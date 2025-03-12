Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Adonis Minerals Corp. ("Adonis" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company recently completed an initial public offering ("IPO"), and its common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol ADON.

Adonis is a junior exploration company focused on the Horne project, which is located eight kilometres east of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in British Columbia (the "property"). A technical report demonstrated that the project is prospective for gold, copper and other metals. Adonis has a definitive agreement to purchase 100% of the Horne project and intends to use the proceeds from its IPO on a work program at the property.

"We congratulate Adonis Minerals on its successful IPO and welcome the company to the Canadian Securities Exchange," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We are delighted to see continued solid investor demand for new and promising early-stage exploration companies."

Gordon Lam, CEO of Adonis Minerals Corp., stated: "We are very excited to reach a key milestone with our CSE listing. With record-high gold prices and increasing demand for commodities, particularly critical minerals, we believe this is the right time to leverage the Canadian public markets for continued growth in order to create long-term shareholder value."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

