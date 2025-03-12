Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a leading global technology company focused on making the world safer, greener, and more connected, today announced that it has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

For the 13th consecutive year, Aptiv has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to business integrity through its robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs.

"Aptiv has been recognized for 13 years in a row as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, a testament to our commitment to doing the right thing, the right way," said Kevin Clark, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our global team to upholding the highest ethical standards as we develop next-generation solutions and AI-powered technologies that move, connect, and transform the world."

Aptiv is honored to once again be one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a leading global technology company serving transportation, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and industrial markets. We deliver world-class products, platforms, and full-system solutions that solve our customers' toughest challenges through the Aptiv, Wind River, HellermannTyton, Intercable Automotive Solutions, and Winchester Interconnect brands. Our industry-leading sensor-to-cloud portfolio supports mission-critical systems globally, enabling a software-defined future that is safe, green, and connected. Visit www.aptiv.com for more information.

