NexOptic Technology Corp.: NexOptic Announces Termination of Private Placement

NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:NXO)(FSE:E3O1) reports that further to its news releases of October 24, 2024 and November 7, 2024, the Company will not be proceeding with its previously disclosed private placement at this time. In addition, as a result of delays in commercializing its products, the Company retracts the guidance provided in its October 24, 2024 news release regarding its anticipated timing for realizing revenue, which was initially anticipated for Q4, 2024. NexOptic continues to expand its patent portfolio globally and to seek new customers and sources of revenue.

The Company is reviewing available financing opportunities that better reflect current market conditions.

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for imaging known as ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) and NexCompress.

