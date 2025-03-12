Accelerating growth with AI-powered integration and breakthrough agentic AI innovation

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced a banner year marked by continued innovation, record customer wins and significant platform advancements. The company saw strong adoption of its AI-powered integration platform across various industries, helping it to achieve strong year over year growth. As part of this momentum, SnapLogic introduced AgentCreator, a breakthrough product enabling enterprise teams to design, deploy, scale, and orchestrate AI applications, assistants, and agents easily.

"We're seeing an increasing number of enterprises across industries turn to SnapLogic to modernize their integration architectures and harness the power of Agentic AI to improve multiple facets of the business," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO of SnapLogic. "Our platform's ability to deliver intelligent, scalable integration solutions is key to this success, but it's the advent of GenAI and agents that have helped us show massive value to help some of the most innovative global organizations by driving their AI-led integration efforts."

A Year of Innovation: Introducing AgentCreator

A major highlight of 2024 was the launch of AgentCreator in November. With this launch, SnapLogic pioneered the AI-led integration capabilities for the enterprise, allowing customers to quickly build, scale, and manage agents without the need for complex coding skills.

By reducing barriers to entry for AI agent creation, AgentCreator empowers organizations to produce LLM-powered agents, assistants, and applications with advanced capabilities, bringing a higher level of autonomy, reasoning, and interactivity to digital workflows.

"Our goal with AgentCreator is to give organizations the tools they need to autonomously build AI agents that meet their specific needs," said Jeremiah Stone, Chief Technology Officer at SnapLogic. "From HR to customer support to finance, AI agents are transforming departments across the enterprise, enabling teams to unlock new efficiencies and agility in today's fast-paced digital landscape."

Stone continued: "Our commitment to innovation doesn't end here. In the coming months, the AI powered capabilities our customers can benefit from are only going to get bigger and better, helping them to escape legacy tech lockdown and realise the power of being an agentic enterprise."

Significant Customer Wins and Expanding Enterprise Footprint

In 2024 SnapLogic continued to grow its already impressive customer base, signing several high-profile new brands, including Aptia, Independent Bank, and Spirent Communications. These industry leaders selected SnapLogic to drive their integration initiatives, recognizing the power of SnapLogic's unified integration platform to connect data, applications, and workflows at scale.

Additionally, SnapLogic continued to build on success with existing customers, including Digital Federal Credit Union, Adobe, and Siemens Healthineers, all of whom deepened their investment in SnapLogic's AI-driven platform. These organizations are using SnapLogic to modernize their integration capabilities, enhance collaboration, and accelerate the delivery of business-critical applications and insights.

"Over the past decade, SnapLogic has been essential to our success, assisting in creating new workflows, improving existing business processes, and experimenting with new projects within the citizen integration community," said Cindy Stoddard, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Adobe. "We are proud of our close partnership with SnapLogic and excited to explore their generative AI capabilities with AgentCreator."

Currently, SnapLogic customers are processing 4.7 Trillion documents per month and are executing 1.7 Billion pipelines per month, highlighting how crucial the SnapLogic platform is for modern enterprises.

Strong Performance and Future Outlook

SnapLogic closed 2024 with strong growth in customer adoption, product innovation, and market recognition. The company remains committed to expanding its platform's capabilities to meet the evolving needs of enterprises worldwide.

In line with this SnapLogic was recognized by several organizations for its innovations including:

Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

Leader in Aragon Research's 2024 Globe for Transformation Platform as a Service

2024 Best Platform-as-a-Service Cloud Middleware at The Cloud Awards

Recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list

As 2025 unfolds, SnapLogic is poised to continue its leadership in the integration space, with a strong focus on delivering AI-powered solutions that drive business transformation and enable seamless connectivity across the enterprise ecosystem.

