Certifications Underscore Acrolinx's Dedication to Secure, Compliant, and Privacy-First Solutions

Acrolinx, a global leader in AI-powered content governance for the enterprise, announced today that it has achieved its ISO 27701:2019 certification for the first time. The company also achieved re-certification for ISO 27001:2022. These internationally recognized standards for privacy information management and information security management systems validate Acrolinx's commitment to upholding the highest quality of security and data protection.

These certifications provide Acrolinx's customers and partners with the transparency, assurance, and confidence that their data is protected. For global Acrolinx customers whose business activities span various nations, the ISO 27701 certification is particularly notable for confronting different data protection legislation as it supports the implementation of high internal privacy standards of their own.

"As we further our mission to provide guardrails for enterprises to safely use Artificial Intelligence, meeting the highest standards of information security and data protection is an essential part of governance and compliance strategies," said Matt Blumberg, CEO at Acrolinx. "These certifications aren't only a testament to our commitment to safeguard information security and privacy, but also reinforce our dedication to the work of our partners as we help them to build a secure, resilient infrastructure while navigating the complex regulatory environment."

The certification process involved a comprehensive external evaluation of Acrolinx's information security and privacy policies, risk management, supplier management, software development, site reliability, and more. The process was conducted by A-Lign, an independent ANAB accredited firm, trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations.

By meeting the stringent requirements of ISO 27001 and 27701, Acrolinx joins a class of global organizations with externally validated sophisticated and systematic information security and privacy practices according to global standards, as it continues its ongoing commitment to improving its high security and data protection standards to address the ever-changing threat landscape.

