Stockholm, March 12, 2025 - Today, Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that HANetf has listed their first Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The ETNs have leveraged Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs as underlying assets and will be traded in Swedish Krona (SEK).

"We are happy to welcome HANetf as a new ETN provider. The demand for ETNs is growing and this is an important step for the Swedish market in meeting that demand. With a broader range of locally listed ETNs, we give investors the opportunity to take advantage of cost-effective, transparent investment opportunities." says Helena Wedin, Head of ETF and ETP, Nasdaq European Markets.

In 2015, Nasdaq Stockholm was among the first exchanges in the world to accept listings of exchange traded products with Bitcoin as an underlying asset. These were followed in 2017 by the listing of exchange traded products with Ethereum as underlying asset, and subsequently by ETNs tracking crypto currencies in 2020.

HANetf is an independent provider of ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Through a white-label ETF platform they provide a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage ETFs.

"Our new range of leveraged and short cryptocurrency ETPs reflects HANetf's commitment to providing investors with cutting-edge tools to express their market views. Whether bullish or bearish on Bitcoin and Ethereum, these ETPs deliver a transparent, regulated, and efficient way to navigate short-term market movements. With the demand for regulated crypto products at an all-time high, we're excited to expand our offerings to meet the needs of European investors. We continually strive to innovate at HANetf and by being the first provider of crypto related levered long and short ETPs we continue this tradition. There is no doubt the crypto space is quickly catching up with the rest of the broader ETF market and the addition of these types of pay out structures are a natural evolution for the market." says Nik Bienkowski, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of HANetf.

