Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTC Pink: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its vegan cheese product, PureMelt Cheeeze, will undergo a nationwide roll out at Panago Pizza locations across Canada. Panago is a Canadian pizza delivery and takeout chain with approximately 200 locations across five provinces and territories. Panago sources the highest quality ingredients to create great tasting pizzas that are better for our health and our environment. The PureMelt Cheeeze product is not yet available at all Panago Pizza locations. The roll out is being completed in stages and is expected to be completed by May 2025.

The Company has recently developed this cutting edge vegan cheese product and Panago is the first large food service customer to carry the product. The Company is in discussions with other food service locations to integrate the product into their menus.

As part of the roll out, each Panaga Pizza that is made with PureMelt Cheeeze will include the following box topper.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4789/244258_218ff24e94ca9a2b_001full.jpg

PureMelt Cheeeze is meticulously crafted to be free of the top 10 allergens, ensuring that it is accessible to all without sacrificing the decadent experience of traditional cheese. Its unique formula boasts a rich and creamy profile with the perfect caramelization and stretch, making it indistinguishable from mozzarella on a pizza.

GFCO sources its ingredients with the utmost care, focusing on quality and the allergy-free promise. PureMelt Cheeeze is a heart-healthy option with no saturated fat, zero cholesterol, and lower levels of sodium, catering to the nutritional needs of our customers. This product is non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan, it speaks to our dedication to purity and excellence.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide chefs and individuals with the best blends to create recipes with its tried and true mixes, delivering consistent excellence every time. GFCO provides customers with better for you gluten and allergen free options: Fried Chicken Mix, All Purpose Baking Flour, Fish & Chip Batter, Tempura Batter Mix, Pizza & Pasta mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, Pancake & Waffle Mix, and pizza crusts. As well as the newly launched PureMelt Cheeeze.

GFCO chooses high quality ingredients and blending them for taste and texture to give our customers gluten/allergen free options so they can enjoy life without giving up their favorite food and get back the good food they deserve.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

