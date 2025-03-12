Redefining Sustainability in the Digital Workplace: ControlUp and Px3 Partner to Deliver Real-Time Carbon Footprint Tracking for Employee Devices

Breakthrough solution automates sustainability reporting and reduces the environmental impact of end-user computing devices

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2025, a global leader in Digital Employee Experience 3 ® , a world leader in sustainable ICT research and consulting. This collaboration introduces automated, real-time carbon footprint tracking for workplace IT, enabling organizations to measure, report, and proactively reduce the environmental impact of their end-user computing devices.

Together, the companies will automate the data collection and production of real-time reports that show the carbon footprint of key devices, including desktops, laptops and displays. The joint integration will allow organizations to report on both Scope 2, GHG emissions based on location-specific electricity usage and utility consumption, and Scope 3 emissions derived from product supply chain data including e-waste information.

Growing pressure to meet global sustainability frameworks, including the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), is driving demand for automated carbon footprint reporting. According to the 2024 Gartner® report The Impact of CSRD on Enterprise Sustainability Strategies estimates[1] "that 50,000 companies within the EU will have to comply with the CSRD by 2028, compared with the 11,700 companies covered by the current rules." ControlUp's platform integration with Px3 addresses this need by integrating ControlUp ONE DEX platforms real-time endpoint device data (manufacturer, location, usage) with Px3's carbon footprint reporting platform. This enables companies to automate carbon footprint reports across their endpoint estate without additional licensing cost.

"Px3 is a global expert in sustainable ICT strategy modeling and greenhouse gas emissions accounting which has been proven to help organizations reduce their carbon footprint by over 30%," said Simon Townsend, Senior Vice President of Marketing, ControlUp. "This partnership will help ControlUp customers automate the calculation of their carbon footprint, e-waste, and energy consumption to simplify the acceleration of their sustainability goals."

"By integrating with the Px3 sustainability platform, ControlUp has taken a significant step toward empowering organizations to lower their CO 2 e emissions for a more sustainable future," said Dr. Justin Sutton-Parker, Px3 founder and research fellow with the University of Warwick. "This partnership not only supports global sustainability efforts but also empowers organizations to proactively manage their environmental impact through advanced data-driven insights."

Device information collected by the ControlUp ONE platform will be automatically integrated with the Px3 platform to automate the production of carbon footprint reports. The generated reports are available in real-time as part of the ControlUp ONE license.

About Px3

Px3 is a world leader in global ICT carbon footprint applications, research and sustainable ICT consulting. Founded by Dr. Justin Sutton-Parker in 2013, Px3 is focused on reducing the world's ICT greenhouse gas emissions to drive meaningful climate action. For more information visit https://px3.org.uk .

About ControlUp

ControlUp eliminates digital workplace friction for both IT teams and employees, fostering a productive, high-performing work environment. By enhancing the digital experience across any environment with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools, ControlUp's scalable Digital Employee Experience.

