PR Newswire
12.03.2025
225 Leser



BizClik Media Unveils the March Edition of FinTech Magazine

Finanznachrichten News

The latest edition of FinTech Magazine features exclusive insights from executives at Desjardins, AWS, DBS Bank, and more.

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing digital media company, has launched the March edition of FinTech Magazine. As a leading publication in the financial technology sector, this issue explores cutting-edge innovations, regulatory impacts, and emerging trends shaping the future of global finance.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive look at Desjardins' digital banking transformation, with insights from Nathalie Larue & Mathieu Staniulis, MBA, who explain how the institution climbed from 8th to 2nd in online satisfaction.

Key highlights include:

  • Open Banking - Barath Narayanan S S (Persistent Systems), Carlos Kazuo Missao (GFT Technologies) & Nicolas de Genot de Nieukerken (SBS) discuss how open banking is reshaping consumer finance.
  • DORA & APP Fraud - Jason Soroko (Sectigo), Marios Joannou (payabl.), and Samar Pratt (Capgemini) break down its implications for banking security.
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Exploring AWS's role in fraud detection, risk management, and personalised banking through AI-driven solutions.
  • Square - A deep dive into Square's smart POS systems, including Square Register and Square Stand, revolutionising transactions.
  • DBS Bank - Terence Yong and Shilpa Gulrajani discuss how DBS is driving sustainable financing in Asia.
  • Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) - Insights from The World Bank Group & European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on the future of digital infrastructure.
  • Crypto's New Era - Geoff Kendrick (Standard Chartered), Sidney Powell (Maple), and Morne Rossouw (Kyriba) explore the transformation of digital assets.
  • Top 10: The World's Biggest Banks - Featuring key industry leaders like Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase) and Jane Fraser (Citi) driving financial innovation.

About BizClik

BizClik is a leading digital media company, producing industry-specific insights across multiple global sectors, including FinTech, Sustainability, Technology, AI, Supply Chain, Procurement, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Data Centres, and Cybersecurity.

For daily industry news and in-depth analysis, visit: https://www.bizclikmedia.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-unveils-the-march-edition-of-fintech-magazine-302399773.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
