Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results: Anticipates Record Revenue in 2025

Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) Business Unit 2025 Revenue Outlook Raised to at least $20 Million Driven by $10 Million Backlog and Expected Order Growth from Current and New Military Customers

$25 Million in 2025 Total Revenue Expected for Ondas Holdings

Partnership with Palantir to Enhance Scalability and Support Growth Strategy

Leadership Team Enhanced with Oshri Lugassi as Co-CEO of OAS and Markus Nottelmann as CEO of Ondas Networks

Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 8:30 a.m. ET

(NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions through its Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business units, reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"Ondas entered 2024 with deepening customer engagement and a growing business pipeline at OAS, allowing us to end the year with $10 million in backlog at OAS. We believe 2025 will be a record year with OAS expected to contribute at least $20 million in revenues of the expected Ondas Holdings revenue of $25 million," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Our momentum in 2024 was supported by securing two key programs with a major military customer for our Optimus and Iron Drone platforms, opening the large and fast-growing global defense markets. Additionally, we fortified our financial position by securing $35 million of capital in the fourth quarter, supporting our strong growth outlook.

"In 2025, as we recover from the war-related disruptions of the previous year, we are delivering on our backlog and growing bookings. Our focus is on expanding our current programs in Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and securing new military customers, while also capturing important Drone as First Responder (DFR) and critical infrastructure customers in the U.S. As we bring more customers on board, we will expand our operating platform with targeted investments in our supply chain and field services capabilities, supporting the multi-year growth plan we are executing. The recently announced partnership with Palantir will be critical to scaling our global operating platform as revenues ramp and we create optionality around strategic activities that broaden our solutions portfolio for customers.

"We recently significantly bolstered our leadership team with the addition of Oshri Lugassi as Co-CEO at OAS and Markus Nottelmann as CEO at Ondas Networks. Oshri and Markus bring incredible leadership experience and valuable skillsets to help Ondas operationalize and drive adoption of our platform technologies. We are already witnessing expanded customer and strategic opportunities at both OAS and Ondas Networks as they hit the ground running. I look forward to working closely with these two exceptional leaders as we build the business across Ondas.

"At OAS, we are advancing the fulfillment of military programs for the Iron Drone Raider and Optimus System drone platforms. I want to emphasize the outstanding work with Iron Drone, where we collaborated intensively with our customers and technology partners to enhance, commercialize, and operationalize the Raider platform for combat deployments. The Iron Drone Raider features what we believe are best-in-class intelligent navigation capabilities in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) complex environments, meeting global requirements for low kinetic mitigation of threats from hostile drones. We have made similar navigation enhancements for the Optimus System, further establishing this platform as a valuable component of border and military base security for defense and homeland security customers.

"At Ondas Networks, we continue to see significant long-term opportunities with the dot16 standard in the railroad sector. Although the railroads' spending plans for the new 900 MHz network have remained slower than expected, we anticipate eventual upgrades there as legacy equipment is obsoleted, as well as in other private rail networks. As we continue to engage customers on network adoption timelines, we expect to secure new product development and service partners in 2025, which will drive increasing operational use cases for applications supported by our dot16-enabled solutions. These new products and services underscore the significant and growing strategic value of our unique software-based IP supporting the dot16 industrial wireless standard, as well as the technology expertise our team brings to the rail markets," Brock concluded.

Full Year 2024 and Recent Highlights - Ondas Autonomous Systems

Generated $5.3 million in revenues in 2024 compared to $9.0 million in 2023, and secured approximately $16.9M in bookings, marking the largest in OAS' history.

Named Oshri Lugassi as co-CEO at Ondas Autonomous Systems. Mr. Lugassi brings decades of leadership and experience in military operations, autonomous systems, and global defense technology earned through his performance with the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), where he commanded over 30,000 personnel and with his time at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems where he helped generate over $20 billion in system sales.

Appointed Ron Stern to the Ondas Board of Directors to take an active role in supporting the accelerated growth at OAS, while leveraging over twenty years of growth equity and venture capital experience.

Ondas announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. to enhance operational capabilities and drive global adoption of its autonomous drone platforms by utilizing Palantir's Foundry platform, which will enable scalable operations, optimize supply chain and production workflows, and improve customer engagement strategies for both commercial and military clients.

The development of the Iron Drone Raider was accelerated to meet advanced defense and security requirements, including the development and integration of intelligent navigation and operating capabilities in GNSS complex aerial environments.

Secured a $9 million purchase order for Iron Drone in August 2024 from a major military customer for border security and military protection.

Airobotics has supported the operational deployment of multiple Iron Drone systems that are now deployed in active military operations securing critical locations

Secured a $5.4 million purchase order in September 2024 from a major military customer for Optimus deployments in military base and border security operations under extreme environmental conditions.

In November of 2024, Airobotics secured a $1 million grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority to enhance Iron Drone Raider with advanced autonomous counter-drone capabilities.

Continued expansion in the Middle East, scaling its Optimus drone network through a partnership with a local governmental entity with an extended services agreement supporting public safety in the city of Dubai.

Airobotics renewed its contract with a global semiconductor manufacturer, receiving a new purchase order to continue providing fully automated aerial security and data services at a critical fabrication facility in Israel which has been operational since 2016.

Airobotics extended its reach in Europe through reseller partnerships with HHLA Sky and C-Astral Aerospace, enabling drone services for terminal operations and critical infrastructure in Germany, Slovenia, and other European nations.

Announced another order from a major defense company to support customer marketing and integrate new system features expected to extend the Raider's capabilities and value to defense markets.

In January 2025, Airobotics received an order from a major defense company to integrate and test new applications in the AI-driven Iron Drone Raider system, expanding its capabilities against evolving threats.

Airobotics launched a global demonstration team to showcase the Iron Drone Raider system, demonstrating its AI-driven counter-drone capabilities to key defense and security customers worldwide. Multiple demonstrations of Optimus and Iron Drone Raider were conducted for defense and infrastructure clients in Europe, reinforcing Airobotics' growing presence in the region.

American Robotics received an order to deploy the Optimus System, integrated with the Kestrel airspace awareness platform, for a major municipal utility located on the East Coast of the U.S. with drone infrastructure slated to be deployed to help protect and secure critical water resources for the local community.??

Ondas and Volatus Aerospace formed a strategic partnership to enhance border surveillance using advanced drone technologies, reinforcing OAS's role in security and defense applications.

American Robotics secured an FAA BVLOS waiver for expanded drone operations over people and moving vehicles from a remote operations center, advancing its leadership in autonomous drone operations

OAS President Meir Kliner commented, "2024 has been a transformative year for OAS, highlighted by record-breaking bookings, strategic global partnerships, and continued technological advancements across our Optimus and Iron Drone platforms. As we expand our footprint in defense and homeland security, we remain committed to delivering highly capable and reliable autonomous drone solutions. The increasing demand for our platforms reaffirms the growing need for advanced security and aerial intelligence solutions in military, border protection, and critical infrastructure defense. Looking ahead to 2025, we anticipate sustained momentum as we leverage our core technology to address evolving security and operational challenges."

Full Year 2024 and Recent Highlights - Ondas Networks

Generated $1.9 million of revenue in 2024, compared to $6.7 million in 2023, due to extended network adoption timelines with Class I railroad customers.

Appointed Markus Nottelmann, an accomplished executive with significant railroad and industrial technology experience, as CEO of Ondas Networks in the first quarter of 2025.

Our partner Siemens announced a purchase order in December 2024 from Metra, the primary commuter rail system serving the Chicago metropolitan area, for Airlink dot16 compliant wireless systems to upgrade the legacy 900 MHz ATCS network and migrate the network to the new 900 MHz A-block.

Successfully completed a major testing program at MxV Rail of Ondas Networks' dot16 technology for Next-Generation Head of Train / End of Train ("NGHE") systems. The NGHE program is slated to enhance the performance and reliability of the advanced telemetry devices used in rail operations to monitor and communicate critical train data, such as brake pressure and motion status, between the locomotive and the train's end. The Association of American Railroads (AAR) Wireless Communications Committee is expected to adopt 802.16t technology for integration in all NGHE devices, which operate in the 450 MHz network.

Achieved key development milestones in the 220 MHz radio program on behalf of an Amtrak-sponsored upgrade to its Advanced Civil Speed Enforcement System (ACSES), a Positive Train Control (PTC) system utilized by passenger and transit, as well as certain freight rail operators in the Northeast Corridor (NEC). Product development related to this $2.8 million agreement is nearing completion, with commercial deliveries slated for Q2 2025.

Completed installation of Airlink dot16 compliant wireless systems for a Class I rail operator in the Chicago area to upgrade a legacy 900 MHz network and upgrade to the new 900 MHz A-block.

Ongoing engagement in a field trial with a Class I railroad to host ITCM over 900 MHz to demonstrate the flexibility of the dot16 platform and establish the new 900 MHz network as a redundant network option to host the safety critical PTC application.

Completed a cost cutting program and reduced headcount by nine full time employees to reduce annual operating expenses. Ondas Networks continues to closely manage and tie operating expenses to expectations for customer orders and revenue generation.

Engaged with several Class 1 railroads to adopt and deploy dot16-compliant systems in the 900 MHz, as well as the other railroads' other proprietary frequencies, to enable high data volume transmission requirements of Class I use cases.

Markus Nottelmann, Ondas Networks CEO, commented, "In recent months Ondas Networks has begun to broaden and deepen its direct engagement with Class I railroads and other industry stakeholders, including the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), with a focus on communications applications that address operational and safety needs for the industry. Our dot16 technology is a versatile platform that enables a variety of new applications that will contribute to safe and efficient train operations for railroad customers. We remain active on various projects on the 900 MHz network upgrade and the new 900 MHz 'A-block' will continue to play a part in this broader strategy around railroad communications and new, emerging use cases.

"We expect to begin commercialization of our NGHE capabilities in 2025, while engaging in additional new product opportunities to support Class I rails' big data applications and adding further value to the dot16 network upgrades we expect the Railroads to pursue in the coming years. Additionally, we continue to engage customers and industry partners on railway communication projects globally leveraging our technical capabilities and the expertise of our team."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were up 173% to $4.1 million quarter-over-quarter for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and down 18% from $5.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Revenues from Ondas Networks were $0.5 million as compared to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to extended timelines for network deployments by customers. OAS revenue was $3.6 million, an increase of 260% from $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $0.3 million or 10% from $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase reflects the shipment of products and services from the $14.4 million order primarily related to the two new programs secured with a military customer in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $1.7 million for three months ended December 31, 2023. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 22% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, 35% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in gross margins from the third quarter results from increased product revenue at OAS. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the decrease reflects the lack of higher margin product sales at Ondas Networks and slightly lower margins at OAS because of the inclusion of third-party products in the current quarter revenue.

Operating expenses decreased to $9.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $14.4 million in three months ended December 31, 2023, and compared to $8.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5.0 million was primarily due to one-time non-cash charges for impairment of long-term assets of $4.0 million recorded in the previous year and various cost saving measures implemented in 2024. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase of $0.7 million was primarily the result of a non-cash credit loss.

Operating loss narrowed to $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $8.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The improvement from the prior year was result of the one-off charges described above, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net loss was $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a net loss of $14.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $7.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, unchanged from $7.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the attached financial tables.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $15.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, largely due to extended customer timelines at Ondas Networks and war related disruptions in Israel for OAS that impacted operations, particularly in the first half of 2024.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $0.3 million or 5% compared to $6.4 million or 41% for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflecting lower revenue compared to fixed operations costs particularly at OAS.

Operating expenses narrowed sharply to $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $46.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The reduction reflects the full synergies achieved in 2024 from the integration of the Airobotics and American Robotics operations that was implemented during 2023, costs savings at Ondas Networks and the absence of one-time impairment charges in 2024.

The Company's operating loss narrowed to $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a loss of $39.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Operating loss decreased primarily due to the decrease in operating expenses, partially offset by the decreased revenue and lower gross profit. Net loss narrowed to $38.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a net loss of $44.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to approximately $28.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the attached financial tables.

The Company held cash of $30.0 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $15.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase of $15.0 million was the result of raising $50.2 million in financing, of which $33.5 million was used to fund operations and $1.7 million to invest in equipment. The amount received for financing included $38.4 million in convertible and other debt, $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of common shares, exercise of warrants and stock options, and $4.4 million from the sale of a non-controlling interest in Ondas Networks.

Operational and Financial Outlook for 2025

The Company expects to generate strong growth in 2025 with a revenue target of $25 million, which would be a record year and represent nearly 250% growth year over year from 2024. Growth will be led by our OAS business unit which we expect to generate at least $20 million in revenue as compared to our previous expectation of $15 - 18 million shared at the OAS Investor Day in September 2024. This outlook is supported by $10 million in backlog and what we believe is a conservative view of the likely orders we expect to secure and fulfill during the year. Revenue expectations for Ondas Networks currently are primarily related to existing and expected development programs and modest system sales due to the current lack of firm commitments on rail network buildout timelines.

Bookings and revenue growth are expected to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter given the variability around both expected orders associated with program expansion with existing customers, as well as the timing of the addition of new customers at OAS, and the timing of rail network buildouts for Ondas Networks.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measure, contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which reconciliation is set forth in the table below.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA facilitates analysis of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the table below, which management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and evaluating the Company's ongoing performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.?

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 29,958,106 $ 14,979,436 Restricted cash 41,215 42,564 Accounts receivable, net 5,223,182 3,429,974 Inventory, net 9,821,692 2,186,646 Other current assets 2,476,356 2,967,619 Total current assets 47,520,551 23,606,239 Property and equipment, net 2,586,691 4,175,958 Other Assets: Goodwill, net of accumulated impairment charges 27,751,921 27,751,921 Intangible assets, net 27,178,057 31,329,182 Deposits and other assets 663,073 599,517 Operating lease right of use assets 3,921,995 4,701,865 Total other assets 59,515,046 64,382,485 Total assets $ 109,622,288 $ 92,164,682 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,659,643 $ 5,177,022 Operating lease liabilities 1,121,565 685,099 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,719,214 3,587,877 Notes payable, net of unamortized debt discount and issuance costs of $226,785 and $0, respectively, related party 1,273,215 - Convertible note payable, net of unamortized debt discount and issuance cost of $362,237 and $0, respectively, related party 5,137,763 - Convertible note payable, net of debt discount and issuance cost of $5,236,362 and $1,968,411, respectively 31,947,445 25,692,505 Deferred revenue 329,025 276,944 Government grant liability 388,752 520,657 Total current liabilities 50,576,622 35,940,104 Long-Term Liabilities: Notes payable 300,000 300,000 Convertible notes payable, net of current, net of unamortized debt discount and issuance cost of $1,681,784 and $391,718, respectively 15,568,216 2,812,156 Accrued interest 20,041 26,844 Government grant liability net of current 2,168,430 2,229,047 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 4,961,967 5,800,710 Other liabilities 82,500 - Total long-term liabilities 23,101,154 11,168,757 Total liabilities 73,677,776 47,108,861 Commitments and Contingencies Temporary Equity Redeemable noncontrolling interest 19,361,205 11,920,694 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Preferred stock, Series A - par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Common stock - par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 93,173,191 and 61,940,878 issued and outstanding, at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 9,317 6,194 Additional paid in capital 252,941,813 231,488,999 Accumulated deficit (236,367,823 ) (198,360,066 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,583,307 33,135,127 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 109,622,288 $ 92,164,682

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues, net $ 7,192,694 $ 15,691,430 Cost of goods sold 6,847,511 9,310,256 Gross profit 345,183 6,381,174 Operating expenses: General and administration 17,141,882 21,556,976 Sales and marketing 5,336,204 5,908,263 Research and development 12,476,401 17,145,235 Long-term equity investment impairment - 1,500,000 Total operating expenses 34,954,487 46,110,474 Operating loss (34,609,304 ) (39,729,300 ) Other income (expense), net Other income (expense), net (19,890 ) (180,904 ) Change in fair value of government grant liability 94,962 (478,721 ) Interest income 234,930 123,874 Interest expense (3,620,258 ) (4,154,759 ) Foreign exchange loss, net (88,197 ) (425,062 ) Total other income (expense), net (3,398,453 ) (5,115,572 ) Loss before income taxes (38,007,757 ) (44,844,872 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss $ (38,007,757 ) $ (44,844,872 ) Less preferred dividends attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,504,138 512,207 Less deemed dividends attributable to accretion of redemption value 2,907,567 1,001,538 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (42,419,462 ) (46,358,617 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 69,917,062 52,740,215

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (38,007,757 ) $ (44,844,872 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation 602,304 844,833 Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost 2,527,102 3,139,779 Amortization of intangible assets 4,220,436 4,147,092 Amortization of right of use asset 841,895 1,060,398 Provision for obsolete inventory 120,790 - Credit losses 992,571 1,050,000 Retirement of assets 1,578 52,595 Loss on intellectual property 27,670 12,223 Gain on termination of operating lease (12,256 ) - Impairment of long-term equity investment - 1,500,000 Impairment of right of use asset and leasehold improvements - 1,383,537 Impairment of property and equipment - 1,127,768 Change in fair value of government grant liability (214,891 ) 427,208 Stock-based compensation 1,265,185 1,047,398 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Cash paid for right of use asset (272,262 ) - Accounts receivable (2,890,779 ) (4,263,453 ) Inventory (5,466,297 ) 1,481,078 Other current assets 491,263 (415,217 ) Deposits and other assets (63,556 ) (318,460 ) Accounts payable 1,155,590 1,241,951 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,151,994 (494,029 ) Deferred revenue 157,081 (1,387,099 ) Operating lease liability (179,784 ) (812,249 ) Other liabilities 82,500 - Net cash flows used in operating activities (33,469,623 ) (34,019,519 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Patent costs (36,540 ) (70,081 ) Purchase of equipment (1,636,395 ) (211,035 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 1,700 48,768 Purchase of software intangible (60,441 ) - Cash paid for Iron Drone asset acquisition - (135,000 ) Cash acquired on the acquisition of Airobotics Ltd. - 1,049,454 Cash paid for Field of View LLC asset acquisition - (145,833 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (1,731,676 ) 536,273 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 57,790 40,338 Proceeds from convertible notes payable, net of issuance costs, related party 5,436,897 - Proceeds from convertible notes payable, net of issuance costs 31,560,009 9,309,513 Proceeds from notes payable, net of issuance costs, related party 1,422,186 - Proceeds from government grant 299,838 189,752 Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs 7,304,334 - Proceeds from sale of redeemable preferred stock in Ondas Networks, net of issuance costs 4,375,035 14,692,335 Payments on convertible notes payable - (4,354,911 ) Payments on government grant liability (277,469 ) (6,576 ) Payments on loan payable - (1,140,301 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 50,178,620 18,730,150 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 14,977,321 (14,753,096 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 15,022,000 29,775,096 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 29,999,321 $ 15,022,000 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 21,803 $ 176,542 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Preferred dividends attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 1,504,138 $ 512,207 Accretion of redeemable preferred stock in Ondas Networks $ 2,907,567 $ 1,001,538 Common stock, vested stock options, and warrants in relation to the acquisition of Airobotics, Ltd. $ - $ 5,962,628 Common stock in relation to acquisition of the assets of Iron Drone, Ltd. $ - $ 85,000 Debt exchanged for common stock $ 14,227,461 $ 9,849,287 Warrants in relation to sale of redeemable preferred stock in Ondas Networks $ 1,471,194 $ 4,593,051 Warrants in relation to sale of common stock $ 2,198,559 $ - Warrants in Ondas Autonomous Systems, in relation to sale of common stock $ 954,737 $ - Warrants in Ondas Networks, in relation to notes payable and convertible notes payable $ 1,324,215 $ - Non-cash consideration for settlement of development agreement payable $ 342,428 $ - Transfer of equipment into inventory $ 2,289,539 $ - Operating leases right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of lease liabilities $ - $ 3,875,700

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION





Years Ended December 31,



2024 2023











Net Loss $ (38,007,757 ) $ (44,844,872 ) Depreciation 602,304 844,833 Amortization 4,220,436 4,147,092 Other expense, net (1) 3,398,453 5,115,572 Stock-based compensation 1,265,185 1,047,398 Impairment of long-term equity investment - 1,500,000 Impairment of right of use asset and leasehold improvements - 2,511,305 Adjusted EBITDA $ (28,521,379 ) $ (29,678,672 )

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Net Loss $ (10,335,669 ) $ (14,138,774 ) Depreciation 177,667 196,209 Amortization 1,058,707 1,043,501 Other expense, net (1) 1,817,865 1,492,839 Stock-based compensation 276,502 411,048 Impairment of long-term equity investment - 1,500,000 Impairment of right of use asset and leasehold improvements - 2,511,305 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,004,928 ) $ (6,983,872 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net Loss $ (9,526,268 ) $ (7,292,461 ) Depreciation 190,332 235,999 Amortization 1,056,141 1,064,798 Other expense, net (1) 865,553 1,358,440 Stock-based compensation 311,133 (2,266,875 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,103,109 ) $ (6,900,099 )

(1) Other expense, net includes interest income, interest expense, foreign exchange loss, net, change in fair value of government grant liability, and other income (expense), net included on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations.

