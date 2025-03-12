Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) (the "Company" or "Eminent") is pleased to announce that it has received resistivity results from two Induced Polarization (IP) lines at its Celts ("Celts") project in Nevada (Figure 1). Eminent believes Celts is an exploration analogue to the recent Silicon discovery (3.40 million ounces of indicated and 800,000 ounces of inferred gold resources1,2). The program consisted of two test lines over the width of the property traversing the top of the steam-heated alteration cap (Figure 2).

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"This marks an important advancement in our exciting Celts project, as the company is preparing to drill its third hole at Hot Springs Range, where early indications of a discovery are underway, and the second hole is pending assays. The structural confirmation of the Celts target through the IP survey supports analogous features to the world-class Silicon deposit and our model, which has guided our first planned drill holes. Further exploration and drilling plans will follow this announcement in the coming weeks."

The results show that there is a large fault residing in a small topographic divide on top of the rhyolite dome, which is picked up in both IP lines. The way the fault shows up in geophysics is by the offset in low-resistivity rocks (Figure 3). This offset appears to have a west dip. The fact that the low-resistivity rocks are down to the west suggests that the fault has normal displacement. The fault occurs below the steam-heated cap rocks, which show up as having high resistivity because of abundant silica.

This fault is of technical interest as it is analogous to the Silicon deposit (Figure 4), where a west dipping fault with apparent normal movement also occurs beneath a steam-heated cap with pervasive silica alteration. It is likely that, in both cases, fluids moved up these faults and, once above the paleo water table, created the silica rich, high resistivity steam cap. This creates compelling drill targets for Eminent, where the next steps will involve permitting drill roads and pads to test this model in the near future.

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist and Director commented:

"The Celts Project, much like our Hot Springs Range Project, represents another analogue to major gold discoveries in Nevada. The hypothesis that the steam-heated model for potential underlying gold mineralization observed at Silicon may also exist at Celts is further supported by these results. We are thrilled to be the first company to initiate a maiden drill program on this promising target."

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by, Michael Dufresne, P.Geo. Mr. Dufresne is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Please note that the results of geophysical surveys are inherently preliminary and subject to interpretation. These surveys provide valuable insights but are not definitive indicators of mineral discoveries. Further investigation, analysis, and exploration are required to validate any potential findings, and there is no guarantee of economic mineralization or resource discovery.

Fig1. Celts Project Location Map

Fig 2. Geophysical/section lines on geology, alteration, showing major structure.

Figure 3. Cross-sections showing resistivity reveals potential normal fault under the steam cap.

Figure 4. Cross section from the Silicon Deposit showing mineralized structure dipping west under the Silicon steam cap.

Fig 5A. Google Earth image showing dome and steam cap at Celts, Fig. 5B Geology, Alteration and Property Map of the Celts property showing the section trace of Fig. 5C. Fig 5C. Schematic cross-section of the Celts property showing mineralization model below the rhyolite dome and basalt. Except for the drillholes at the Gold Button shaft, there has been no drillholes to test the model.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Gilbert South, and Celts.

SOURCE: Eminent Gold Corp.