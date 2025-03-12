Here Enterprise Browser Introduces Advanced Security Controls

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Here has launched advanced security controls in its enterprise browser. The new capabilities enable organizations to support all stages of Zero Trust Maturity. Here, whose technology is used by many of the world's largest enterprises, is the only browser that solves both enterprise security and workforce productivity.

In today's digital age, ensuring security and protecting sensitive information has become a top priority for enterprises. The lack of advanced security controls in traditional web browsers is a critical concern, particularly as web browsers have become a primary tool for employees. Traditional browsers expose work apps to threats across the public internet and they lack important capabilities to restrict and control the movement of sensitive data.

Here Enterprise Browser is the product of years of collaboration with large financial institutions where security is paramount. Financial firms have been at the forefront of using web technologies for mission critical use cases including real-time trading, client order management and risk analytics. Their use of Here technology for more than a decade pioneered the underlying security models that safeguard the apps and data running within Here Enterprise Browser.

"Security has always been fundamental to our platform and a critical reason why our customers trust us with their mission critical applications," said Chuck Doerr, CIO and co-founder of Here. "As cyber threats escalate, large enterprises are continuing to enhance protections. Our new capabilities provide them with significant additional tools to ensure enterprise security and prevent data loss."

Key security controls provided by Here include:

Work App Isolation : Only authorized work apps are permitted to run in Here, insulating those apps from myriad public internet threats.





: Only authorized work apps are permitted to run in Here, insulating those apps from myriad public internet threats. Single Sign-On : Organizations can authenticate and enable single sign-on with the identity provider of their choice, including Microsoft Entra, Google ID and Okta.





: Organizations can authenticate and enable single sign-on with the identity provider of their choice, including Microsoft Entra, Google ID and Okta. App Access Controls : Centralized controls enable administrators to manage access to apps at both a group and individual user level.





: Centralized controls enable administrators to manage access to apps at both a group and individual user level. Secure Copy-Paste Protection: Admins can prevent sensitive content from being copied and pasted outside of authorized apps.





Admins can prevent sensitive content from being copied and pasted outside of authorized apps. Clipboard Protection ensures that copied data isn't available to untrusted apps running on the same device.





ensures that copied data isn't available to untrusted apps running on the same device. Screen Capture Controls: Admins can restrict the ability for a user and third-party applications to capture a screen's content.





Admins can restrict the ability for a user and third-party applications to capture a screen's content. Screen Sharing Controls: Admins can restrict screen sharing of specific apps via tools including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other collaboration platforms.





Admins can restrict screen sharing of specific apps via tools including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other collaboration platforms. Print Controls: Admins can prevent the user's ability to print sensitive information.





Admins can prevent the user's ability to print sensitive information. Executable Protection ensures the integrity of the browser's executable files and dependent libraries on the local device.





ensures the integrity of the browser's executable files and dependent libraries on the local device. Extension Protection prevents end users from adding and using extensions not explicitly authorized by central administrators.





prevents end users from adding and using extensions not explicitly authorized by central administrators. Audit and Compliance: User and Admin activity is fully audited and accessible for compliance and governance purposes.

"The browser for work must simultaneously address the needs of CISOs for security and the needs of CIOs for productivity and employee experience," said Mazy Dar, CEO and co-founder of Here. "While other enterprise browsers are exclusively focused on security, Here Enterprise Browser uniquely combines strong enterprise security with seamless workforce productivity."

Here already provides its technology to 90% of global financial institutions. The company is backed by leading VCs, strategic investors from the financial sector and IQT, the not-for-profit strategic investor that accelerates the introduction of groundbreaking technologies to enhance the national security of America and its allies.

To learn more, visit here.io .

About Here

Everything works right here. The product of years of collaboration with the world's largest financial institutions, Here is the world's first and only browser that solves both enterprise security and workforce productivity. Here investors include leading VCs and strategic investors from the finance and government sectors. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong.

Media Contact

Mitra Roknabadi | CMO

mitra@here.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430083/Here_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/here-enterprise-browser-introduces-advanced-security-controls-302399406.html