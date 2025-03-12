TOKYO, Mar 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus introduced the new RZ, a dedicated battery EV (BEV) model, in Brussels, Belgium. The release is planned to gradually roll out across various regions beginning in fall 2025.Since introducing the RX 400h in 2005, Lexus has led the luxury market in electrification, continuously balancing outstanding driving performance with environmental responsibility. By 2024, electrified vehicles*2 accounted for a record-high 52% of our lineup. Looking ahead, we will continue to cater to the diverse needs of customers and markets by expanding the adoption of BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs, driving progress toward a carbon-neutral society. Additionally, we are pushing the boundaries of electrification to enhance fundamental vehicle performance, revolutionize mobility through cutting-edge engineering, and enrich lifestyles with innovative services. Through these initiatives, Lexus is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled ownership experience.The new RZ features a fully redesigned BEV system, delivering increased motor output, an extended driving range, and reduced charging time. It also introduces the next-generation Steer-by-Wire System*3, providing a completely new driving experience. Improvements to the platform enhance fundamental driving performance, while refinements to the DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system further elevate its characteristics. These advancements refine the 'The Natural' driving concept, deepening the Lexus Driving Signature for a smoother, more intuitive, and exhilarating drive. A new addition to the lineup, the RZ 550e F SPORT, comes equipped with higher-output front and rear motors, achieving a maximum system output of 300 kW for a more powerful and exhilarating driving experience. Furthermore, Lexus introduces Interactive Manual Drive for the first time, a feature that enhances the excitement of shifting by synchronizing acceleration and deceleration with immersive sound. This innovation delivers a sportier, more responsive driving feel, offering greater engagement and driving pleasure.The exterior of the new RZ includes exclusive color options, as well as front and rear spoilers and aerodynamic wheels that enhance performance. Inside, exclusive seats and aluminum pedals contribute to a distinctly sporty ambiance.With a diverse lineup, the new RZ is designed to meet the needs of a broad range of drivers, from those who prioritize daily convenience and practicality to those who crave an engaging and dynamic driving experience.(1) FWD, equipped with 18-inch tires (European prototype values)(2) Electrified vehicles include all HEV, PHEV, and BEV models.(3) F SPORTFor more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/42372076.html.?Source: Lexus InternationalCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.