Mittwoch, 12.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
WKN: 856243 | ISIN: US87612E1064 | Ticker-Symbol: DYH
Tradegate
12.03.25
15:37 Uhr
100,52 Euro
-3,04
-2,94 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,68100,8415:40
100,60100,9215:40
PR Newswire
12.03.2025 12:30 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per common share. The dividend is payable June 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 14, 2025. The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company's 231st consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

About Target
 Minneapolis -based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation

