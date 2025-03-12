Threshold: C1 Development Expands Leadership Team to Drive National Growth and Co-Development Strategy

C1 Development, a national multifamily and student housing development focused firm, is proud to announce the addition of three distinguished professionals to its team. These strategic hires align with the company's vision to grow a national development platform, establish strong GP and co-development relationships, and deploy capital across its multifamily verticals.

C1 Development specializes in the development and co-development of institutional multifamily and student housing communities. Backed by Virtus Real Estate Capital, C1 also acts as a partner and capital source for experienced real estate developers, providing a complete capital solution to bring projects to life. The company focuses on high-growth markets where quality, attainable housing is in high demand, leveraging strong partnerships with local consultants, general contractors, and property management firms.

Meet Our New Leaders

David Helfrich, President

David joined C1 Development as President, where he leads ground-up development and co-development opportunities in C1's national target markets. He is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the development platform, including sourcing, analyzing, capitalization, and execution. Before joining C1, David served as President of Development for Aspen Heights Partners, managing student housing, BTR, and conventional multifamily development. He also founded CampusWorks/CW Development, later acquired by Aspen Heights in 2018. For over 22 years as CEO of CampusWorks, David directed development and construction efforts nationwide. He holds a bachelor's degree in business from Michigan State University and has held General Contracting Licenses in over eight states.

Dan Koebel, Managing Director

Dan joined C1 Development as a Managing Director, focusing on leading C1's student housing development nationwide and multifamily housing initiatives in the Carolinas. He oversees the full development process, from sourcing and underwriting to entitlements, design, capitalization, and construction execution. Prior to C1, Dan held leadership roles at Middleburg Communities, Aspen Heights Partners, and CampusWorks/CW Development. He earned a bachelor's degree in building construction from Virginia Tech and an MBA in real estate finance from UNC Charlotte.

Greg Johnson, Development Manager

Greg joined C1 Development as a Development Manager, supporting student housing and multifamily housing projects in the Carolinas. He is responsible for managing the development lifecycle, including sourcing, underwriting, entitlements, design, capitalization, and construction execution. Greg previously founded Besson Development and Better Properties Group, leading multifamily and single-family home developments. He also worked as a Finance Associate at LStar Venture and an M&A Investment Associate in Durham, NC. Greg holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Connecticut and an MBA in finance, data analytics, and entrepreneurship from North Carolina State University.

"We are excited to welcome David, Dan, and Greg to the C1 Development team," said Kevin White, CIO, Virtus Real Estate Capital. "C1 is positioned to help Virtus deploy capital in our target markets both directly and through strategic co-development relationships."

About C1 Development

For more information about C1 Development and its leadership team, please visit www.C1development.com or contact David Helfrich at dhelfrich@c1development.com.

