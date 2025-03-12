OM1, a leading provider of real-world data (RWD) and AI-driven insights for life sciences, today announced its expansion into Europe to better support pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations with high-quality, AI-enhanced real-world evidence (RWE) solutions. This step marks a significant milestone in OM1's mission to improve healthcare decision-making by providing more actionable, data-driven insights across a wider geographic area.

OM1's expansion into Europe responds to the increasing demand for validated, AI-powered real-world data and robust observational research to guide drug development, market access, and regulatory decision-making. By establishing a stronger European presence, OM1 aims to enhance support for global life sciences companies in developing effective clinical and commercial strategies.

"OM1 has consistently been at the forefront of using AI to enrich real-world data and deliver meaningful, patient-centered insights," said Dr. Richard Gliklich, CEO and Founder of OM1. "Expanding into Europe allows us to better serve our global customers by enabling them to generate critical real-world insights that improve patient outcomes and drive commercial success."

OM1's European expansion builds on its success in the U.S. market and will include collaborations with leading European healthcare institutions, regulatory bodies, and biopharmaceutical companies. The company's OM1 Aspen platform will support prospective and retrospective studies and patient registries, offering a comprehensive approach to real-world evidence generation. Its AI-powered digital phenotyping platform, PhenOM, will enable life sciences organizations to extract deeper disease insights, refine clinical development, and accelerate regulatory and market access efforts.

"With the increasing demand for AI-driven real-world evidence solutions across Europe, OM1 is well-positioned to support life sciences organizations in navigating evolving regulatory frameworks and advancing research and commercialization," said Eric Mertz, General Manager, OM1 Europe. "This expansion allows us to deliver tailored, region-specific solutions that offer greater insights and contribute to improved patient outcomes."

For more information about OM1's expansion into Europe and real-world evidence solutions, please email info@om1.com.

About OM1

OM1 is pioneering cutting-edge healthcare innovation through its insights-driven technology and data. It specializes in personalized medicine, evidence generation, and real-world evidence (RWE) research powered by next-generation AI platforms, deep longitudinal data, and globally recognized thought leadership. OM1 is led by a diverse group of scientists, engineers, researchers, and clinicians with over 30 years of experience in RWE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250312318676/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Kristine Christie

info@om1.com