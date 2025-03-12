Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency has entered into an agreement with Oando Clean Energy for a 1. 2 GW project consisting of an off-grid power plant, mesh electricity generation, interconnected power grid and solar manufacturing power plant. A 600 MW line is scheduled to be rolled out next year. Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has signed an agreement with Lagos-based renewables developer Oando Clean Energy for a 1. 2 GW solar assembly plant. According to a statement on REA's website, the project will encompass the construction of an off-grid power plant, mesh electricity generation, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...