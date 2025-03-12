Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: IC2
Tradegate
12.03.25
15:02 Uhr
154,52 Euro
+0,36
+0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
154,30154,6815:29
154,30154,6815:29
PR Newswire
12.03.2025 14:00 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update & ICE Founder, Chairman, & CEO Jeff Sprecher inducted into FIA Hall of Fame

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. At Boca50 - the International Futures Industry Conference - Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) Founder, Chairman, & CEO Jeff Sprecher was inducted into the FIA Hall of Fame. NYSE President Lynn Martin will conduct a keynote fireside chat at the conference this morning, alongside Virtu Financial Founder Vincent Viola.

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on March 12th

  • ICE Founder, Chairman, & CEO Jeff Sprecher and NYSE President Lynn Martin to speak today at FIA's annual conference in Boca Raton, Florida.
  • Markets anticipate this morning's release of February's consumer price index data
  • The S&P 500 dipped into correction territory on Tuesday, dropping 10% from its latest high

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640131/NYSE_March_12_2025_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ice-founder-chairman--ceo-jeff-sprecher-inducted-into-fia-hall-of-fame-302399856.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.