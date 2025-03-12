INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: COTERIE New York Hosted Brands from Across the Globe with Record High International Presence and Expanded Retail Engagement

COTERIE New York , the biannual contemporary and advanced contemporary women's wholesale fashion event, welcomed the Fall Winter 25/26 season with a record-high global reach, as 45% of international brands represented from over the world. The growing international presence drew in buyers seeking fresh, globally influenced collections, top retailers including Le Bon Marche, Moniker, Al Tayer Dubai, Lisa Says Gah!, Vail Resorts, Ritz Carlton Amelia Island, Four Season Orlando and Pitkin Country Dry Goods.

With increasing global reach, COTERIE New York expanded the international pavilions with Italy, Korea and Africa, alongside the new addition of Peru in partnership with PROMPERÚ. The launch of Creative Africa Nexus (Canex) program featured ten African brands, igniting conversations around new market opportunities and highlighting the innovative design talents. These curated spaces not only brought new perspectives to the forefront but also helped buyers source unique, globally inspired collections that reflect the evolving consumer demands.

The seasonal neighborhood of Après Ski, dedicated to the latest in winter fashion, showcased a sophisticated fusion of function and style, with shearling textures, fur-lined embellishments and stylishly layered silhouettes that blend comfort, utility and elevated aesthetics. Brands such as MOU, Brodie Cashmere, Marella, 74 The Jacket, HiSO and Lou Andrea Paris, embodied the modern evolution of cold weather dressing. The collections complimented MMGNET's FW25/26 Women's Advanced Contemporary Buyer's Guide, highlighting key textile innovations, introspective layering techniques and color palettes inspired by various creative mediums.

"As COTERIE grows, our focus remains on creating a premier global platform where brands and retailers can connect, collaborate and drive the industry forward," says Purvi Kanji, Vice President of COTERIE. "With expanded global reach, deepened retailer relationships and curated experiences, we are thrilled to see COTERIE cementing itself as the go-to destination for discovering what's next in advanced contemporary fashion."

To further enhance the connections between brands and buyers, COTERIE successfully launched the Brand Curation Hub, a dedicated space that facilitated direct engagement through personalized matchmaking programs. The addition to show floor experience allowed retailers to build stronger and more strategic relationships with brands, ensuring the discovery of apparel selections that aligned with the market trends.

COTERIE showcased another season of the MMGNET Fashion for Change ( MFC ) , which continues to elevate designers of color and Black-owned brands, providing visibility and business development opportunities. The event also featured a robust lineup of education sessions, including "From Culture to the Selling Floor," an in-depth exploration of fabric and textile trends, and "In Conversation: The Future of Fashion with FIT," where FIT museum curators and students designers, whose works featured in The Future of Fashion Exhibit, discussed the story behind their designs inspired by African Diaspora's influence on contemporary fashion. Additionally, "Unveiling Fashion's Next Chapter: 2025 Consumer Analysis" provided insights into shopper behaviors and knowledge of the shifting retail landscape.

With a growing international footprint and the success of new experiential activations, COTERIE New York continues to be the global epicenter for trend forecasting and merchandising. Additional brands showcasing apparel, denim, footwear and accessories included Perfect White Tee, Oncept, Tkees, AG Jeans, Varley, Deepa Gurnani, Good American and TBCo. Looking ahead, the event remains committed to developing new experiences, increasing collaborations and providing an inclusive curated experience for brands and buyers alike.

