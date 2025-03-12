New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update & ICE Founder, Chairman, & CEO Jeff Sprecher inducted into FIA Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. At Boca50 - the International Futures Industry Conference - Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) Founder, Chairman, & CEO Jeff Sprecher was inducted into the FIA Hall of Fame. NYSE President Lynn Martin will conduct a keynote fireside chat at the conference this morning, alongside Virtu Financial Founder Vincent Viola.

J.D. Durkin delivers the pre-market update on March 12th

ICE Founder, Chairman, & CEO Jeff Sprecher and NYSE President Lynn Martin to speak today at FIA's annual conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

Markets anticipate this morning's release of February's consumer price index data

The S&P 500 dipped into correction territory on Tuesday, dropping 10% from its latest high

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640131/NYSE_March_12_2025_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ice-founder-chairman--ceo-jeff-sprecher-inducted-into-fia-hall-of-fame-302399856.html