainability objectives."

Dr. Evan Petkov, Co-founder and CEO of Optiml said,

"This partnership with BuildingMinds is a major milestone for both companies and the industry. We are excited to join forces to create value for the real estate industry with a powerful solution from data management, reporting, to decarbonization and investment strategies. We see great potential in leveraging AI for informed decisions in real estate asset management."

About BuildingMinds GmbH

BuildingMinds is a leading AI data driven ESG platform designed to empower asset owners and operators to make better operational and capital planning decisions to improve the NOI of their assets. By streamlining regulatory reporting and compliance through a scientifically rigorous methodology for calculating GHG emissions-based on granular energy consumption data-BuildingMinds delivers assurance ready outputs that help clear regulatory hurdles. The platform also enhances risk management by enabling users to forecast physical risks, build strategic loss mitigation plans, and understand market risks related to stranded assets, GHG impacts and carbon emissions costs. BuildingMinds offers tools to help improve financial performance by increasing visibility into sustainability factors that affect Net Operating Income.

About Optiml AG

Optiml's Real Estate Decision Intelligence (REDI) platform empowers asset managers, investors, and consultancies to create and optimize cost-effective, reliable decarbonization strategies that meet Net Zero CO2 and financial targets. By simplifying complex decisions for assets & portfolios into optimal strategies and actionable renovation plans on component & system level, the platform minimizes effort while assuring data quality, avoiding stranding, optimizing for performance over lifecycle, and increasing valuations.

