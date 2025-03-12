EnerSys(NYSE: ENS), a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has announced the integration of advanced embedded technology into its DataSafe Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries, enhancing backup power management for data centres. This breakthrough enables real-time battery monitoring, optimising performance and reliability in environments where continuous power is critical.

As global data centre power demand continues to rise, driven by sectors like artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that by 2026, demand could double, reaching 1,000 terawatt-hours (TWh)-roughly equivalent to Japan's total yearly electricity consumption today1. With this growing demand, data centres face mounting pressure to improve backup power systems to ensure operational continuity.

EnerSys technology addresses these challenges by embedding monitoring technology directly into lead-acid batteries. The technology tracks key battery parameters such as voltage and temperature, enabling data centre operators to perform proactive maintenance and reduce battery related downtime. It also integrates with the EnVision Connect system monitor, offering data-driven insights for better performance and operational control.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of transforming backup power management for data centres," said Paul Willougby, Director, Data Centre EMEA at EnerSys. "As data centre power requirements grow, our technology offers operators enhanced visibility and control, ultimately improving reliability and reducing maintenance costs. The integration of embedded intelligence within the battery system is a game-changer for ensuring operational continuity in high-demand environments."

A European data centre recently deployed 260 DataSafe® batteries with the embedded technology ahead of a major international sporting event to enhance backup power monitoring. By integrating this technology with the EnVision Connect system monitor, the data centre was able to achieve more frequent battery status updates, reducing blind spots and improving its ability to proactively address issues. This integration also led to a reduction in emergency maintenance interventions, helping lower costs while improving compliance with power resilience requirements. Additionally, the data centre gained better operational control, which helped reduce risks associated with backup power failure.

This deployment highlights how EnerSys' technology, in conjunction with the EnVision Connect system monitor, is setting a new benchmark for data centre backup power monitoring, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and operational security.

Visitors to Data Centre World at London's Excel Centre on March 12-13 have the opportunity to preview this technology at EnerSys Booth DC145.

Find out more by visiting: https://www.enersys.com/en-gb/resources/events/dcw-london/

About EnerSys

EnerSys is a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and designs, manufactures, and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, portable power solutions for soldiers in the field, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. To learn more about EnerSys please visit https://www.enersys.com/en/

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability.

1 https://www.iea.org/reports/electricity-2024/executive-summary

