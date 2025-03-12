Fraunhofer ISE researchers, alongside partners from institutes in Stuttgart and Hameln, will monitor the performance of up to nine PVT systems on apartment buildings, businesses, offices and industry buildings over several years as part of a project building the case for wider deployment of the technology. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) are working on a project aiming to further the use of photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) collectors and heat pumps in the building sector. The integraTE-XL project is a collaboration between Fraunhofer ISE and its ...

