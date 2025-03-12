Westinghouse Electric Company and Enusa celebrated 50 strong years of partnership with customers and stakeholders by signing the Westinghouse and Enusa Technology Cooperation Agreement (WETCA), which extends the current license agreement for 10 years.

Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel, and Mariano Moreno, President of Enusa, sign the Westinghouse-Enusa Technology Cooperation Agreement (WETCA) (Photo: Business Wire)

Westinghouse and Enusa also signed a contract under which Enusa will fabricate VVER-440 fuel assemblies for Fortum to deliver to the Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant in Finland later this year. This agreement continues the VVER-440 fuel cooperation announced in September 2022.

"We look forward to increasing our partnership with Enusa and continuing to help our customers to produce carbon-free electricity," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President of Nuclear Fuel. "We are proud of our teamwork and joint history that have been renewed and reinforced over the years, demonstrating one of the longest and strongest alliances in our industry."

Mariano Moreno, President of Enusa, underlined the strategic nature of this collaboration, pointing out that "over these 50 years, many professionals from both companies have worked side by side, sharing knowledge, experiences and values. It is their effort and dedication that has strengthened this alliance and made it an example of industrial cooperation at an international level."

The collaboration between Westinghouse and Enusa formally started in December 1974, with the first pressurized water reactor (PWR) technology transfer agreement. This partnership provided the Spanish nuclear industry with access to Westinghouse's PWR fuel technology and was key for Enusa to develop its engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities, contributing to the strong civil nuclear energy program developed in Spain over the last half century.

In the 1990s, Enusa and Westinghouse partnered in delivering PWR fuel to European customers outside of Spain, and the Juzbado fuel assembly plant in Salamanca has been a reliable supplier to customers, in addition to those in Spain, in Belgium and France ever since. Since the first fuel delivery to the Ascó Nuclear Power Plant in 1985, Enusa's facility in Juzbado has provided more than 7,300 tons of PWR fuel to its Spanish and international customers.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957, and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation make Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

Enusa belongs to the SEPI Group, a business holding company that includes a total of 15 public companies with direct and majority ownership, with more than 74,000 professionals. It has also a foundation and direct minority stakes in other nine companies and indirect stakes in more than one hundred companies. Enusa's activity is structured in three business areas: nuclear, environmental and logistics. Within the nuclear business, it acts as a purchasing centre for the Spanish companies for enriched uranium and designs, licenses, manufactures and supplies nuclear fuel elements to Spanish and International power plants. In addition, it provides specialised services for both fuel in operation and irradiated fuel. It also supplies specialised equipment for fuel manufacturing and inspection, as well as irradiated fuel inspection systems.

