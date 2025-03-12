Endo, Inc.: Endo Announces Peyronie's Disease Presentation at the Annual Meeting of the Southeastern Section of the American Urological Association

MALVERN, Pa., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) announced today that a post hoc data analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial of XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum, or CCH) in patients with Peyronie's disease (PD) will be shared during the 89th annual meeting of the Southeastern Section of the American Urological Association (SESAUA), taking place March 12-15, 2025.

"I'm looking forward to sharing these medical insights to help healthcare providers reconsider how they approach the phases of Peyronie's disease, as current literature may be limiting or delaying treatment options," said Dr. Gregory A. Broderick, urologist and presenting author of the study. "The findings suggest that collagenase clostridium histolyticum could be a viable alternative to watchful waiting for patients regardless of their disease phase or pain status."

The Endo-supported research presentation is below:

Peyronie's Disease Patients With Penile Pain at Baseline May Benefit From Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum Treatment: A Post Hoc Analysis Authors: Jesse N. Mills, MD; Gregory A. Broderick, MD; James P. Tursi, MD; Marian Ayad, PharmD, BCPS; Tina Rezakhani, PharmD, MBA; Sajel Patel, PharmD; Jeffrey Andrews, MS; Landon Trost, MD



About the Post Hoc Phase 3 Data Analysis1

A post hoc analysis of pooled data from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials was conducted to evaluate CCH treatment and improvement in penile curvature in participants presenting with/without penile pain at baseline and disease duration of 12-18 months or >18 months.

CCH-treated participants were stratified by the reporting of moderate-severe pain or no pain at baseline. Additional subgroup analyses stratified participants by presence of pain and disease duration (12-18 or >18 months). The primary efficacy endpoint was the percentage change in penile curvature at week 52 from baseline.

Data support that there were no clear differences in CCH treatment outcomes between participants experiencing moderate-severe pain or no pain at baseline regardless of disease duration (12-18 versus >18 months). These analyses are consistent with other literature evaluating the efficacy of CCH in the acute phase of disease and suggest that ongoing pain is not a contraindication to CCH therapy.

About Peyronie's Disease

Peyronie's disease (PD) is a condition in which a buildup of fibrous scar tissue causes a curvature deformity of the penis. This curvature can be bothersome during arousal and intimacy.2 It is estimated that PD can affect as many as 1 in 10 men in the U.S.,3 but diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help.4

About XIAFLEX®

XIAFLEX® is indicated for the treatment of adult men with Peyronie's disease with a palpable plaque and curvature deformity of at least 30 degrees at the start of therapy.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

References:

