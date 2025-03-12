Seven Year Partnership Integrates AI into its Wind, Solar, and Battery Storage Systems Enabling Product Innovation for Live Operations and Decarbonization Globally

Buy Canadian has been promoted at all levels of Canadian government following the recent trade tensions with the United States of America. A shining example of an innovative "Buy Canadian" collaboration that has been going strong for years before any talk of US tariffs can be found in Prince Edward Island between the City of Summerside and BluWave-ai.

Buy Canadian BluWave



Since 2018, BluWave-ai has partnered with the City of Summerside deploying the first ever automated real-time AI energy dispatch in a Canadian energy utility, developing homegrown AI technology to drive the global energy transition forward, enabling wins across the world in Japan, India, UAE, Europe, and the USA.

The City of Summerside, an early adopter of BluWave-ai products, has been applying artificial intelligence to the energy utility's mix of renewable energy, making groundbreaking steps in the global energy transition since 2018. This collaboration has resulted in a commercial turnover in excess of $6M between direct project work, federal project funding wins, and foreign direct investment from US based investors.

This inter-provincial collaboration between Ontario and PEI resulted in:

Canada's first AI-driven real-time energy dispatch system (2019)

The launch of the Canadian Smart Grid AI Center of Excellence in Summerside (2022)

North America's first 100% time-shifted solar-powered concert (2022)

Over $6.5 million in direct project revenue, federal funding wins, and foreign investment from U.S. markets

"At a time where 'Buy Canadian' is more than a slogan, it is crucial that government, private sector, and all stakeholders in Canada come together to support Canadian-made technology and AI innovations," said Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai. "Our pioneering inter-provincial collaboration is a shining example of how breaking siloes between provinces can power innovation in the energy sector and drive local economic growth. We must double down on our support of homegrown Canadian tech if we are to remain competitive on the world stage in these uncertain times."

"Our collaboration with BluWave-ai in 2019, and then opening the Canadian Smart Grid AI Center of Excellence in 2022, has attracted high caliber jobs to the City of Summerside," said Dan Kutcher, Mayor of Summerside, "This partnership has strengthened our 'Buy Canadian' outlook with but also it has been a substantial collaboration by our city to launch companies for the AI and renewable energy economy of the future which is key to the prosperity of all regions that don't produce their oil."

"Ottawa is home to world-class innovators who are creating transformative solutions with global impact," said Sonya Shorey, President & CEO of Invest Ottawa. "BluWave-ai exemplifies the power of homegrown innovation-leveraging cutting-edge AI to achieve a triple bottom line impact: economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability. We are proud to collaborate with BlueWave-ai as they scale, attract investment, and take on the world from Canada's capital. Their success is a testament to Ottawa's position as a leading global hub for AI, cleantech, and entrepreneurship."

BluWave-ai's AI-powered SaaS solutions help electricity utilities, independent power producers, and system operators optimize cost, carbon footprint, and reliability in real-time. Backed by global investors, BluWave-ai has raised over $16 million, including a $9.5 million Series A round, further solidifying Ottawa's position as a global hub for AI and clean energy innovation. BluWave-ai has been able to thrive and win export market customers from Japan, India, Dubai, Scotland and the US electricity markets as a result of the Summerside partnership which was the original partner to build in Canada who bought Canadian from day one.

BluWave-ai products that resulted from this partnership include:

Smart Grid Optimizer

EV Everywhere

EV Fleet Orchestrator

If you are a Canadian municipality or electricity utility looking to source Canadian solutions for your software needs, please contact us: info@bluwave-ai.com

