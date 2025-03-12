CS Diagnostics Corp.: OTCQB-CSDX Appoints Lachman Consultants for CS-Protect Hydrogel FDA Approval

CS DIAGNOSTICS CORP. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF FDA CONSULTANTS

Innovative tissue spacer technology for cancer radiology treatments

CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB:CSDX) (or "the company") is delighted to announce the appointment of Lachman Consultants Inc., Westbury, NY www.lachmanconsultants.com to provide its regulatory expertise and support in the company's effort to acquire FDA approval for its CS-Protect Hydrogel.

CS-Protect Hydrogel is an organ spacer medical device that requires registration or approval from the respective governmental authorities, in particular the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA. Unlike the previous products, CS-Protect Hydrogelis more versatile and can also be used in other pathologies. CS-Protect Hydrogelis an advanced technology from molecular structure, chemical physical properties and medical applications. Registration was preceded by a testing procedure. CS Diagnostics Corp. anticipates a period of 3 to 4 months for approval in the U.S. Market.

Since 1978, Lachman Consultants have furnished expert compliance, regulatory affairs and technical services to clients around the world helping avoid and resolve compliance problems, assisting in the development of efficient and effective strategies for the submission, and approval of drugs and devices. Lachman Consultants serves all areas of global regulatory compliance-related activities for the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Biologics, CGT, Device and Allied Health Industries.

Thomas Fahrhoefer, President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp., added:

" The Easy application of the CS-Protect Hydrogel being a ready-to-use product after removal from sterile packaging and unrequired further work steps eliminates any risk of contamination due to preparation and assembly of the product exclusion of another hygienic risk area within the treatment room. Also, no risk of wrong mixture especially wrong sequence and therefore no potential patient's missed treatments. "

Mohammad EsSayed, Vice President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp., commented:

" The predecessor product was acquired by Boston Scientific for $ 500 million (https://news.bostonscientific.com/2018-10-16-Boston-Scientific-Closes-Acquisition-of-Augmenix-Inc). We project the start of the production of CS-Protect Hydrogel in the U.S. market towards the first quarter of 2026."

Looking toward the future, CS Diagnostics Corp. is positioning itself for long-term growth with breakthrough innovations. As a listed entity on OTCQB, CS Diagnostics Corp. provides U.S. investors with access to a high-growth opportunity, ensuring long-term shareholder value by creating and executing impactful, market-leading solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

For further information please visit https://csdcorp.us/cs-protect-hydrogel/

or contact

Mohammad Essayed

Email: mohammad.essayed@csdcorp.us

SOURCE: CS Diagnostics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire