GGL Resources Corp. Announces Board and Management Changes

GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an immediate addition to its Board of Directors and permanent CEO position.

Effective immediately, Matthew Turner, interim CEO, will be replaced on a permanent basis by John Gilbert, M.Sc. Mr. Gilbert has concurrently been appointed a Director of GGL. Mr. Turner will remain as a Director of GGL.

"It is my pleasure to introduce John as the new CEO of GGL and also welcome him to the Board of Directors," stated Matthew Turner, GGL's outgoing Interim CEO. "John's considerable technical background as a structural geologist, track record of leading successful exploration programs to discovery and particular passion for GGL's flagship project, Gold Point, makes him uniquely suited for the role. We look forward to seeing GGL succeed under John's leadership."

Mr. Gilbert received a Bachelor of Science (Geology) degree from the University of Massachusetts - Amherst and a Masters of Science degree specializing in structural geology from the University of Vermont. Since 2008 he has worked as a geological and geophysical technician and as an exploration and mine geologist on projects in Alaska, Yukon, Nevada, California, and New York as project geologist for companies including Titan Mining and Snowline Gold. Most recently, Mr. Gilbert served as Vice President - Exploration and Corporate Development for Silver Range Resources Ltd., a Nevada gold-focused project generator. He also ran a successful private exploration company which acquired, explored and vended gold projects in New Brunswick.

GGL Resources has granted incentive stock options under its Incentive Stock Option Plan to Mr. Gilbert with the right to purchase up to an aggregate 500,000 GGL shares at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of five years. All these options are subject to vesting provisions under which 25% of the options will vest at the conclusion of each three months during the first year of the exercise period.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under-evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company has optioned and wholly owned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada. The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, five of which host past producing high-grade mines, as well as an exciting new porphyry target which is currently under option to Teck. The Company also owns the McConnell Project, which hosts mesothermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Columbia. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine and southwest of the Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

