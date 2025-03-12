Swiss IT services company will leverage HPE's turnkey AI solution, co-developed with NVIDIA, to deploy AI assistants and agents across its customer-facing activities

Klein Computer Systems AG will use HPE Private Cloud AI for its IT helpdesk, consulting and sales to improve customer experience and accelerate new business

Building on its internal experience with HPE Private Cloud AI, Klein will establish an AI practice for customers to become a leading AI provider in Switzerland

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Swiss IT services company Klein Computer System AG is deploying HPE Private Cloud AI to advance customer service and sales by deploying AI assistants and agents across its customer-facing activities. Part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, HPE Private Cloud AI was co-developed with NVIDIA to enable fast and easy deployment of private AI applications with a focus on inferencing, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and fine-tuning.

Founded in 1983, Klein covers the entire IT lifecycle for its customers, from consulting and implementation to operation, managed services and repair. With enterprise IT becoming increasingly complex, and with rising security, compliance and sustainability requirements, Klein's charter is to help its customers simplify the management of their IT environments so they can achieve their business goals. Klein will now leverage AI to promote this mission, and selected HPE Private Cloud AI as the key means to do so.

"When I saw the first demo of HPE Private Cloud AI, I immediately realized this is an awesome solution which can help us fundamentally advance our business," said Wolfgang Klein, founder and CEO of Klein Computer System AG. "The point is: buying this solution means buying time. We don't have to program anything, we just start deploying our use cases. And it allows us to protect our competitive advantage because we can build our own private AI with our own private data."

HPE Private Cloud AI accelerates Klein's productivity, sales and new business

HPE Private Cloud AI features a deep integration of preconfigured AI hardware and software from HPE and NVIDIA, such as HPE AI Essentials and NVIDIA AI Enterprise, including NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA NeMo, delivered as a private cloud experience for instant AI productivity. Customers can deploy and operationalize virtual assistants in seconds, simplifying the process from end to end.

One of the first use cases will be the acceleration of resolution times in Klein's IT helpdesk. To that end, helpdesk staff will initially be equipped with an AI assistant which gives instant recommendations based on sources such as a customer's existing IT environment, its support ticket history, and IT vendors' documentation. In the future, AI agents which autonomously interact with customers might be added to the process.

Klein will also use AI assistants and agents to boost sales, for instance by accelerating proposal preparation, pricing and quoting. Later, the company will leverage its own experiences to establish an AI practice which provides consulting and solutions for customers. The goal is to become the leading AI solution provider based on HPE Private Cloud AI in Switzerland.

"Many companies treat AI as a means to increase productivity but in reality it's much more, it's a transformational force which can bring their business to the next level," said René Zierler, Managing Director Switzerland, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Wolfgang Klein is a true entrepreneur and visionary who recognized that HPE Private Cloud AI is a key to unlocking this potential quicker than others to achieve competitive edge. We are very happy to support Klein Computer System AG on this journey."

